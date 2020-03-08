Euro Remains Overvalued: Upside Is Unsustainable

The most significant upside impulse in EUR FX crosses has likely now been completed. While a bear market in U.S. equities (a draw-down of more than 20%) could present a further risk of EUR upside, in this author's opinion it is likely that EUR upside should now be limited.

However, the euro is not safe from a global pandemic (the coronavirus), while rates in the region remain negative. The region's economic fundamentals are not strong enough to justify rate hikes either.

The popular U.S. equity market has recently suffered a significant correction. Reduced global risk sentiment has sent EUR upward rapidly, as speculative positions have likely been unwound.

The euro, also known as the common currency, remains overvalued in this author's opinion. The currency has spiked recently against almost all major currencies, including the U.S. dollar. This surprise behavior has occurred in light of significant risk-off moves in global markets.

The chart below shows how S&P 500 futures have traded in recent times; markets have corrected downward from all-time highs, with the main news story being the rising threat of the coronavirus (known as SARS-CoV-2; the disease which this virus causes is known as COVID-19).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

As shown in the above chart, futures have fallen (and closed, on multiple days) below both the 200-day moving average (the blue line) and the 200-day exponential moving average (the red line).

The conventional definition of a market correction is a decline of at least 10%, at least in U.S. equity markets, whereas a decline of 20% or more is usually referred to as a bear market. Taken the high of S&P 500 futures (as shown in the chart above) of about 3398, and taking a recent low of about 2853, the maximum draw-down is effectively 16%. This means that the U.S. equity market has not only experienced a significant correction, but is close to bear-market territory unless we now see sustained strength (back above the longer-term moving averages).

The euro has climbed significantly too. Given the rapidity of the recent upside moves we have seen in EUR FX crosses, it is highly likely that these moves have resulted from both impulsive shifts out of speculative positions and portfolio de-risking, in light of falling equities.

The U.S. equity market has been a global favorite for international investors; the recent correction has likely catalyzed the movement of significant amounts of capital back to wherever it came. The recent upside in the euro is indicative of European investors de-risking their portfolios (i.e., selling U.S. assets, and converting the USD proceeds back into EUR).

It is not just the USD however; the euro has risen against other major currencies, including the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, and New Zealand dollar (CAD, AUD and NZD, respectively).

The beginning of the correction is U.S. equities, which we can use as a proxy for the most prominent start of the recent global risk-off move, was February 20, 2020. The chart below illustrates this date with the black vertical line, together with the subsequent movements of EUR/USD (darker blue line), EUR/CAD (red line), EUR/AUD (orange line), and EUR/NZD (light blue line).

As the chart shows, the euro has spiked against AUD and NZD most significantly, while it has also strengthened measurably against the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar.

AUD, NZD and CAD are considered commodity currencies, as these currencies represent countries with significant export exposures of commodity products. Commodity prices themselves are a function of current supply and demand, but also of projected supply and demand, which means that they correlate significantly with both the current state of the global economy and the perceived future health of the global economy.

The continued threat of the coronavirus to global business and supply chains has sent commodity prices tumbling. See for example the chart below, which uses daily candlesticks to illustrate copper futures prices, with EUR/NZD illustrated by the light blue line (set against the far-right y-axis). Copper prices have tumbled, just as EUR/NZD has spiked. The New Zealand dollar is closely correlated with commodity prices, including copper and oil.

The weakness of the Canadian dollar can also partly be attributed to falling oil prices, due to Canada's significant oil industry (and related exports). In truth, in the midst of a global pandemic (in this case, the risk of the COVID-19 disease), there is no true safe haven. Therefore, while certain funding currencies such as EUR may spike in the near term, as speculative positions unwind reactively, longer term it is unlikely that the currency remains bid.

While SARS-CoV-2 is not thought to have a significant underlying fatality rate (current reports place the case fatality rate in the region of 2-3%), and while such fatalities typically relate to persons in higher risk categories (usually older people with pre-existing illnesses and "comorbidities"), this is not the real issue. The most important risk of the virus to markets is the interference it will continue to have, not just to tourism but to global supply chains.

If people are self-isolating, they may not be at work, or may not be as productive as they could be. Product shipments may be delayed. Factories may temporarily close down. Hospitals may be overrun, putting strain on the health systems of affected countries. The list goes on, and Europe is not at all immune to these risks. Indeed, Italy has been one of the most affected countries in Europe thus far.

The question at this juncture is perhaps not one of speculating which country will be more or less affected, but rather how long this will remain a global problem. If the risk is sustained, equity markets may continue to sell off, whereas evidence of a slowing progression of confirmed COVID-19 cases in humans could help to support equity markets (even if the problem itself is not eliminated).

In either case, the euro's recent upside is unlikely to be sustainable. As equity markets have already fallen by over 15%, the most speculative positions have most likely been forced to close. The flows into EUR going forward are likely to remain steadier, regardless of whether equity markets continue to fall. The interest rate differential for almost all major EUR FX crosses (including EUR/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD) also remains negative.

It is important to note that the U.S. Federal Reserve (and subsequently the Bank of Canada on March 4) cut their short-term target interest rate by 50 basis points (on March 3, 2020). This has reduced the (central bank) interest rate differentials between USD and EUR, and CAD and EUR. The reduced differential has supported recent upside in EUR crosses.

Nevertheless, they remain negative and as such the euro is fundamentally still unattractive to hold (the European Central Bank's comparable short-term rate of negative -0.50% compares with the U.S. Federal Reserve target rate, for instance, of +1.00-1.25%). A return of bullishness in markets (positive risk sentiment) could see a renewed round of EUR weakness, whereas continued pressure on risk sentiment could see a renewed inflow into USD per Dollar Smile theory.

(Credit: BabyPips)

The Dollar Smile theory suggests that while the USD may weaken if the United States economy finds weakness, the USD is likely to strengthen on the back of either positive U.S. growth and risk sentiment, or alternatively global economic weakness. The U.S. dollar remains the world reserve currency, and typically attracts inflows even if the U.S. economy is weak, provided that the world (beyond the U.S.) is also weak.

Most recently, global risk-off moves have forced speculative capital to return to where it came from. This has weakened USD. However, whether or not risk sentiment returns, we are likely to see a weaker euro going forward, including against USD, as the euro is clearly not protected from the global pandemic potential of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Europe is a low-growth, low-inflation economic area with negative interest rates; not an attractive place to park capital in the long term.

The recent upside is characteristic of EUR's recently popular function as a funding currency (i.e., a popular, cheap currency to sell short in order to buy foreign FX-denominated assets), but it does not mean that the euro is being viewed as a safe haven.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.