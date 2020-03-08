RLJ Lodging Trust:  Prepared For Tough Times

Introduction

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) delivered on its plan to re-optimize its portfolio of hotels following the 2018 merger with Felcor Lodging Trust. The REIT sold 47 non-core hotels, raising $720 million in cash and upgrading the portfolio to earn more revenue per available room. Overall RevPAR improved 8% from $134 in 2018 to $145 in 2019. On a same-store basis, RevPAR improved only $1 or 0.7% reflecting slow growth across the whole hotel industry.

Source: RLJ 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

As RLJ completed its asset sales program ahead of schedule, 2019 FFO/share came in at $2.04, below original guidance of $2.15-$2.30/share. For 2020, growth was forecasted to slow further, even before any impact from the coronavirus. RLJ forecasted 2020 RevPAR in the range of -1.5% to +0.5% vs. 2019. Margins are also forecasted lower, with EBITDA margin of 29.4% to 31%, down from the 31.8% achieved in 2019. As a result, the FFO forecast for 2020 is down to $1.62 to $1.77/share, a 17% decline at the midpoint from 2019.

Source: RLJ 4Q 2019 Earnings Release

The earnings forecast seems grim for RLJ in 2020 even before factoring in any coronavirus impact. Nevertheless, I consider RLJ a speculative buy at current levels because the dividend is still covered by FFO and the REIT still has $882.5 million of cash on the balance sheet. This cash is equivalent to 31% of book value, and RLJ trades at a discount to NAV with a 0.81 price/book ratio. The cash should allow RLJ to continue its program of renovation capex and share buybacks for several years even if FFO stays low. While it is impossible to predict how low the market could take RLJ shares in a virus-induced selloff, the REIT has the balance sheet strength to weather the storm, making current share price a good value.

Portfolio Optimization Moves To Next Phase

RLJ indicated on the earnings call that their asset sale program is essentially finished and they do not expect to sell any properties this year. The REIT has delivered what they set out to do after the Felcor merger, upgrading the portfolio to hotels with a higher average RevPAR. The one key change from the original strategy was that RLJ did not sell the Knickerbocker Hotel in New York. “The Knick” is RLJ’s second-highest earning property as measured by hotel EBITDA despite being only the 11th largest in room count. Even though the Knick is an outlier by not having an affiliation with one of RLJ’s major brands, it is encouraging that RLJ kept it rather than sell it at an unattractive price.

RLJ’s focus has now shifted to improving its existing properties. The REIT spent $157 million in capex in 2019 and plans to spend similar amounts for the next few years. Of this, $50 million is targeted toward what management calls “ROI projects”. These include conversion of meeting rooms to guest rooms, addition of paid parking, and energy-saving projects. The final key element of the ROI projects is rebranding. RLJ ended its Net Operating Income agreement with Wyndham, allowing it RLJ to rebrand these hotels to what it believes will be more Upscale, higher-earning brands. As part of the cancellation deal, Wyndham paid RLJ $35 million in 2019. Management believes RLJ can earn “low double digit returns” on these projects and expects $3 to $4 million of EBITDA by the end of 2020 from ROI projects already completed.

Balance Sheet Provides Flexibility In Uncertain Environment

RLJ has $882.5 million of unrestricted cash on their balance sheet at the end of 2019. For 2020, the REIT has forecasted a base case FFO of $1.62 to $1.77/share which equals $287 million at the midpoint. This level of FFO covers the dividend by 1.31 times. While this is on the low end of peers, the cash balance provides flexibility to continue with the ROI projects as well as continue with share buybacks at a similar level to 2019 when they bought back $77.8 million worth of common shares.

RLJ has also indicated that they plan to redeem $475 million par value of Senior Notes which pay 6% interest and were acquired in the Felcor merger. These notes are callable on 6/1/2020 at a value of 103% of par. Even though RLJ has the cash on hand to pay off this debt completely, I predict that in the current environment they will most likely refinance this debt at a lower interest rate. This would lower their interest cost but maintain the flexibility of having cash to weather the uncertain environment. RLJ should be able to save at least 2% in the refinancing given current interest rates. That would lower interest expense by $9.5 million per year starting in 2021. (There would be no impact in 2020 because the half-year savings would be offset by the 3% premium paid to call the bonds.)

