Coronavirus: Boom And Bust

The impact of COVID-19 in the states will likely be apparent by the end of March/April.

Betting on warm weather or the drug discovery process is high risk and should not be relied on in lieu of a mitigation strategy.

Any major action will likely depend on getting testing kits out and improving testing capacity. Until then, there's little that can be done, with some exceptions.

Note: Article initially submitted March 4.

It's been an interesting period watching how the world is responding to the new coronavirus and how COVID-19 is propagating itself. From a more pragmatic standpoint, hopefully, the US response to COVID-19 will pick up within the next week or two or else the mounting pressure may make downstream events much more painful.

Just like the flu...

COVID-19 would be pretty bad even if it were to be just like the flu, particularly as the US is in the middle of a terrible flu season as it is. Early estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") suggest hospitalization rates are on track towards the high end of the range in comparison to recent flu seasons (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Current number of flu-related hospitalizations for 2019/2020 as compared to previous end of season numbers from CDC.

In a typical year, 20-40M in the US display symptomatic illnesses, with roughly half visiting a doctor. Overall, ~1-2% end up hospitalized and 0.1-0.2% will move 6 feet under. Unsurprisingly, most deaths are in the 65+ age group. In 2018-2019, the 65+ cohort accounted for ~75% (25.6K out of 34.2K) of flu-related deaths.

It may be worthwhile to note that the 65+ cohort also tends to be fairly well vaccinated, with historic coverage rates of ~66% (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Flu season vaccination rates by age group from CDC.

The availability of a vaccine contributes to a reduction in flu incidence, severity, hospitalization, and deaths. Although the effectiveness of the vaccine tends to vary, it is still an important factor in reducing disease severity. If COVID-19 was just like the flu, it would have led to higher hospitalization and death counts owing to the lack of a vaccine.

But it's not like the flu

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not like the flu. First off, there is still a lot of unknown factors surrounding COVID-19. Much of the data is early stage and subject to change, particularly as we look at rates of events. Perhaps one of the clearer pictures we have comes from a recent report from the World Health Organization ("WHO") and China joint research team.

Most people infected with COVID-19 virus have mild disease and recover. Approximately 80% of laboratory confirmed patients have had mild to moderate disease, which includes non-pneumonia and pneumonia cases, 13.8% have severe disease (dyspnea, respiratory frequency ≥30/minute, blood oxygen saturation ≤93%, PaO2/FiO2 ratio <300, and/or lung infiltrates >50% of the lung field within 24-48 hours) and 6.1% are critical (respiratory failure, septic shock, and/or multiple organ dysfunction/failure). Asymptomatic infection has been reported, but the majority of the relatively rare cases who are asymptomatic on the date of identification/report went on to develop disease. The proportion of truly asymptomatic infections is unclear but appears to be relatively rare and does not appear to be a major driver of transmission.

So ~20% of those that get COVID-19 (i.e., severe and critical cases) will likely need to be hospitalized.

Arguably, there are limitations in the data, such as whether true asymptomatic rates make a meaningful impact or whether specific numbers are accurate. Likewise, it's important to note that China was the first country to be hit, so a lot of guidelines and procedures had to be defined and refined, which would have contributed to higher initial event rates. For example, overall case fatality rate ("CFR") in China is currently ~3.6% (2,912 deaths in 80,026 cases); however, if Hubei, the epicenter, is excluded, this comes down significantly (109 deaths in 12,923 cases or ~0.8%).

This trend can also be seen in some other areas. For example, Singapore has 0 deaths so far out of 108 cases while South Korea sits at 28 deaths in 4335 identified cases (0.6% case fatality rate). This may also be attributable to their quick COVID-19 detection and handling measures.

In contrast, and with the exception of Iran, most other countries have a preliminary rate closer to 1-2%. Overall, COVID-19 death rates will likely be several folds higher than the flu but less than 4%. Note that all numbers were from March 2, 2020.

Assuming a 1% case fatality rate, every 1M symptomatic cases would translate to 10K deaths. Recall that 20-40M patients get the flu even with a vaccine. Likewise, this also does not take into account that COVID-19 is more infectious than the typical flu. The seasonal flu has an average R0 of 1.3, which means a sick person will go on to infect 1.3 others. While the R0 for COVID-19 is still unclear, estimates suggest that its value is roughly twice that, if not more, of the flu. This could mean potentially more cases in a shorter period of time.

Looking ahead

While it's difficult to predict what will happen, most scenarios will be less than pleasant. This discussion focuses on the US, given the interest in the US markets.

Part of the problem so far has been the lack of a decisive response when it comes to testing and case handling. For example, it was reported that the CDC had opted to create its own test, in lieu of using functional, albeit less complex, guidelines set by WHO. Regrettably, the CDC kits had a problem with one of the components leading to faulty results which stalled the testing process.

