Yandex: Another Bite At The Apple - 50% Upside

When I last wrote about Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) on December 2, 2019 the stock closed at $41.12 per share on its way to a 52-week closing high on February 13, 2020 of $48.62. Since then, disappointing earnings combined with weak 2020 revenue guidance and a veritable hammering from reaction to the coronavirus to drop the stock to around $40.0 per share.

While you should always have your finger on the “Sell” button with a stock like this, when last reviewed, YNDX looked like a company with a bright future, perhaps the best and safest play on Russian technology over the next 3 to 5 years.

Even experienced developing markets investors approach Russian stocks with skepticism - including those with Moscow headquarters that would be at home in Silicon Valley as in the photo above - and there are some clouds on the horizon. Let’s see how the company looks now.

Market Position Unchanged

Search: No.1 in Russia

Is it still accurate to refer to Yandex as the “Google of Russia?” Has the company maintained its position as No.1 in Russian search? In a word, yes. According to Yandex, its share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 57.5% in 4Q 2019, up from 56.5% in 4Q 2018 and 56.6% in 3Q 2019. The company’s mobile share on Android in Russia was 54.3% in 4Q 2019, up from 49.5% in 4Q 2018 and 52.8% in 3Q 2019. Throughout 2019 and through the first months of 2020, Yandex successfully battled Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) Google to retain its No.1 ranking.

Taxi: No.1 in Russia

In a report released in October 2019, the Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation identified Yandex.Taxi as No. 1 in the Russian taxi and ride-sharing market with a 27% share with Vezyot at 12%, Maksim at 9%, Gett at 5% and Citymobil at 1%. If YNDX is successful in its proposed acquisition of Vezyot, its No.1 position will be unassailable. Yandex.Taxi already dominates many major Russian markets. According to Statista, for example, the company accounted for 56.5% of all rides in Moscow in 2018.

Classifieds: No. 2 in Russia

The Classifieds segment includes verticals Auto.ru, Yandex.Realty and Yandex.Jobs, each mirroring larger internet businesses, for example, in the order above, Autotrader, Realtor.com and Indeed.com. While Avito, owned by South African internet conglomerate Naspers (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:NPSNY), is Russia’s largest internet classifieds business with estimated 2019 revenues of about RUB 24.0 billion, YNDX maintained the No.2 ranking with RUB 5.4 billion in combined revenues for 2019. Mail.ru’s (Other OTC: OTC:MLRYY) Youla is a distant third with an estimated RUB 2.0 billion in revenues for 2019.

Media Services: A Strong Player in A Fragmented Regional Market

Media Services is a rapidly growing segment with strong product offerings in a fragmented market. While both the video and music elements of Media Services technically have global reach, their real strength lies in Russia and former member or client states of the Soviet Union with Russian-speaking populations; Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Media Services revenues - including both video and audio offerings - were up almost RUB 2.0 billion or 103% to RUB 3.9 billion in 2019 from RUB 1.9 billion in 2018.

YNDX is investing heavily in the video portion of its Media Services segment to create a vertically integrated internet entertainment company; producing content, streaming and distributing TV, videos and theatrical releases. The video verticals; KinoPoisk, Yandex.Afisha, Yandex.TV Program and Yandex.Studio, continue to be relevant as standalone businesses, but are increasingly being offered as a value-oriented bundle through smart portal Yandex.Live and subscription service Yandex.Plus.

Within its territory of the primarily Russian-speaking audio market, music streaming service Yandex.Music is a strong competitor with an estimated 20 million users - paid and free. For comparison purposes, leading music streaming service Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has over 124 million paid users. Although a small player on the world stage, this YNDX segment is growing rapidly with the number of paid subscribers increasing 55% from about 2 million 3Q 2019 to 3.1 million 4Q 2019.

