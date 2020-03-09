Yext: Answers Is A Game Changer

Yext (YEXT) released its 4Q20 and full-year 2020 fiscal year (ending January 31) financial reports on March 3, 2020. Different from recent quarters, the stock did not fall substantially but actually posted moderate gains, even despite the very difficult general market conditions.

But after analysing the current Conference Calls transcript (the CC), I am surprised how cheap the stock still is.

I consider YEXT an excellent opportunity at the current price levels and will outline my rationale for this conclusion below.

Quick Rewind to 3Q20

Especially after issuing 3Q20 numbers, YEXT shares took a strong hit. Investors were concerned about slowing growth and increasing expenses – and no doubt these are serious worries for a not-yet-profitable growth company.

But as discussed in more detail in my previous article on YEXT, even back in November I felt comfortable with the explanation given by YEXT management for either effect: YEXT had hired a substantial number of new sales representatives and introduced an entirely new product, Answers. Either aspect would reduce sales efficiency and worsen expense ratios at any company. But it surely didn’t help with many investors’ confidence, that it was YEXT’s CEO himself who referred to the slowdown in revenue growth as “sales execution issues” – even though I doubt that this is how the rest of the management board would have labelled the temporary deceleration in growth by such a term.

Answers is the Answer

I believe that Answers is crucial to assessing YEXT’s prospects.

First of all, I am convinced that it is a fundamentally new product, even though it aligns with what YEXT has been doing before. But while helping companies managing their location data is primarily beneficial to businesses with a lot of physical locations used by customers (restaurant chains, healthcare systems, brick-and-mortar retailers, to name but a few), Answers is relevant for any company: It helps entities to ensure search results on their very own web presence that reflect what they want to tell visitors. Introducing a new product necessarily slows down sales processes, as sales staff - existing and newly hired - need to be trained on the product and - very importantly - on the cross-selling potential from and to the new product. This is what one could call the inhouse-effect on sales from a new product.

Some have questioned the relevance of YEXT’s solutions (see, for example, one comment to this article). I actually see no reason at all for any doubt: As a customer I want to find stuff in the web easily and ideally at the place where I am browsing anyways (I am aware that anecdotal personal experience is often of very limited relevance – but go and ask around among your friends and family how often they left a homepage and turned to Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in order to find information about a company’s product or service). And – even more relevantly – as a company, I want to make sure that it is me who is in control of the search result.

While it is very difficult to assess the TAM estimates that companies provide, I do believe that Answers is opening up a huge potential to YEXT – for both selling and cross-selling with a corresponding promising outlook on future revenue growth.

And given the relatively different nature of this offering, it is obvious that this does lead to a partial rewind in the sales process with targeted clients: They may consider including Answers in their package from YEXT. But more service means more fees means more and longer internal approval processes. And this is what you could call the external effect on sales from a new product.

What Do The Numbers Tell Us?

Now, is YEXT still a company with “sales execution issues”? Investors need to make up their own minds here, but they should consider the facts. For example, YoY growth in 4Q20 was 28% (which is not bad by any means and I will put this into perspective in the valuation chapter below). Or, that according to management during the CC it has signed “the largest international enterprise deal in the history of the company with Accor Hotels” (emphasis added). And, also according to CEO Howard Lerman during the CC:

Q4 was our first full quarter selling this brand-new product, and we sold 29 new Answers deals for more than $1.5 million in new ACV. These are very impressive results from just our first selling quarter in a brand-new product category. And so far, the feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

So we do see an increasing number of large deals which support the management view regarding the fact that larger deals take longer to close and that Answers will make deals larger (and technically more complex, too) - yet another external-effect on sales processes. But this is what you hire additional salespeople for. Or this (even though it being a 3Q20 CC comment):

(…) we have never seen a stronger pipeline and stronger market demand for the Yext search experience cloud.

All that said, some may want to make the case for slowing down revenue growth just based on some of the recent numbers. And in fact, while the annual growth was 31%, 4Q revenue growth was 28% YoY. I have discussed some of the more qualitative arguments in this context above, and I want to add one more quote from the CC that I believe to be absolutely central for YEXT’s future. In his prepared notes, Howard Lerman said:

Now some people have said, "No one uses site search."

This is true – i.e., this is what people do say. But this is exactly what makes for great opportunities: As discussed briefly above, I am convinced people would love to use useful site search. They don’t use now because it’s a bad user experience (most often). So, if there is one company helping to improve this element of customer communication, I do expect it to see tremendous interest.

As a consequence, I am expecting to see acceleration of Revenue growth for YEXT again, once Answers is getting full traction. It goes without saying that this will benefit valuation.

Now, business is not all about the top line. Both gross and operating margins have come under some pressure, which was another key item of 3Q20 criticism. For example, gross margin for 4Q20 fell to 74.3% from 75.5%, remaining within, but approaching the lower end, of the 73-77% percent corridor targeted by management (see 3Q CC).

Operating result came down substantially. Note that this includes double lease expense in New York until the One Madison Avenue lease expires in December 2020. While it doesn’t look too smart to pay for two locations, I believe it was a wise management decision to prepare for the foreseeable growth of the organisation (and a bold move to stand up in five quarterly calls and explain this extra expense again and again).

International expansion is an expensive exercise, but as the increasing sales from outside the US show, YEXT's basically universal business is being very well accepted globally:

We also see great growth in our Europe business. We closed the largest enterprise deal in the history of Yext internationally with Accor Hotels, as Howard mentioned. We also added logos such as Alshaya, Furla, Fendi, Lavazza, Societe Generale and Moncler and significant expansions at Luxottica, Chanel and Gucci. Japan's most impactful deals this quarter were TEPCO and Nagase Brothers, and we continue to see strong growth in our enterprise opportunity there as we invest in Japan.

Valuation

This is easily the shortest section of this article. At a share price of USD 15 (closing of March 5, 2020) and on a TTM basis, YEXT shares trade at an Enterprise/Sales multiple of a mere 5.39. This is cheap for a company growing annual revenue at 30%, it is even cheap for a company growing quarterly revenue at 28% YoY – and is ridiculously cheap if you share my belief that the company can re-accelerate revenue growth into the mid-30s.

YEXT has a market cap of some USD 1.7bn, it believes to have a TAM of USD 20bn, and it is the first-mover and market leader in the segment it is operating in.

Taking all of this into consideration, I believe YEXT is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.