It's All About Coronavirus

Manufacturing in the U.S. was contracting for the latter half of 2019 and bounced back last month. February is the second month in a row that U.S. manufacturing expanded based on the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The current PMI is over 50 at a value of 50.1 in February 2020. A value over 50 indicates expansion. Notably, the PMI value was over 60 until Fall of 2018, when it dropped precipitously. The current two months of readings are a positive sign that the manufacturing in the U.S. is recovering after a weak 2019. But February brought a new challenge for manufacturers, which is the effect of coronavirus on the supply chain and demand.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI February 2019 - February 2020

(Source: Statista)

Most Manufacturing Industries Are Growing Now

Recent ISM reports have indicated that the slowdown in U.S. manufacturing has been broad and across various manufacturing industries. But in January 2020, some industries have rebounded. This rebound continued into February, and now 14 out of the 18 industries reported growth. Listed in order, these are Wood Products; Furniture & Related Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Paper Products; Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; and Chemical Products.

Only three industries were contracting in February. Listed in order, these are Petroleum & Coal Products; Transportation Equipment; and Nonmetallic Mineral Products. This is not surprising, as energy, mining, and trucking continue to be in the doldrums.

As one can see from the chart below, the sub-indices for the PMI look much better than the end of 2019 for the second straight month. But with that said, there was weakening in February compared to January. In particular, employment and inventories continue to exhibit weakness. Seemingly, the euphoria from the so-called "Phase I" trade deal between the U.S. and China was transitory. The large decline in imports in February was surprising, and possibly points to the effect of the coronavirus and halt of Boeing 737 Max (BA) production.

ISM February 2020 PMI On Manufacturing

(Source: ISM February 2020 Report on Manufacturing)

But with that said, the full impact of the recent coronavirus pandemic has probably not been felt yet in the manufacturing sector. One has to only look at recent headlines to realize that manufacturing activity in China stopped for essentially a couple of weeks. This will have significant impact on electronics, auto, and chemical manufacturers around the world. Furthermore, car sales in China reportedly have fallen off a cliff.

Commentary from the ISM report is also more negative and suggests that the effects of coronavirus are causing a disruption to manufacturers.

There are always supply chain challenges with Lunar New Year shutdowns, and this year is no different. Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the electronics industry. Companies are delayed in starting up production, which is resulting in longer lead times, constraints and increased pricing. It's a mad dash to dual source stateside in case China isn't back online soon. (Computer & Electronic Products) - January started out strong, but the effects of the virus in China [and] the continued grounding of the 737 Max have suppressed new orders. We are still expected to be flat to slightly up [year-over-year] for 2020 sales, based on those issues. (Chemical Products) - Coronavirus and its impact on the supply chain: We will see some softness in demand, but also [experience] havoc on items sourced from China that may cause significant delays to production. (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) - Layoffs are here. (Transportation Equipment) - Energy markets seem to be responding to a potential drop in demand that may be related to responses [to] the coronavirus. (Petroleum & Coal Products)

Services Accelerate

Despite the slowdown in U.S. manufacturing, the U.S. economy continues to do well with record low unemployment and continued growth of the GDP. Much of this strength is due to the U.S. non-manufacturing sector that continues to grow robustly and, in fact, has accelerated in February. The NMI value is now at 57.3. In aggregate, it has hit 121 consecutive months of growth, while the U.S. economy has grown for 127 straight months. The difference between January and February is that now all sub-indices are expanding, and some are doing so at a robust clip.

ISM February 2020 PMI On Non-Manufacturing

(Source: ISM February 2020 Report on Non-Manufacturing)

The strength in the non-manufacturing sectors is broad based and shows further acceleration. Overall, 16 of the 18 non-manufacturing sectors reported expansion, while only five reported contraction, which continues a trend. In order, the 16 expanding industries are Accommodation & Food Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Mining; Finance & Insurance; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Other Services; Construction; Health Care & Social Assistance; Public Administration; Wholesale Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Educational Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Utilities; Information; and Retail Trade. In order, the two contracting industries are Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; and Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting.

Commentary from the ISM non-manufacturing report is very positive this month, but the effect of coronavirus is starting to creep in.

[The] coronavirus has increased lead times for the critical items.” (Construction) - Because of the coronavirus, we are looking at major back-orders in masks, gloves, and PPE (personal protection equipment). A lot of the masks are manufactured in China, so not only are we facing a shortage because of the virus, there is a drastic shortage because the masks are manufactured where the virus originated. (Health Care & Social Assistance) - The business outlook remains positive, but foggy due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak. The mining industry is well dependent on Chinese consumption. On the other side, it is difficult to [make] sourcing decisions, since it is not clear how long China will need to return to normal production capacity, and if it is worth it to pay more from other countries. (Mining) - The outlook appears positive, as our order book is nearing full capacity for the first half of 2020. (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services) - Construction activity appears to be getting off to a good start for 2020. (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing)

Final Thoughts on the U.S. Economy and Stock Market

Clearly, the U.S. manufacturing sector has picked up strength at the start of 2020, as has the U.S. economy. But again, most of the strength is in the larger non-manufacturing sector or "services" sector that is accelerating. However, the effect of the coronavirus and Boeing 737 Max production halt is probably not being fully felt yet in the U.S. economy. But with that said, the stock market has been pummeled over fears that the coronavirus will result in a fairly large hit for company earnings. The S&P 500 earnings multiple has dropped and is now ~22-23, and the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio is down to ~29X. These are better than last month but still high. In my opinion, small investors should continue to be wary and selective about the stocks they buy. It is likely that there will be more volatility, as the Fear & Greed Index is still high.