Other Bets & Experiments: No.1 in Russia and Worldwide in Car-Sharing

The surprise within this high-tech incubator segment is not autonomous cars where Yandex was the fifth company to join the 1 million-mile self-driving club, but the lower-tech Yandex.Drive car-sharing service, which claims to have the largest car-sharing fleet in the world with 21,000 vehicles. The service allows users with a smart-phone app to unlock and rent cars situated throughout major Russian cities. According to RusAutoNews.com, YNDX has a 50% share of the car-sharing market in Russia.

As we’ll see in the next section Yandex.Drive is driving a major portion of the revenue growth in Other Bets and Experiments.

The Growth Is Still There, But the Sources Are Changing

YNDX consolidated revenues increased RUB 47.7 billion or 37% from RUB 127.7 billion in 2018 RUB 175.4 billion, better than the previous year-over-year 36% increase from 2017 to 2018. In fact, revenues have been rising at an accelerating rate; the 5-Year CAGR in revenues from 2014 - 2018 was 25.9%, but increased to 30.9% for 2015 - 2019.

The growth in income from operations moderated to RUB 3.8 billion or 18.5% from RUB 20.8 billion in 2018 to RUB 24.7 billion in 2019, down from the unsustainable 60% growth between 2017 and 2018, but that should have been expected. The 5-year CAGR for income from operations from 2015 to 2019 was a robust 26.7%.

Examining the revenue growth of the Yandex business segments from 2018 to 2019 we see that the revenues of the largest division; Search and Portal, grew about 21% year over year, but everything else experienced explosive growth.

Revenues in the Taxi segment, for example, increased RUB 18.8 billion or 98% from RUB 19.2 billion in 2018 to RUB 38.0 billion in 2019. While Yandex historically relied on organic growth, acquisitions have been important in the growth of the Taxi segment. In 2019, Yandex reaped the full benefits of its 2018 MLU B.V. joint venture, through which Yandex.Taxi effectively acquired the ride-hailing and food delivery businesses of Uber (NYSE: UBER) in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Russia. In July 2019, the MLU B.V. joint venture announced the purchase of the “IP and call-centers of the Vezet group of companies” for $71.5 million in cash. Vezet operates a ride-sharing business in 123 Russian cities under the Vezet, Taxi Saturn, Fasten and Red Taxi brands.

As an investor, I continue to favor the rumored $5 - $8 billion IPO of the Taxi segment, a low-tech business trapped in a high-tech company. In fact, management may be readying the segment for an IPO as it turned “profitable” in 2019, reporting RUB 748.0 million in adjusted EBITDA vs negative RUB 4.4 billion in 2018. The opposing argument for YNDX retaining the Taxi segment, supported by management in the past, is that high-tech dispatch, control, fleet management and maintenance capabilities will eventually come in handy for the management of a fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Of special interest is the huge RUB 9.5 billion or 168% growth in revenues for Other Bets and Experiments, the Yandex in-house business incubator segment. Management noted that Yandex.Drive was responsible for the bulk of the revenue growth. According to a January 13, 2020 Moscow Times article, Yandex.Drive will expand to a major European city through the roll-out of a 1,000-strong fleet of electric cars in 2020.

YNDX sees car-sharing as a bridge to fully autonomous vehicles - which it is developing as well. In a February 12, 2019 Chicago Tribune article entitled “Why do automakers fear car-sharing? Take a look at Moscow,” Anton Ryazanov, head of Yandex.Drive, noted:

Right now, we see that use-case scenarios of taxi and car-sharing are different, but it's clear that in several years, when self-driving technologies become wide-spread, these two services will eventually become one. You'll have a choice-either to sit in the backseat and the robot will drive, or sit behind the wheel yourself.

The Financial Times commented on the bright future for this service in a January 12, 2020 article entitled “Yandex to offer car-sharing in Europe as rivals pull out:”

Mr Ryazanov said the business would be profitable in ‘the next few years’ and analysts suggested that Yandex may package it with the profitable ride-hailing business to sell bundled subscriptions and drive up user numbers.

