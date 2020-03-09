Infineon: 2 Downside Catalysts

After it has gotten worse, it will probably get better again, but the share price may well drop to USD 15 before it rises again on a sustained basis.

Both the coronavirus and CFIUS' concerns about the Cypress acquisition limit the upside potential and are expected to put strong pressure on the share price.

Introduction

Infineon's (OTCQX:IFNNF, OTCQX:IFNNY) prospects have been really good so far. Fundamentally, the company was very well-positioned and its portfolio addressed extremely important and growing future markets. The company, as well as investors, could hope for global megatrends, all of which are highly dependent on microchips and, above all, are yet to be developed, e.g., Energy efficiency/Climate change & resource scarcity; Urbanization/Mobility/Digital transformation; Security; IoT & Big Data. And Infineon was involved everywhere and had, in some cases, built up impressive market positions.

I believe that the fundamental outlook is still excellent. However, relatively suddenly and unexpectedly for many investors, two mega downside catalysts have emerged that limit the upside potential, at least in the short term. I fear that Infineon has not yet found a bottom here and that the share price will continue to fall. Nevertheless, investors should not sell in panic. After it has gotten worse, it will probably get better again.

Two mega downside catalysts have emerged

One is, of course, the coronavirus. The second has to do with the Cypress Semiconductor (CY) merger, which is now really on the brink. Both scenarios will continue to put pressure on the share price. Therefore, I will go into this in more detail in the following.

Corona

The coronavirus epidemic is particularly problematic because it has so far affected the two most important regions for Infineon, namely China and Europe. China, in particular, has been severely affected and has had to close entire factories at times. It could happen that the same happens in Europe.

(Source: Annual results 2019)

Management already reflected this downside potential during the earnings call:

On the contrary, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China has potential, apart from the human tragedy, to significantly dampen economic activity and weigh on GDP growth. We'll monitor the situation carefully, first and foremost, in order to protect the health and safety of our employees.

In addition, the company has emphasized several times that it has not yet included any effects of coronavirus in its forecast. So far, Infineon expected revenues to increase by 5 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter and a segment profit margin of approximately 14 percent.

CFIUS

In June last year, Infineon and Cypress Semiconductor announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0 billion. So far, Infineon had expected the clearance of the competition authorities in late 2019 or early 2020. At the beginning of 2020, however, the company only expected that the clearance decisions would not be made until the end of the second or beginning of the third quarter.

The CFIUS authority has now recommended that the US government not approve the takeover. As a reason, CFIUS stated that the takeover posed a risk to national security. Apparently, CFIUS sees national security as being threatened by the Cypress acquisition because Infineon does a large part of its business with China.

The problem is that the merger was extremely reasonable from a strategic perspective. While Cypress has a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers, software and connectivity components, these products are still highly complementary to Infineon's power semiconductors solutions:

(Source: Synergies)

Furthermore, Infineon expected to strengthen its geographical presence in the U.S. with the addition of Cypress's strong R&D. However, Infineon remains very well-positioned, but all these advantages and synergies are now at stake.

Downside potential / concrete bottom?

It is not possible to quantify the exact downside potential. The effects of the coronavirus are still too uncertain. On the other hand, the acquisition contracts with Cypress stipulate that Infineon must pay Cypress a termination fee of USD 425 million if certain conditions are not met. I think it is likely that this includes the scenario where the merger does not receive regulatory clearance because of Infineon's business in China. It would be very understandable and also usual for Cypress to have protected itself here because it itself has no precise knowledge of Infineon's individual China business. Such a termination fee would take half of Infineon's net income. Accordingly, there would be a correspondingly high burden for at least one year. This one-off effect would then also occur in a year with extreme macroeconomic uncertainties, such as the trade conflict and the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Like I said above, Infineon has a great portfolio, with or without Cypress. This becomes particularly clear when you look at the market positions.

(Source: Annual results 2019)

Nor will Infineon lose its customers, with whom it has had very close ties for years.

(Source: Tight customer relationship)

Overall, the fundamental outlook, therefore, changes little. However, it could be that Infineon will find it more difficult to achieve the position that it could have easily bought with the acquisition. Already in my last analysis, I considered the company only fairly valued. Since then, the share price lost around 10 percent. In view of the short- and medium-term uncertainties, and a P/E ratio of over 25, I think the company is still fair valued or even slightly overvalued. But at the very least, this lofty valuation limits the short-term upside potential and could put further pressure on the share price. Long-term investors, however, should not sell in a panic if they are convinced of Infineon's great prospects. Nevertheless, Infineon investors must be prepared for the fact that it will remain extremely volatile. That's why I also think that the share price may well drop to USD 15 before it rises again on a sustained basis:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance are presented below.

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides, and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides, but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

The grade for Infineon:

Infineon's short- and medium-term outlook has deteriorated due to two downside catalysts. At the moment, the disadvantages outweigh the fundamentally promising future prospects. At present, Infineon is a value play only for long-term investors.

The strategically very reasonable Cypress acquisition is on the edge. The outcome here is very uncertain.

Growth is expected to be flat in 2020, but coronavirus effects have not yet been factored into the forecast.

Infineon still has a lofty valuation.

