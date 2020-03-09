Sea Ltd.: Premium Valuation Leaves Little Margin For Error

Sea Ltd. (SE) offers investors prime exposure to two major structural trends in Southeast Asia - online gaming through Garena and e-commerce through Shopee. On the back of Sea's market leadership across both gaming and e-commerce in a rapidly growing market, the company appears to be well-positioned to drive significant value creation over the long term. That said, the positives are likely already well-understood by the market at the current ~10x multiple on sales. With near-term macro risks on the horizon and the long-term viability of the gaming segment, a concern as Free Fire enters the latter end of its life-cycle, I would not be a buyer at these levels.

Strong Growth Outweighs Widening EBITDA Losses in 4Q

Sea reported an impressive quarter overall, with the gaming business ("digital entertainment") leading the way - 4Q19 adjusted gaming revenue rose 107% YoY to $480mn. Gaming revenue growth was mainly driven by a 64% YoY growth in quarterly active users to 355mn, with the ratio of paying users rising ~30bps QoQ to 9.4%. Gaming revenue achieved an EBITDA margin of 56%.

Within e-commerce, SE's revenues grew 182% YoY to $358mn, as GMV rose sharply to $5.6bn (+65% YoY), in conjunction with improved e-commerce monetization. 4Q19 adjusted EBITDA for e-commerce also narrowed to -$306mn for the quarter – segmental losses continue to be driven by sales & marketing expenses (mainly brand marketing), as Sea chases market share within the region.

On a group-wide basis, adjusted revenues reached $909mn (+133% YoY), with adjusted EBITDA at -$105mn, and adjusted net losses at $240mn. Relative to consensus expectations for -$14mn, EBITDA was a disappointment; however, the management gets a pass for now as the miss was largely attributable to higher investments in the gaming (+218% YoY) and e-commerce (+38% YoY) businesses.

On a non-GAAP basis, the DE segment appears to be on a clear path to profitability, with full-year non-GAAP EBITDA rising almost four-fold, though the e-commerce business remains a drag.

That said, FY20 e-commerce revenue guidance looks encouraging - SEA Ltd. has guided for FY20 e-commerce revenue to grow by ~80-90% to $1.7 bn-1.8 bn, while FY20 adjusted gaming revenue is set to land between $1.9-2.0bn, implying an 8-13% YoY growth. The digital revenue guide could prove conservative, in my view, as the implied ~8-13% YoY growth range embeds a potential slowdown from annualized 4Q19 revenue growth of ~9% YoY, despite limited evidence of a significant slowdown in major titles such as "Free Fire."

Significant Monetization Potential at Shopee

Sea's strong FY20 e-commerce guidance of $1.7-1.8bn (implied ~80-90% YoY growth) is indicative of a region-wide shift in focus toward monetization. For context, Southeast Asian e-commerce marketplaces have been driving improved monetization (vs. chasing growth) throughout 2019. Indonesian e-commerce platform Bukalapak, for instance, has been pushing for 1-3% commissions per transaction as part of its "Super Seller" program. This comes on the heels of Shopee's move to charge commission fees in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Tokopedia has also publicly stated its intention to achieve profitability by end-2020. According to media reports, Gojek, which provides on-demand services for transport, payment, and food, has also stopped "burning cash" and is now shifting its focus towards driving customer satisfaction through innovation. This implies customer incentives will likely be carved out gradually, paving the way for profitability. In line with these trends, Shopee's take-rate likely has a clear path to increase materially from here.

A positive take from the 4Q19 call was the increased shopping frequency of consumers on the platform - user shopping frequency has increased from 3-4x times per month in 2018 to 4-5x per month in 2019, while consumer shopping frequency in Indonesia exceeds 5x per month.

We mentioned before that Shopee users shopped around 3x to 4x a month on our platform, and that number has increased to 4x to 5x. In our largest market, Indonesia, that number has exceeded 5x. So that has also been part of the growth driver for our Shopee platform. So overall, we're very optimistic about the fundamentals and the network effect from the -- our strengthening market leadership over time." – 4Q19 Transcript

Shopee's three-year order retention from January 2017 to December 2019 was close to 70%, with the order retention rate in Indonesia, even higher than the group rate for the same period.

We are also encouraged to see that Shopee is enjoying strong user retention as we continue to strengthen our market leadership. Shopee's 3-year order retention from January 2017 to December 2019 was close to 70%, with the order retention rate in Indonesia, our largest market, even higher than the group rate for the same period."

The continued user growth, despite higher commission rates, reflects the established platform network effects, which in turn, points toward plenty of untapped margin expansion opportunities ahead.

Limited Visibility into Digital Entertainment Pipeline is a Risk

Following the successful launch of Sea's first self-developed game, Free Fire, the future pipeline of self-developed games remains uncertain. Further, management provided little color on the future of the games pipeline on the 4Q19 call, instead highlighting the ~300 software engineers, of which ~150 are working on new games and ideas. From the call:

Of course, we don't -- as usual, we don't discuss the game pipeline, specifically, but as we always assure our investors, everything we do, we are focused on building the long-term potential and maximizing our ability and opportunity to create the next $1 billion game."

Given the gaming business tends to be hit-driven, with existing titles suffering from limited life-cycles, the lack of visibility into its pipeline is a concern. That said, the recent acquisition of Phoenix Labs is a step in the right direction, in my view, as management likely has ~3-4 years (assuming Free Fire has an average ~4-year life cycle), to launch the next hit. In the meantime, Free Fire continues to trend well, and management has several options at hand to elongate the life cycle (e.g., updates and e-sports competitions). For now, Free Fire is still trending well, ranking as the most downloaded game by downloads in 2019.

Financial Services Tracking Well in Line with Shopee and Garena

4Q19 also saw a rebranding of the digital financial segment, with the SeaMoney brand now offering e-wallet services, payment processing, and credit-related digital financial offerings, among others. The segment has trended well on the back of strong growth in e-commerce and gaming - as of January 2020, >30% of Shopee gross orders in Indonesia were paid using SEA's e-wallet services, while quarterly paying users for e-wallet services over 8m in 4Q19. Management targets further integration of SeaMoney with the Shopee platform, as well as an expansion of use cases outside of SEA's platforms.

Premium Valuation Warrants Caution

As visibility into Sea's underlying earnings power remains unclear, the stock has traded on revenues, with the market generally willing to look through near-term EBITDA-level losses. That said, despite Sea's exposure to fast-growing end-markets in Southeast Asia, as well as the untapped potential across its e-commerce, gaming and payments businesses, I believe the current premium EV/Sales multiple of ~10x warrants caution.

Specifically, I see near-term risks to the Southeast Asian region's growth, while the lack of visibility into the gaming pipeline also leaves shares vulnerable to a negative growth surprise as Free Fire approaches the latter part of its life cycle.