Note that car-sharing is not currently part of the Taxi segment; a Taxi Segment IPO would not necessarily include car-sharing.

The explosive growth in segments other than Search and Portal seems to be something most analysts have discounted. Take a look at the distribution of revenue in 2018 compared to 2019.

The most striking observation from the data above is that Search and Portal is declining in importance; the segment contributed 69.5% of revenue in 2019 compared to 79.1% in 2018. The Taxi and Other Bets and Experiments segments - which we discussed above for their phenomenal growth - combined for 10.8% more of total revenue in 2019 than just one year before. The much smaller Classified and Media Services segments experienced strong growth, but from a much smaller base and combined to account for just under 1% more of total revenue in 2019 than the prior year. E-Commerce disappeared as the joint venture with Sberbank (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:SBRCY) is now accounted for using the equity method of accounting.

YNDX is diversifying away from its traditional dependence on search-related revenues. Transportation in the form of traditional taxi services, ride-hailing and car-sharing (plus food delivery as it is included in these revenues), has become a much more important part the business. Although much smaller, Classified and Media Services should begin to have a similar impact in the years ahead.

What Happened in the Fourth Quarter?

After 3Q 2019, it appeared that YNDX was cruising toward a great 2019. YTD 3Q 2019 income from operations, for example, was up RUB 6.4 billion or 48% over 2018. YTD net income was down RUB 28.6 billion or 70.6%, but that was easily explainable because of the RUB 28.2 billion 2018 impact of the Yandex.Market deconsolidation. Adjusting for that one-time event, it certainly looked like YNDX would eke out a small increase in net income year-over-year; a nice supplement to the strong reported income from operations.

Instead, full-year 2019 income from operations increased just RUB 3.8 billion or 18.5% and net income fell RUB 33.2 billion or 72.1%. Obviously, we need to understand a very weak 4Q 2019. The YNDX of 2019 was not the YNDX of 2018 so the typical comparison to the previous year is not going to help us much here, so let’s compare 3Q 2019 to 4Q 2019:

YNDX experienced heavy revenue and expense growth in 4Q 2019. The sequential quarter RUB 6.7 billion or 14.8% increase in revenue is a very lofty annualized 59.2% growth rate - and expenses grew even faster. There’s a lot of cautionary yellow highlights in the comparison above because on a sequential quarter basis total operating costs and expenses were up RUB 9.2 billion or 24.6% - an annualized 98.4% growth rate! The rather bland explanation for the huge cost increases was buried in the “Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses” section of the 4Q 2019 Press Release: “Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth.” Clearly a lot of changes occurring at YNDX in 2019 were concentrated in 4Q 2019 including a 504-person or 5.3% increase in staff over 3Q 2019.

Most of the increase in expenses occurred in two areas; cost of revenues and selling, general and administrative. Although YNDX does not provide complete GAAP financial information by segment on a quarterly basis we can make some interesting observations.

Cost of revenues accounted for RUB 3.7 billion or 40.1% of the sequential RUB 9.2 billion increase in expenses. The table below breaks down the RUB 3.7 billion increase in cost of revenues per the detail provided by YNDX.

Traffic acquisition costs (“TAC”), what YNDX pays to partners for participation in its ad network, product distribution or search queries referrals, increased 15.2% and accounted for 23.6% of the increase in cost of revenues. The relatively direct and offsetting relationship between ad revenues and TAC, however, mitigates the impact of this component of the increase in cost of revenues. YNDX appears to have TAC under control as this comparison with Alphabet indicates:

In the bottom line highlighted in green, I removed the more “traditional” Taxi segment revenues in attempt to provide a better direct comparison with Alphabet as this segment has minimal impact on TAC. Calculated either way, YNDX appears to be efficient in its application of TAC.

The Taxi segment arguably became more efficient over the sequential quarters as revenues increased RUB 2.2 billion or 23.2% from RUB 9.6 billion to RUB 11.8 while cost of revenues only increased RUB 873.0 million or 28.8% on a smaller base. It’s not surprising that this segment finally showed positive EBITDA in 2019 with RUB 271.0 million for 4Q 2019 and RUB 748.0 million for the full year.