While the test itself is not complex, local laboratories could not use their own variation without FDA approval. The testing kit problem was also compounded by the CDC's strict testing guidelines, which led to a lot of cases not being tested. It's unclear as to why this has been, but it seems like things are finally moving along, as the CDC expects 1M tests to be available by the end of this week. Note that testing capacity may be an issue, so it may take some additional time to resolve.

Owing to the lack of initial testing, COVID-19 has continued to propagate throughout the community. The US has recorded its sixth COVID-19-related death (all in Washington) and counting, owing in part to an outbreak in a Washington nursing home, along with cases popping up in various states across the country.

As a number of these cases seem to be community-spread, it has been hypothesized that the virus has been working its magic for weeks unhindered. In the case of Washington state, a genetic study led researchers to believe that the virus has been festering for over a month, with potential cases numbering in the hundreds, if not more (Note that the data is not peer reviewed or published).

A similar story can be seen in Italy, where it's been speculated that the virus has been circulating for a while prior to the current explosion in case numbers, which went from over 150 cases on February 23 to 2,036 cases at the time of writing.

Given everything, it would not be surprising to see rapid increases in COVID-19 related cases and events in hot spots within the US within the next 2-3 weeks, given the exponential growth of infections.

While communal spread is an issue, the bigger problem is what will happen to unaware front line workers. For example, no one realized that a patient transferred to UC Davis Medical Center had COVID-19. This led to 124 health care workers who were potentially exposed needing to self-isolate themselves.

Strained resources

While infections are a problem, the bigger issue is with the health care system. Health systems will likely face high levels of stress, with potential spillover effects, if COVID-19 is allowed to propagate. Regardless of the country affected, hospitals do not typically have significant excess capacity, nor staff, to deal with a large influx of patients with severe problems.

China has demonstrated its operational prowess by building out a hospital in 10 days in Wuhan, but it's unlikely that many places would be able to match this. Even then, at one point in time, it had to sacrifice patients with other conditions in order to treat the high volume of COVID-19 patients. For example, dialysis rooms were commandeered for COVID-19 patients while lack of beds and service capacity hurt those that had non-COVID-19 needs. Likewise, 33 hospitals in Shanghai announced that they were temporarily stopping various specialties or services. In a bit of positive news, one temporary hospital in Wuhan has now shut down as COVID-19 cases are coming under control.

South Korea, the second hardest hit country, is facing similar issues. On February 28, it was noted that of the 1,017 cases, only 447 were hospitalized. The rest were in self quarantine at home due to a lack of space. This is a problem, as COVID-19 can take a quick turn for the worse, killing the patient before they can be admitted, as was the case for the 13th death. And, coming back to an earlier point, there is also a lack of doctors in the afflicted regions, which is not helping the problem.

Likewise, Iran, one of the hardest hit in terms of deaths, seems to be having a similar capacity problem. They are reportedly aiming to build a special hospital for patients in 3 days.

Perhaps in anticipation of the ensuing chaos, King County, Washington, is apparently buying a hotel to be used for isolating COVID-19 patients.

As an aside, it appears that South Korea has ~12.3 hospital beds/1000 inhabitants, while China has 4.3 beds/1000, and the US is at 2.8 beds/1000. While it is unclear how regional distribution will affect these numbers, and what implications it may have, it does suggest that the US will likely have similar capacity problems if COVID-19 were to get out of hand.

Between a rock and a hard place

Currently, the flu is widespread (Figure 3), and an influx of COVID-19 patients will not help the situation. Clustered outbreaks can potentially overwhelm the local system, as we've discussed.

Figure 3. Flu activity across the US from the CDC surveillance report.

If the virus runs rampant, sub-optimal care may become rampant, which will artificially worsen prognosis and death rates in both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 cohorts. Early Chinese data suggests that 6.1% of patients will need some form of mechanical ventilation while 5% will be sent to the intensive care unit ("ICU"). With 1M symptomatic infections, 60K patients would need some form of ventilation while 50K ICU bed spaces would be required.

First, we address the issue of ventilators. It's been estimated that there are ~62K full-service ventilators and ~98K surge ventilators with varying degrees of functionality available in the US for a potential maximum of 160K. But one estimate suggests that, on average, 29% of the ventilators in the ICU unit are regularly in use, with the number of trained staff being an additional limiting factor.

ICU bed space data is similarly not encouraging. From 2000 to 2009, ICU beds grew from 67.6K to 77.8K or from 10.9% to 12.4% of total beds. Even with an additional decade of growth, it's unlikely to have doubled. While we do not have an exact number, one statement suggests there may be ~105K beds. However, a lot of these beds are under regular use, with historic mean ICU occupancy rates at ~68%. This would mean that there would be <35K ICU beds free.

