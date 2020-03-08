Bond Market Week In Review 3/2-3/6

Investment thesis: the bond market is still the beneficiary of a huge flight to safety. However, it's possible to argue that the Treasury market charts are starting to go parabolic, which means they may be nearing a top. Other markets are generally in uptrends.

The big news this week was the surprise rate cut by the Fed on Tuesday. Here is the statement emphasis added)

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1‑1/4 percent. The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

As I noted on Tuesday, I'm assuming the Fed had a number of calls with their international counterparts and learned that the economic shocks of the virus are more pronounced than thought. Additionally, I think the Fed is acting as "the" central bank, meaning that because the US economy is globally significant, they were forced to do something.

The latest Beige Book contains anecdotal information that the coronavirus is hurting growth (emphasis added):

Economic activity expanded at a modest to moderate rate over the past several weeks, according to the majority of Federal Reserve Districts. The St. Louis and Kansas City Districts, however, reported no change during this period. Consumer spending generally picked up, but growth was uneven across the nation, including mixed reports of auto sales. Overall, growth in tourism was flat to modest. There were indications that the coronavirus was negatively impacting travel and tourism in the U.S. Manufacturing activity expanded in most parts of the country; however, some supply chain delays were reported as a result of the coronavirus and several Districts said that producers feared further disruptions in the coming weeks. Transportation activity was generally flat to up slightly aside from some Mid-Atlantic ports that saw strong volume growth. U.S. nonfinancial services firms generally experienced mild to moderate growth. Overall loan growth was flat to up modestly, according to most Districts; notable exceptions were St. Louis, New York, and Kansas City, where declines were reported. On the whole, residential home sales picked up modestly. Nonresidential real estate sales and leasing activity varied across Districts. Agricultural conditions were little changed in recent weeks while some declines in natural resource extraction were reported. Outlooks for the near-term were mostly for modest growth with the coronavirus and the upcoming presidential election cited as potential risks.

I think these stories from district contacts were a big reason why the Fed cut rates.

Later that day, Cleveland Fed President Mester told an audience that she had lowered her 1H20 US growth estimate due to the effects of the virus. While she did not know the total amount of the drop, she thinks businesses and households were bound to pull-back on spending.

Chicago Fed President Evans doesn't think the overall impact will be that large and mostly transitory (emphasis added)

Evans said that while such events are unpredictable and the virus could become a more serious economic threat, he expected it to “play out” in perhaps six months. “We do expect it is going to be transitory. ... There is uncertainty,” he said. “But you do expect, that unless it is much more virulent, that there should be a bounceback when people get back to work, the supply chains catch up.” Importantly, he said he did not expect a permanent hit to consumer confidence or behavior.

This is the standard thinking on the matter which is born out by historical precedent.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan defended the rate cut decision:

“It’s wise to act sooner, more boldly, and it increases the likelihood that we’ll need to use less policy ammunition” later on, Kaplan told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, on why he supported an emergency Fed rate cut earlier this week.

While the markets have yet to "agree" with Kaplan (which would require prices to stabilize), I think he's right in the long-term.

NY Fed President Williams gave no clue as to future rate decisions, only arguing that the current situation is fluid:

The coronavirus poses "evolving risks" to the U.S. economy and U.S. central bank officials are monitoring developments closely, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday.

It's highly doubtful we'll see further Fed action before the Mid-March meeting.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Remember this table because it's one of the few times you'll see the long-end of the Treasury market up 7.5% for the week. That's an unprecedented gain. Other sections of the bond market were up strongly as well. The charts for the Treasury market ETFs are uncompromisingly strong. The TLH and TLT even gapped higher to end the week. It simply doesn't get better than that. With the exception of the junk bond market (which trades more like and equity), the other bond market ETFs were up for the week. But not all of the chars above are of equal strength. Emerging market debt, junk bonds, and floating-rate debt have traded a bit more like equities of late. Mortgage-backed debt, municipal bonds, and the corporate market have all caught a bid.

Overall, however, most of the bond market is the clear recipient of the flight to safety that we've been seeing over the last few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.