The “Other” component of cost of revenues includes early-stage business initiatives with low or no margins in the Classifieds, Media Services and Other Bets and Experiments segments. This component accounted for more than half of the increase in cost of revenues, increasing RUB 1.9 billion or 37.8% over the sequential quarters, but revenues for the “Other” component only increased RUB 1.3 billion or 32.6%. Examples of the costs incurred in these businesses include the cost of increasing the car fleet of Yandex.Drive and adding Media Services content. These cost increases will be more persistent than those in TAC and Taxi as they are essentially funding growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) accounted for RUB 3.8 billion or 42.0% of the sequential RUB 9.2 billion increase in expenses. A one-time expense associated with corporate restructuring accounted for RUB 882.0 million or 22.7% of the increase. In terms of run-rate increases, a surprisingly large amount of the sequential quarterly increase in SG&A, RUB 480.0 million or 12.4%, was stock-based compensation for employees. The remainder of the increase in SG&A, RUB 2.5 billion, consisted of higher advertising and marketing costs and an increase in headcount.

Primarily as a result of these two categories of operating expense increasing faster than revenues, 4Q 2019 income from operations, another yellow highlight, was down RUB 2.5 billion or 34.2% to RUB 4.9 billion from the 3Q 2019’s RUB 7.4 billion. This was especially disconcerting to analysts as it broke the pattern of 2018 and 2019 through 3Q 2019 of the first quarter being the weakest, perhaps because of the Russian winter, with rising income from operations for each succeeding quarter.

To make matters worse, other income was down RUB 1.8 billion or 646.8% from RUB 282.0 million 3Q 3 2019 to a loss of RUB 1.5 billion 4Q 2019. There were two main factors at work. Increased expenses associated with efforts to grow the Beru marketplace within the Yandex.Market joint venture with Sberbank (OTCPK: SBRCY) contributed to the 4Q 2019 net loss on equity method investments of RUB 1.4 billion compared to the 3Q 2019 net loss of RUB 899.0 million. Here’s the “splash page” of beru.ru in Russian. In small Cyrillic writing under the “6epy!” on the righthand top of the page it says “Marketplace from Sberbank and Yandex.” The selection of goods and quality of the website have both improved since I last reviewed it 3Q 2019.

The other factor driving down other income, in the grab-bag other income/(loss), net category, was a 4Q 2019 RUB 999.0 million foreign exchange loss which resulted in a net loss of RUB 915.0 million compared to the positive RUB 364.0 million 3Q 2019 result.

At this point, 4Q 2019 was toast; those little pointy pieces they put caviar on in Russia. Net income before taxes was down about RUB 4.4 billion or 56.6% - from the previous sequential quarter! An alert reader will notice the apparent effective tax rate of 91.6% for 4Q 2019. Income taxes were essentially unchanged from the much more profitable 3Q 2019 due to non-deductible expenses from stock-based compensation, equity-method investments and goodwill impairment. Adding insult to injury, after taxes and noncontrolling interests, YNDX shareholders saw a decline in net income of RUB 3.7 billion or 79.5% to RUB 951.0 million from 3Q 2019’s RUB 4.6 billion.

Superficial annual comparisons between 2018 and 2019 were never going to be favorable due to the 2018 RUB 28.2 million Yandex.Market deconsolidation gain, but the very weak 4Q 2019 ensured that even adjusted comparisons would be ugly. Many of the expenses that contributed to that weakness, for example, staff, advertising and marketing, are controllable and might have reasonably been spread out into 1Q 2020.

Did YNDX senior management decide to “trash” 4Q 2019 and set up strong 2019 - 2020 comparisons? Did Sberbank force faster investment - more expenses - into the Yandex.Market joint venture?

2019 vs 2018: Still Pretty Good

How bad were the annual numbers?