In addition to capacity and staffing limitations, medical supply constraints are also an issue. Limited medical supplies, such as masks and gowns, were a major problem in the Wuhan outbreak, which put care providers at risk.

Given the limitations of the hospital system, restricting travel/mobility and social distancing are viable options to slowing infections. A recent study modeled how draconian quarantines in China affected the number of cases. It can be summarized as "an earlier quarantine can theoretically reduce the epidemic size." However, the aggressive tactics used in China may, at times, fall on the questionable end.

On the other hand, the current modus operandi in Seattle, a region with known COVID-19 cases, is equally questionable. Emerald City Comic Con, which can draw crowds of up to 100 thousand, will apparently go on as scheduled in mid-March, even as publishers and artists gradually cancel attendance. Whether it will get canceled as the day draws closer is still unclear.

If some form of restriction or quarantine were to come, it would likely be after testing kits become more readily available, so that officials know where to target and who to surveil. Quarantining everyone until everything is ready is neither pragmatic nor feasible. This would mean that something could be announced in the next few weeks in hot spots, assuming testing capacity increases as predicted. Admittedly, the sooner the better, as an exponential growth in cases is a scary thing. At the same time, if quarantines and/or restrictions are announced, it may throw the market into additional turmoil, as the market prices in additional loss of growth and revenue.

Quarantine or not, the market is likely to see more volatility and potential decline. With median savings of $11,700, the average American would likely have a hard time getting by during quarantine. However, in the absence of restrictions, COVID-19 may become widespread and send record numbers to the hospital. Increased medical debt associated with hospitalization may alter consumer behavior for the remainder of the year and spending. A 2015 survey found that 26% of adults between the ages of 18-64 had trouble with medical debts within the past 12 months, with many cutting back on subsequent expenditures. And, as mentioned, lack of service capacity has the potential to divert resources from non-COVID-19 cases, which could increase subsequent cost of care in non-infected patients.

Of medications and weather

The drug discovery process and warm weather have frequently come up in discussions surrounding COVID-19, but both are gambles and not something to be relied on.

While the media likes to talk about potential vaccines, it provides little more than psychological benefits. Between animal studies, initial safety and dosing data, efficacy studies, and manufacturing and scaling, a significant amount of time will be required. All of this also assumes success along every step of the way.

Instead, re-purposing of approved drugs would be quicker and provide more immediate relief, if successful. Hopefully, something like remdesivir from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) would be able to demonstrate efficacy in a clinical trial, as banking on warm weather is an unreliable gamble.

The problem is that it is still too early to tell if warm weather will appreciably slow down COVID-19. Specifically, data from severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS") and Middle East respiratory syndrome ("MERS"), both of which are caused by a coronavirus, do not show any clear correlation.

SARS was contained largely through precautionary measures, although Toronto does offer an interesting case study. In Toronto, SARS cases reached a peak in March and came down to a trickle by April. However, hospitals had relaxed their guard too early and a second outbreak occurred in May, with cases ramping up quickly. This reached a peak in the latter half of the month as containment measures were re-enacted. Historic temperatures during May-June reach an average high of ~18-24°C (65-75°F) versus 5°C (40°F) in March. Admittedly, other factors may have affected the transmission, but it does give some food for thought.

Figure 4. Cases of SARS in Toronto. Source.

Similarly, MERS outbreaks have occurred in Saudi Arabia during the warmer months, such as in August/September of 2015. Low temperatures in Riyadh, the capital, are in excess of 25°C (77°F) during the middle of the year. As such, warmer weather may not sufficiently slow down COVID-19, which would translate to a prolonged battle.

Wrap-up thoughts

COVID-19 has the potential to create some large problems. Given previous handling of cases, communal spread is now pretty much expected. Hopefully, testing can be ramped up soon and proper restrictions can be considered in order to slow the rate of infection. If infections scale up too quickly it could readily overwhelm local health care resources, which would jeopardize both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients alike due to very sub-optimal care. But regardless of the decision chosen, there will be an economical consequence, with a high probability of altered consumer spending behavior subsequently in the US.

Just as importantly, supply chain issues stemming from China's initial quarantine have yet to be fully realized; however, early problems are cropping up. India is looking to restrict export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients as concerns over shortages mount due to reliance on Chinese manufacturing. Meanwhile, China is attempting to restart manufacturing following suppression of COVID-19 cases; however, a potential resurgence may hinder progress.

Lastly, given the risk of drug discovery and COVID-19's unclear relationship with warm weather, the battle may become protracted. If so, and if containment fails, travel, entertainment, restaurants, and a number of other industries would likely suffer indefinitely. All in all, it seems everything is coming together end of March/April, for better or for worse.

