Retirement Advisor: Unleashing Your Inner 50-Year-Old (Podcast)

Summary

For a 65- or 67-years old who has ceased generating employment income, stock investing suddenly feels a lot riskier.

What would rekindle the aggressiveness of a 50-year-old is, ironically, adopting what is thought to be a highly conservative approach: annuitizing a portion of the portfolio.

The reason is that if investors have enough income to meet their needs, they then have the running room to let their investments appreciate.