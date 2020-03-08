Seeking Alpha
Dave Kranzler: Why Are The Gold Stocks Lagging

Summary

With the recent volatility in the gold and silver markets, many investors are concerned about the lower mining share prices.

Does this mean the rally is over, or what should investors expect next?

Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics joined me on the show to explain what's going on.

Fortunately Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics joined me on the show to explain what's going on. So to discover what's going on with the gold and silver, click to watch the interview now!

