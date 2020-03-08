Veritiv: A Challenging Investment

Shares are trading at less than three times forward free cash flow and on the receiving end of extreme pessimism.

While the company's revenues have declined, it is paying down debt and is strongly free cash flow positive.

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) is a challenging and perplexing investment suffering from a collapse in investor confidence. On one hand, it is selling at less than half of tangible book value and generating decent free cash flow; while, on the other hand, revenues and EBITDA are declining by double digit % with weakness in all four of its business segments. The stock recently printed a new all-time low.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Segment Information

Veritiv is a North American distributor of packaging material, facility solutions, and paper products. It was created by combining International Paper's (NYSE:IP) distribution unit and Unisource (OTCPK:USRC), which was owned by Bain Capital and Georgia-Pacific. The purpose of combining them was to lower costs and squeeze out synergies while consolidating a mature market. The game plan was to do this by streamlining supply and distribution chains, combining warehouses and simplifying processes, which would result in lower costs and increased pricing power. Seth Klarman's Baupost Group owns 22% of the outstanding shares and Bain Capital owns 17%.

Veritiv has a good packaging supply business, and a struggling but viable facility supply business. Its print and publishing segments appear to be in terminal decline.

$ millions Packaging Facility Solutions Print Publishing Total Reportable Segments Corporate & Other Total 2019 Net sales 3,446.30 1,181.80 $2,104.60 $ 798.00 $ 7,530.70 $ 128.70 $ 7,659.40 Adj EBITDA 243.50 33.10 43.10 21.40 341.10 (185.20) 497.00 2018 Net sales 3,547.10 1,311.70 2,676.70 1,019.20 8,554.70 141.50 8,696.20 Adj EBITDA 246.70 29.00 64.00 24.60 364.30 (178.90) 549.70 2017 Net sales 3,157.80 1,309.70 2,793.70 958.00 8,219.20 145.50 8,364.70 Adj EBITDA 238.00 35.50 60.80 26.40 360.70 (184.30) 537.10

Source: 10-K

Debt

Veritiv has high working capital as compared to its market cap. It reduced its working capital by over $300 million from last year and has paid down long-term debt ("ABL") by over $250 million.

The Company's debt obligations were as follows: As of December 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") $673.20 $932.10 Commercial card program 1.10 - Finance and capital leases, respectively 80.70 38.20 Total debt 755.00 970.30 Less: current portion of debt (12.60) (6.70) Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 742.40 $ 963.60

Source: 10-K

The ABL matures in 2021 but will likely be easily renewed given the high cash flow.

In spite of revenue and EBITDA declines, the company's gross and operating margins have increased slightly. Day's sales outstanding have improved. This shows that most of the lost business was less profitable than what remains.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Cash Flow

The following diagram shows the operating cash flow. Most of the free cash flow is due to changes (reduction) in working capital.

Source: Author.

The company has guided for the following in 2020:

Adjusted EBITDA $140 to $155 million

Free Cash Flow at least $60 million

Total Capital Expenditures approximately $40 million

At the year-end conference call, Gui Nebel, the company's finance guy, commented as follows:

"We believe the annual level of sustainable free cash flow is approximately $50 million to $75 million. This range uses current levels of adjusted EBITDA and assumes no working capital benefit. Once again we anticipate at least $60 million of free cash flow in 2020."

My Take

Marquee investors Baupost and Bain Capital continue to hold steady with about 40% of the stock in spite of sustaining huge losses on the common stock since IPO. Integration is now more or less complete. Veritiv has released excess working capital, paid down debt and is free cash positive (even after accounting for working capital reduction). It is guiding for $60 million core FCF this year.

The decline in revenue is worrisome and operating margins remain depressed compared to even a couple of years ago. I think the stock price has collapsed far more than warranted. Logically, it should be at least in the low $20s. Right now, the company is selling for less than three times forward free cash flow. This is a real head-scratcher.

Based on performance and past comments to my earlier article, understandably, this company and management team is quite unpopular. I look forward to hearing your take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRTV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.