Regions Financial Seems Undervalued

Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) earnings are expected to slightly dip in 2020 due to a contraction in margin following the Fed rate cut this month. In addition, higher provisions charge due to consumer lending is also expected to pressurize earnings. However, some support for the bottom line is expected to come from growth in revenue from capital markets and the upcoming acquisition of an equipment finance lender. Overall, earnings are expected to decrease slightly by 1% year over year in 2020. Earnings per share are expected to be marginally higher compared to last year due to lower share count this year compared to 2019. The estimated target price suggests a significant potential for capital appreciation, which is the reason for a ‘bullish’ rating.

Fed’s Rate Cut to Drag Earnings

The 50bps Fed rate cut in March is expected to squeeze RF’s net interest margin, NIM, this year, thereby negatively affecting the bottom line. During the last half of 2019, RF’s NIM responded negatively to the 75bps Fed rate cut by declining by 6bps sequentially. This shows that the sensitivity of NIM to the interest rate is already low. Going forward, the sensitivity to interest rates is expected to continue to be low due to hedges in place. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call, a majority of RF’s forward starting hedges have begun, which will largely insulate the balance sheet from movement in short-term rates. In addition, the management mentioned that hedging and securities repositioning have reduced roughly half of the sensitivity to longer term rates. Consequently, I’m expecting RF’s NIM to decline by 4bps in the first quarter and then by 3bps in the second quarter before somewhat stabilizing. The table below shows my estimates.

Provisions Charge to Constrain Bottom Line

Further pressure for the bottom line is expected to come from higher provisions charge in the wake of a growth in loans. Moreover, the average credit cost is expected to worsen because RF is shifting towards certain consumer loans that carry more risk but also greater return, as mentioned in the conference call. Furthermore, the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, is expected to increase provisions charge initially as provisions will now have to be booked on expectations as opposed to the previous model in which provisions were booked on incurred basis. The management expects the provisions charge in 2020 to be in the range of 0.45 to 0.55 percent of loans. Taking this guidance, I’m expecting the provisions charge to loan ratio to increase to 48bps in 2020 from 47bps in 2019.

Ascentium to Offer Some Respite

Support for net income is expected to come from a growth in loans this year. RF has recently announced the acquisition of the largest independent equipment finance lender in the United States: Ascentium Capital. The acquisition will add around $2 billion in loans and leases to RF’s balance sheet in the second quarter, when the acquisition is expected to be completed. Further support for loan growth is expected to come from the decline in interest rate, which should encourage credit demand. The management also noted in the conference call that they expect strong growth in the commercial and industrial segment, C&I.

The consumer segment is not expected to fare as well as the C&I segment due to scheduled payoffs, as mentioned in the conference call. Therefore, the consumer segment can hold back overall loan growth. In addition, COVID-19 is a threat to economic growth; hence, it can negatively affect loan growth if it continues to spread unabated. The upcoming presidential elections and trade relations also add to the overall uncertainty in the economy, which may negatively affect loan growth this year.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting RF’s net loans to increase by 2% this year over 2019. The following table presents my estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items.

Earnings to Marginally Decrease

The compression in NIM and rise in provisions charge are expected to pressurize earnings this year. Some of that pressure is expected to be offset by the expansion in loan portfolio. In addition, non-interest income is expected to provide some support for the bottom line. As mentioned in the conference call, there is a backlog of transactions in the capital markets business that is likely to boost non-interest income this year. Meanwhile, non-interest expense is expected to be almost flat this year, thereby having little effect on the bottom line. Investments in technology and 20 new branches are expected to negate the costs saved through the recent branch consolidations, leading to flattish movement in non-interest expenses. Overall, I’m expecting RF’s net income to decrease by 1% year over in 2020. On a per-share basis, earnings are expected to increase by 2% as a result of lower shares outstanding compared to last year. The table below shows my earnings estimate of $1.53 per share for 2020.

RF has increased dividends every year since 2013; however, due to the prospects of a slight decline in earnings, I’m expecting the company to forego another raise in dividends this year. Instead, I’m expecting RF to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.155 per share throughout 2020, leading to a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Like other banks and bank holding companies, RF currently has high risk due to COVID-19. If the epidemic worsens more than expected, then RF’s actual loan growth may miss my estimates. Also, if the Fed moves to cut rates even further this year, then the actual earnings may miss my estimated earnings. Currently, I am expecting the COVID-19 situation to stabilize by next quarter and interest rates to be held steady in the remainder of 2020.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Significant Price Upside

RF has traded at an average Price to Book multiple, P/B, of 1.0x in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $15.9 gives a target price of $15.9 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 14.9% from RF's March 5 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the price upside, I’m adopting a bullish rating on RF. Combining the above-mentioned price upside and dividend yield gives a total expected return of 19.4%; hence, I believe RF is a good investment. However, investors should be warned that like other banking stocks, RF currently carries high risk due to COVID-19, as discussed above. Therefore, investors are advised to keep their own risk tolerance in mind before considering investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