The senior notes are RLJ’s third most expensive cost of capital. The second most expensive are the preferred shares (RLJ.PA) also acquired in the Felcor merger. These shares have a $25 liquidation preference but are not callable. They are convertible, but far out of the money with a conversion price of $89.09 per common share. RLJ is most likely stuck with these preferreds for the foreseeable future.

RLJ’s most expensive cost of capital is now its common stock, yielding in the 9%-10% range following the virus-induced market correction. The REIT plans to continue buying back shares in 2020 at a similar rate to 2019. At current prices around $12.50, RLJ could buy back 6.3 million shares for $80 million, which represents about 3.8% of the market cap.

My projection of RLJ’s cash balance is shown below. Given the 2020 outlook, the REIT’s cash balance is expected to drop about $162 million this year. Even if FFO did not improve, the cash draw would lessen in 2020 and 2021 due to lower interest and dividend payments. (Note that the FFO already factors in the preferred dividend expense.)

If you look at my June article on RLJ, you can see that the company’s current 2020 FFO forecast is already in line with my June “recession” case. In June, I assumed that capex and buybacks would both have to be cut to balance the FFO reduction. The REIT’s success with asset disposals has provided flexibility to continue these. Still, if needed RLJ could defer the $50 million per year of ROI projects and the $80 million of buybacks and reduce the cash draw from $162 million to $32 million.

RLJ’s cash balance allows it to maintain a low leverage compared to its peers based on net debt/EBITDA, shown in the table below. RLJ also has no debt due until 2020 which should further support its ability to get through a downturn.

Source: RLJ 4Q 2019 Results Pro Forma Supplemental

Peer Comparison

Data Source: Seeking Alpha RLJ Peer Comparison Page

I compare RLJ to several Hotel REIT peers in the table above. RLJ is third lowest in terms of price/FFO, however I believe that Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and especially Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) deserve the lower multiples because of their higher leverage. RLJ has the highest dividend yield of the group but also has the lowest dividend coverage with FFO of 1.31 times the dividend. As I have discussed, I do not believe this to be a problem given RLJ’s cash balance, which currently represents 31% of book value. Only Sunstone (SHO) has a higher percentage of cash on its books, but this appears priced in with Sunstone trading at 1.07 times book value compared to 0.81 for RLJ.

Risks And Alternatives

The obvious risk for Hotel REITS including RLJ is the direct impact the coronavirus has on reducing travel. RLJ has 9 of its 103 hotels in Southern California, an area which has currently seen virus cases. It also has 12 hotels in Northern California. The magnitude and duration of the virus impact is not known at this time. I would not blame a conservative investor for avoiding the Hotel REIT space entirely until the virus scare passes. Nevertheless RLJ’s balance sheet should allow it to weather the storm making it a speculative buy for those willing to hold for the long term.

Even the risk-averse may wish to consider the preferred (RLJ.PA) at this point. If the common dividend is safe, the preferred dividend is that much safer, as it is covered over 12 times by projected 2020 FFO before dividends. At current prices, investors will receive a lower yield of around 7.3%, compared to the common around 10%. I do not currently own the preferred, however I would look to buy it at the liquidation price of $25 plus the prorated portion of the $0.4875 dividend which goes ex on the last day of each quarter. I recognize that the $25 value is only significant in a liquidation since the preferred is not callable. However, the shares have bottomed in the recent past around $25.50 and there is a chance they can get down there again in a selloff.

Conclusion

RLJ Lodging Trust has completed its portfolio reoptimization following the Felcor merger, raising a considerable cash balance in the process. This cash should allow RLJ to continue its program of capital improvements and share buybacks, enhancing FFO/share delivery in the long term. I am not necessarily calling a bottom in RLJ shares given the uncertainty around the coronavirus impact. However, the strong balance sheet provides some assurance that RLJ can continue paying the ~10% dividend while long term holders wait for conditions to improve.

The more risk-averse may consider the preferred shares whose dividends are even better covered. I continue to own RLJ common. While I have not added recently except for dividend reinvestment, I consider the shares a buy for those able to handle the short term volatility. I would consider buying the RLJ preferred shares in the $25-$25.50 range.