The green highlighted RUB 3.9 billion or 18.5% year-over-year increase in income from operations would seems pretty impressive, however, if you had been following the company all year, you would have known that YTD 3Q 2019 YNDX had reported a RUB 6.4 billion or 48.0% increase in income from operations. The company’s weak 4Q 2019, however, pasted the crooked label of mediocrity on the entire 2019 year.

YNDX lost momentum over the fourth quarter in revenue growth, but the RUB 47.7 billion or 37.4% increase deserves a green highlight - that’s pretty impressive in an era where U.S. “blue chips” scrap for low single-digit organic growth. As we’ve seen with 4Q 2019, the RUB 43.9 billion or 41.1% growth in expenses - from a smaller base, here again highlighted in yellow, almost offset the strong revenue growth. Income from operations would have been up a very strong 31% if 4Q 2019 had matched 4Q 2018.

Analysts were always going to exclude the 2018 RUB 28.2 billion Yandex.Market deconsolidation gain from annual comparisons, but other income proved to be the dagger to the heart of YNDX 2019 earnings anyway. Excluding the gain, other income was still down RUB 5.2 billion or 154.7%. Equity method investments were down RUB 3.7 billion from the previous year and other income/loss flipped to a net loss from net income in 2018 and declined RUB 2.3 billion or 206.2% year-over-year.

Sberbank committed RUB 30.0 billion to Yandex.Market for an equal 45% share of the joint venture (10% was reserved for equity-based staff compensation) consisting of online marketplaces Beru.ru and Bringly.ru. As a result, GAAP required that YNDX deconsolidate the segment. As of April 21, 2018, Yandex.Market revenues and expenses no longer flowed through the corresponding YNDX income statement accounts and instead were reported in other income as an addition to net income or loss on equity method investments. The financial performance of Yandex.Market lost a lot of visibility.

As of December 2019, Bringly was DOA with a cheeky R.I.P notice on its splash page. Beru, however, as we’ve seen, appears to be a going concern. After a reportedly rough beginning to the partnership, there were undoubtedly a lot of expenses incurred in 2019 to develop the online marketplace and secure merchandise partners. In fact, the Sberbank partnership had the effect of accelerating the Yandex.Market joint venture’s losses as the funds the bank committed allowed for a dramatic increase in expenses to build the business - and 45% of net losses flowed into the net loss on equity investments of YNDX.

Other income / loss suffered from the large 4Q 2019 RUB 999.0 million Forex loss due to the appreciation of the Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar.

As we approach the bottom line is just gets messier. Net income before taxes was down RUB 29.6 billion or 56.4% - bad enough, but due to the non-deductible expenses we previously discussed; stock-based compensation, equity-method investments and goodwill impairment, income taxes in 2019 were actually higher than those in the much more profitable 2018 year. As a result, after accounting for noncontrolling interests, net income was down RUB 33.2 million or 72.1%.

Here is an interesting final note about YNDX 2019 results. We’ve highlighted the income statement, but cash from operating activities? Stable at about RUB 8.6 billion from 2018 to 2019. There’s more. Cash from investing activities was positive RUB 8.1 billion in 2019, but not from incurring debt or selling businesses, about RUB 23.6 billion in cash was provided by term deposit maturities - more than enough to fund all investments in the YNDX business segments and roll RUB 14.7 billion right back into term deposits. YNDX cash balances increased RUB 12.9 billion in 2019, equivalent to about $193.5 million - not exactly a weak performance.

Focused on the income statement, forward guidance and the coronavirus a lot of shareholders voted by hitting the “Sell” button.

About That “Guidance”

We haven’t talked about the second reason YNDX stock tanked after the 4Q Press Release. Throughout 2019 management ratcheted up its guidance for revenue growth from 30% to 34% 1Q 2019 to 36% to 38% 3Q 2019 with the actual number coming in at 37%, a number for which most high-tech CEO’s would gladly trade their Napa Valley second home.

