Retirement Advisor: Unleashing Your Inner 50-Year-Old (Podcast)
For a 65- or 67-years old who has ceased generating employment income, stock investing suddenly feels a lot riskier.
What would rekindle the aggressiveness of a 50-year-old is, ironically, adopting what is thought to be a highly conservative approach: annuitizing a portion of the portfolio.
The reason is that if investors have enough income to meet their needs, they then have the running room to let their investments appreciate.
This podcast (6:50) argues that the “smell of death” consumers detect in annuities is really a function of feeling like they can never again take risk; yet a partial annuitization strategy can actually increase capacity to take risk.