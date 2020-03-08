Utilities: Probably An Inadequate Safe Haven

The utility sector has been in a consolidation trend since…it seems like forever. The underlying forces indicate the trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

"Price is What You Pay; Value is What You Get", and there not much value in the utility sector.

Most investors salivate when their stock gets an acquisition offer because it generally means the prospective buyer is willing to pay more than the current market price of the equity of the targeted firm. However, current valuations in the utility segment implies the majority of stocks are trading at a premium to the usual premium in a merger dance. It could be said buying at a premium to a merger premium is not much of a safe haven.

In the No-Name hurricane of Sept 1938, there were no safe havens as the storm crossed Cape Cod, Massachusetts, leaving 250 dead in its wake

Historically, utility stocks have been considered a “safe” sector during times of market upheaval. Their steady, regulated earnings and higher dividend income can provide less volatility than the overall market, especially when compared to higher valued stocks, such as technology. Usually, utilities offer lower beta values, such as the 0.35 5-yr monthly beta of the S&P Utility ETF (XLU). However, much like the Sept 1938 No-Name hurricane that devastated Cape Cod and New England, sometimes it is difficult to find safe sanctuaries in the middle of a powerful storm, and with the current volatility of 1,000 point swings on the Dow, we certainly are in the middle of a financial cyclone.

The utility sector has been in consolidation mode for over 25 years. Since 1995, the electric utility sector has experienced over 145 acquisition announcements among Edison Electric Institute EEI members and roughly 120 have completed deals. The electric and gas utility industries remain fragmented, and the financial force driving utility consolidation continues, including rising capital needs, stagnant demand growth, and economies of scale. There is the added recent incentive to acquire “green” assets. The regulated relationship between the companies and regulators assures investment in prudent utility infrastructure is recognized and allows for a fair return. As a result, utility shareholders benefit from the continuation of the simple utility success formula of investment + rate recognition = earnings growth.

The math is pretty simple: earn ~10% return on rate base equity acquired at a cost of capital below the allowed ROE. Although allowed ROE has been declining over the past several years, utility’s cost of capital has declined as well as debt service costs have decreased. While the weighted average cost of capital WACC is critical in determining operating costs for utility regulated rate cases, the formulas used in their calculation seems to differ. The easiest source for retail WACC numbers is from New Constructs, a fairly new stock research firm. They offer WACC calculations over the past 5 years for all companies they follow, including utilities. I reviewed annual WACC for ten popular utilities from 2015 to 2019. The average of the 10 utilities over the past 5 years is a 4.0% WACC, with a range of 2.9% for Exelon (EXC) in 2016 and 6.2% for Southwest Gas Holding Co (SWX) in 2019.

Publicpower.com offers the following graph of the cost of capital for the utility sector from 2007 to 2018. Historically low cost of capital for the utility industry has been fueling the “urge to merge”.

According to Transmission and Distribution World, a utility industry trade magazine, a great example of the consolidation trend is the long-term investments by Warren Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) utility subsidiary, BHE. Berkshire Hathaway desires to be the largest utility in the U.S and has almost achieved this lofty goal. Since its 1999 acquisition of MidAmerican Energy, Berkshire Energy has acquired several utilities, including PacifiCorp (2005), NV Energy (2013), and AltaLink (2014). BHE has attempted other acquisitions, including Constellation Energy (2008), and ONCOR (2017). BHE now serves 4.9 million retail customers, generates 29 gigawatts of power and transports 8.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day over 16,400 miles of regulated pipeline. It also controls power distribution companies in the United Kingdom. Only Duke Energy (DUK) and Exelon (EXC) have larger utility revenues.

According to Mario Gabelli, utility guru and manger of the Gabelli Utility Fund (GABUX), there are around 90 publicly traded utilities which is 40 more than he believes is needed. The underlying incentives supporting industry consolidation should continue for the foreseeable future. For example, while still quite fragmented and disbursed, the water utility industry is down to only 10 publicly traded companies.

Applying the recent announced acquisition of El Paso Electric (EE) as a valuation benchmark, the deal price results in an EV/EBITDA acquisition multiple of 14.9x, which, according to Gabelli, is at the high end of recent transaction ranges of 12x to 15x. EV is the enterprise value (market capitalization plus debt) and EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Some believe EV/EBITDA valuations are a better reflection of the current value of a company.

Using the 12x to 15x criteria as a potential acquisition valuation, I went hunting to find where current utility stock valuations may lie. What I found was interesting and, to me, a bit eye opening. Firstly, the formulas used by various sites to calculate EV/EBITDA are not all the same. For example, National Fuel Gas (NFG) has the following EV/EBITDA calculations: Morningstar Current 7.2, Thompsons Reuters/Yahoo Finance TTM 7.8, and S&P Global Intelligence/MarketScreener 2020 7.7; American Electric Power (AEP) 13.8, 15.4, 13.0; El Paso 10.5, 12.7, 12.7; and Dominion Energy (D) 17.1, 20.1, 12.6, respectfully. In reviewing these sources, I settled on S&P Global/Marketscreener 2020 as my calculation for EV/EBITDA.

However, with El Paso Electric currently valued at 12.7 EV/EBITDA, the “acquisition range” of 12x to 15x, as described by Gabelli and others, needed to be adjusted so that EE’s 12.7x calculation falls at the top of the new, adjusted range. I determined that a corresponding range would be 10.2x to 12.7x with midpoint 11.5x, based on the S&P Global calculations.

The table below lists 48 utilities and their 2020 EV/EBITDA, in ascending order. The table also lists the most recent share price on 3/7, a valuation of each at midpoint of 11.5x, and the percentage gain or loss to the 11.5x price threshold.

Source: GMI, marketscreener.com

While not advocating buying utility stocks for the potential of an acquisition premium, it is worthwhile to evaluate current market valuations in the context of a merger premium, especially if investors are looking for somewhere “safe” to invest during volatile times.

Investors need to ask themselves two important questions:

How “safe” is an investment if it is currently trading at a substantial premium to what could be considered a merger premium? Are utilities valued at bottom of the list really worth that much more than those at the top of the list? Is American Water Works really worth almost twice the valuation of Southwest Gas and does Hawaiian Electric offer 50% more value than National Fuel Gas?

Personally, I am overweight the utility sector to the tune of 17% of my equity portfolio. I continue to nibble on utility stocks offering what I believe to be the best “value”, and they include those on the top of the list – National Fuel Gas and Southwest Gas Holdings.

While the consolidation trend is still very much alive in the utility sector, current sector valuations offer little in the way of a “safe harbor”, especially those stocks already trading at premium price to their potential acquisition price.

During volatile times like today, remember Warren Buffet's famous quote: "Price is What You Pay; Value is What You Get". There is not much 'safe haven" value these days in the utility sector.

Author's Note: Please refer to my SA profile page for disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long nfg ,cnp, swx, atgff, emraf, d, so, aqn, nee, brk.b. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.