Search and Portal revenue guidance was 19% to 21% at the end of 1Q 2019, tightening up to 20% to 21% at the end of 3Q 2019 compared to an actual 21% for 2019.

Then came guidance for 2020 in the 4Q Press Release:

We expect our ruble-based revenues to be between 214.0 and 221.0 billion rubles, or to grow in the range of 22% to 26% for the full year 2020 compared with 2019. We expect our Search and Portal ruble-based revenue ex-TAC to grow in the range of 14% to 17% in the full year 2020 compared with 2019.

Total revenue growth was expected to slow 35% compared to 2019! Search and Portal revenue guidance was presented ex-TAC for the first time - not comparable to previous revenue guidance. Knowing TAC was 13.3% of total YNDX revenue in 2019 we can gross up the 15.5% mid-range guidance for Search and Portal revenue growth ex-TAC. The implication is that management is guiding for 17.9% Search and Portal revenue growth - down about 14.8% from the 21% reported in 2019.

One caveat is that there is no guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth which does not necessarily depend on revenue growth. From 2018 to 2019 Search and Portal adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5%, matching the overall increase in income from operations, but the adjusted EBITDA of the Taxi and Classified segments both broke into positive territory after years of losses. It’s anyone’s guess as to what their growth rate will be going forward - and a possible IPO of the Taxi segment is the ultimate wild card.

Valuation: What’s It Worth?

Typical valuation ratios and most comparisons with similar companies are uninformative for a company like YNDX. The cash flows of the relatively mature Search and Portal segment support a discounted cash flow (“DCF”) analysis. A DCF, however, becomes problematic for a segment like Media Services which reported negative adjusted EBITDA, but would nevertheless have significant value to an acquiror. As a compromise, I have been using a combination of a DCF for the Search and Portal segment and other methods including price to sales multiples, public post-investment valuation estimates and rumored IPO pricing for other segments. Please note that 1) net segment non-operating assets are assumed to be included in any sale, 2) operating leases are treated as debt per current orthodoxy, 3) there is no provision for any acquisitions or divestitures, and 4) of necessity numerous other assumptions have been made. The resulting hybrid sum-of-the-parts valuation below has been updated and improved from the one presented after 3Q 2019 results.

With management lowering expectations of future growth, the per share value of YNDX has declined slightly to $58.91 compared to the prior value of $59.02 per share.

Search and Portal accounts for a smaller percentage of the overall value; $44.11 or 74.9% compared to $45.73 or 77.5% in the 3Q 2019 analysis. While the Search and Portal DCF starts from a higher adjusted EBITDA base, the growth rate is lower. This is intuitively appealing as we’ve seen that other segments are growing more rapidly and two, Taxi and Classified, produced positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in 2019.

Here's a simple way to bracket the per share values:

If you agree with the assumptions made in this valuation, at $39.51 per share on March 6, 2020, there's a 10.4% discount to the value of Search and Portal alone and a 32.9% discount to the total value of Yandex.

Russian Politics

With any Russsian company there is always the question of the looming presence of the government. It is a fact that Vladimir Putin and his political affiliates, the United Russia party and the All-Russia People's Front, a coalition of parties and political organizations, control the government and major decisions in Russia. It is also a fact that YNDX is a technological champion for Russia - the “Russian Google.” The company is not just a leader in technology, but a source of national pride. It is extremely doubtful that Putin and his allies would do anything to seriously harm the company, but they will maintain ultimate control.

In November 2019, an ally of Putin in the Russian Parliament submitted a bill limiting foreign ownership of Russian companies to 20%, but this was a pressure tactic to get YNDX management to agree to replacing the veto power of the “Priority Share” formerly held by Sberbank with greater indirect state control through various boards. In addition, there were sale and inheritance restrictions put on the stock held by CEO Volozh. After this, the Putin ally withdrew his proposed bill.

