Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 8

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Kadant Inc. (KAI) 4/6 5/5 0.23 0.24 4.35% 1.12% 8 Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 3/17 4/1 0.67 0.704 5.07% 8.13% 10 Synovus Financial (SNV) 3/6 4/1 0.3 0.33 10.00% 5.16% 7 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 3/31 4/16 0.32 0.34 6.25% 1.67% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp (AEE) 3/31 0.495 85.35 2.30% 6 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/25 0.2 41.55 1.90% 9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 4/1 0.12 11.99 4.00% 5 Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. (RE) 3/30 1.55 253.51 2.40% 7 Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 3/27 0.36 53.89 2.70% 10

Tuesday March 10 (Ex-Div 3/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 3/26 0.3 41.28 2.80% 9 Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) 4/2 0.58 35.56 3.20% 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 4/9 0.27 23.02 4.60% 7 Pool Corp. (POOL) 3/26 0.55 224.91 1.00% 9 Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) 3/26 0.23 10.45 8.90% 6

Wednesday March 11 (Ex-Div 3/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 3/27 0.27 68.36 1.60% 8 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 4/15 0.2625 9.87 10.70% 9 BancorpSouth Inc. (BXS) 4/1 0.185 24.56 2.90% 7 Crown Castle International Corp (REIT)">CCI) 3/31 1.2 160.82 3.00% 6 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 3/27 0.66 87 3.00% 9 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 4/1 0.38 43.43 3.40% 8 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 3/30 0.78 336.41 0.90% 8 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 3/27 0.19 77.03 1.00% 8 Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 3/27 0.21 18.29 4.50% 6 First Horizon Narional Corp. (FHN) 4/1 0.15 12.63 4.60% 9 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 3/30 0.68 80.23 3.60% 6 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 4/1 0.12 20.3 2.20% 8 IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) 4/1 0.47 56.74 3.20% 5 Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 3/31 0.53 7757.5 7.90% 8 MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 3/27 0.2 33.94 2.30% 6 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 3/27 0.47 110.5 1.60% 8 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/31 0.33 36.18 3.70% 5 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 4/1 0.7 77.64 3.50% 8 Packaging Corp of America (PKG) 4/15 0.79 90.78 3.50% 9 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/27 0.625 102.7 2.40% 10 Service Corp International (SCI) 3/31 0.19 51.55 1.40% 10 Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 4/9 0.13 4.83 10.40% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/27 0.22 33.29 2.70% 7 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 3/27 0.08 16.41 1.90% 7 US Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 4/17 0.32 104.77 1.20% 10 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 3/27 0.24 30.62 3.10% 9 WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 4/1 0.32 28.29 4.40% 10

Thursday March 12 (Ex-Div 3/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 3/31 0.8 72.6 4.40% 9 Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) 4/6 0.1 31.32 1.30% 8 Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 3/27 0.12 27.07 1.80% 9 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 3/31 0.18 35.82 1.90% 6 FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 3/31 0.5 44.8 4.30% 10 ITT Corp. (ITT) 4/6 0.169 56.8 1.20% 8 Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 3/31 1 83.16 4.70% 7 Merck & Company (MRK) 4/7 0.61 82.2 3.00% 9 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 3/31 0.3125 48.42 2.60% 5 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 3/31 0.58 85.88 2.60% 7 PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) 3/31 1.05 155.91 2.70% 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 4/3 0.52 55.03 3.90% 6 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 4/6 0.17 20.41 3.20% 9 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/31 0.17 21.7 3.00% 6 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 4/6 0.18 23.15 3.00% 7

Friday March 13 (Ex-Div 3/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) 3/27 0.32 13.9 9.00% 5 Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/31 0.32 119.8 1.00% 7 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 4/8 0.25 92.56 1.10% 8 El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 3/31 0.385 68.08 2.30% 9 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 3/31 0.33 43.13 3.10% 8 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 3/31 0.17 59.85 1.10% 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 3/31 0.3 94.04 1.20% 8 Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 3/31 0.36 24.64 5.30% 9 Western Union Company (WU) 3/31 0.225 22.35 4.00% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 3/16 0.16 1.0% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 3/16 0.31 2.4% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3/16 0.18 4.4% Barnes Group Inc. (B) 3/10 0.16 1.2% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 3/13 0.24 1.9% Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 3/13 0.2 4.8% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 3/12 0.31 4.2% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 3/13 0.35 3.8% Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) 3/13 0.5 7.2% CDW Corp. (CDW) 3/10 0.38 1.3% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 3/13 0.055 0.5% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 3/16 0.23 4.0% Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 3/12 0.4025 3.6% Exelon Corporation (EXC) 3/10 0.3825 3.3% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/10 0.28 2.2% First National Corp. (FXNC) 3/13 0.11 2.3% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 3/13 1.03 2.0% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 3/16 0.31 2.5% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 3/13 0.3175 2.8% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 3/16 0.255 4.9% KeyCorp (KEY) 3/13 0.185 4.6% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/12 0.09 0.3% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 3/10 0.74 2.1% La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 3/16 0.14 2.0% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13 0.205 6.5% Marcus Corp. (MCS) 3/16 0.17 2.9% MetLife Inc. (MET) 3/13 0.44 4.3% Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 3/11 0.303 3.2% Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 3/10 0.12 3.7% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/13 0.27 3.2% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/13 0.2 1.6% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 3/10 0.37 2.9% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 3/16 0.15 2.4% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 3/13 0.42 2.5% Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 3/12 0.54 2.4% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 3/10 0.34 1.0% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 3/16 0.09 0.8% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 3/13 0.23 1.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