Government-controlled Sberbank is often used as a funding mechanism to pump up targeted Russian companies with capital. As Sberbank began withdrawing from heavy involvement with YNDX - other than the Yandex.Market joint venture - in October 2019 it paid $177.0 million for a 2% ownership stake in Mail.ru that gave it 21% of the voting rights. Then, in November 2019 a new joint venture was announced combining the food delivery and taxi businesses of Sberbank and Mail.ru. The partners agreed to invest cash and/or assets of about $705.0 million at closing and up to an additional a $264.0 million, aiming at a $1.6 billion post-investment valuation.

YNDX has a new, well-financed competitor, courtesy of the Russian government.

New Debt Offering: What Does This Tell Us?

With impeccable timing, on February 25, 2020, YNDX announced the offering of $1.25 billion in convertible senior notes due 2025. The notes will be convertible into Class A shares with an initial conversion price $60.0751 per share (subject to some conversion provisions) that may be satisfied at the company’s discretion with cash or shares.

The notes will carry a 0.75% coupon - a significantly low cost of capital - and were underwritten by Goldman Sachs leading a heavyweight roster of syndication participants. Settlement and delivery were scheduled for on or about March 3.

YNDX management stated that the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, strategic investments or acquisitions and share buybacks, but that there were no pending current agreements or commitments for any material investment, acquisition, or strategic transaction.

Several observations:

Goldman Sachs lead position suggests a positive view of YNDX. Ditto for the blue-chip syndication group.

of YNDX. Ditto for the blue-chip syndication group. YNDX management took advantage of low rates to add debt to a clean balance sheet; the company repurchased and retired its last outstanding debt; RUB 17.8 billion (about $267.0 million) in convertible notes in 2018.

to add debt to a clean balance sheet; the company repurchased and retired its last outstanding debt; RUB 17.8 billion (about $267.0 million) in convertible notes in 2018. Management might believe their stock is undervalued and are unwilling to dilute current stockholders - or themselves.

and are unwilling to dilute current stockholders - or themselves. Management now has an approximately $2.5 billion “war chest” - about $1.3 billion of cash and term deposits as of 4Q 2019 plus the proceeds of the debt offering for investment.

Conclusion

If you want to pass on YNDX, I would not be surprised. YNDX is a 3 to 5-year investment and we’re in the middle of a coronavirus-induced stock market delirium which, in the short-run, makes a mockery of the efficient market hypothesis.

If it gives you a chance to buy something you like and you can buy it even cheaper then it’s your good luck.”

What to do?

Pros:

YNDX remains the premier Russian technology company.

YNDX provides many services that might benefit from stay-at-home reactions to the coronavirus epidemic.

The company’s revenue streams are now more diversified.

The company is fundamentally sound with little debt, strong cash flow and growing revenue.

The weaker forward guidance of overall revenue growth of 22% to 26% might prove exceptional in 2020.

Two rapidly growing businesses; Taxi and Classifieds, are reaching profitability.

The possible Taxi IPO could unlock $5 to $8 billion of shareholder value and force a re-consideration of the value of the other business segments.

32.9% undervalued based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation of $58.91 per share.

The remainder of the previously authorized $300.0 million share buyback will act to buoy the stock price.

Good diversification. Who owns a Russian stock?

Cons:

4Q 2019 destroyed adjusted 2018 - 2019 earnings comparisons.

Lower revenue growth guidance for 2020 - and, worse, slowing revenue growth from the Search and Portal cash cow. A trend?

Political risk created by Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

Finite size of the Russian Federation market. Will YNDX have any international scope?

Strong domestic and foreign competition in many business segments.

Uncertainty created by prospects for a global recession and stock market turmoil created by the coronavirus scare.

YNDX is a higher risk stock for adding some rapidly growing high-tech developing country exposure to a larger, established portfolio. With that understood, we could easily see YNDX appreciate 50% from the current levels to $60.00 per share over the next 3 to 5 years. For investors comfortable with the risks of the company and today’s market, buy at $40.00 or less per share.

