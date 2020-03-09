CatchMark Timber Trust: GAAP Income Does Not Give An Accurate Picture, Focus On Cash Flow

If timber prices are depressed after 2025, when much of its "Triple T" trees mature, it could be problematic for the company.

While CatchMark has a negative EBIT, it is largely due to GAAP accounting and the structure of its "Triple T" joint venture deal.

Despite an increasingly bearish economy, the long-run fundamentals for timber are very strong due to new home development.

CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) is a REIT that owns 1.5 million acres of Timberland located in eight states in the U.S. Southeast and Pacific Northwest. This includes 435K in wholly owned acres (18.6 million tons of inventory) and 1.1 million (44 million tons of inventory) in joint venture acres.

On paper, the company has been in a slightly difficult situation over the past year due to a substantial $55 million loss from its "Triple T" joint venture last year. While this loss drastically hurt the company's EBITDA, its more important cash flow from operations has been stable. While the company is in a risky situation regarding the leverage involved in the joint venture transaction, it is cheap and offers a high 6% dividend that will likely rise with timber prices.

On that note, the fundamentals supporting timber remain strong despite the broader market sell-off. Building permits continue to boom, as do new home sales. While a recession is certainly possible, the property development market will continue to be supported by exceptionally low vacancy home rates and even lower mortgage rates. This gives credence to lumber future's current bullish trend, which is likely to support a fundamental turnaround for CatchMark.

A Look at Timber and Lumber Fundamentals

The primary use of timber is construction. However, other uses include pulp & paper, furniture, and synthetic textiles. Importantly, most of its uses make the demand for it highly cyclical. This is demonstrated in the long-term lumber price chart below:

(Source: Trading Economics)

As you can see, lumber remains at the top end of its long-term chart but still far below its 2018 peak. Zooming in, we can see that it is at the bottom of its channel on a solid positive trend:

(Source: Trading Economics)

The recent selloff in timber prices has corresponded to the broader sell-off in risk assets. Looking closely, we can see that lumber is currently right below its channel support-level which could be a sign that it is headed lower.

That said, the long-term fundamentals for wood prices remain strong. Most notably is U.S. building permits, which lead the demand for timber. As you can see below, building permits and the gross profits of CatchMark's older competitor Weyerhaeuser (WY) are highly correlated:

Data by YCharts

Permits are spiking higher which is a sign that demand for timber, and thus timber prices, should follow suit.

Of course, many are likely concerned that U.S. building permits will soon crash due to the recessionary signals as they did in 2006-2009. While this is understandable, the U.S. housing market has very strong fundamentals due to low interest, low vacancy rates, rising ownership rates, and low income-adjusted home prices:

Data by YCharts

These factors indicate that not only is property relatively inexpensive but also that most Americans have available credit to buy them and that they are actively doing so.

While it is certainly possible that a recession will slow, if not temporarily halt, this trend, the long-term fundamentals are intact. This makes the timber industry likely less cyclically exposed than in the past and goes to show that lumber prices could rally quite a bit higher.

Why CTT is a Better Investment Than Others

There are four major timber REITs that come to mind. The giant Weyerhaeuser (WY) ($21 billion), Rayonier (RYN) ($3.5 billion), PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) ($2.75 billion), and the smaller, $460 million, CatchMark Timber. Of the four, CTT offers the highest potential reward with the greatest downside risk.

This is demonstrated quite clearly when looking at the valuations of each company compared to balance sheet leverage:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, CatchMark has the lowest valuation with a P/CFO of about 13.4X (P/FFO is 14.4X), but it has dangerously high balance sheet leverage with total liabilities-to-assets of about 71%.

CTT's superior upside potential is also reflected in its superior dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

Of course, CTT has suffered $93 million in negative earnings over the past year that pales in comparison to its $33 million positive operating cash flow. In order to have a clear picture of the company, we need to look closely at the agreement in its joint venture that brought about this loss. If these losses are likely to precede gains, CTT could be a great opportunity. If not, investors are probably better off with a safer bet like Rayonier.

CatchMark Going All-In on Triple-T

The company's "Triple-T" timberlands hold 1.1 million acres of pine in East Texas. Overall, the deal seems to be a great opportunity for CTT shareholders. However, it confers high leverage to the company, which adds significant risk.

CatchMark invested $200 million in a deal that has a total value of $1.39 billion for 1.1 million acres. This means the company paid $1.2K per acre, which is below the national average of around $1.8K (in 2017). The deal also included up to $650 million in debt financing. Further, CatchMark has voting control of the board subject to a supermajority on major decisions, and receives management fees that should be around $13.5 million per year (from the last 10-Q).

Since the $200 million investment was made in 2018, its carrying value has declined to $8.6 million, meaning CatchMark has seen significant GAAP accounting losses on it. That said, as we can see on its 10-Q (note 4), the project is cash-flow positive, and the company is making enough in asset management fees to meet interest payments.

Importantly, because CatchMark is the sole general partner of Triple T joint venture, the other equity partners are preferred with a high minimum 10.25% cumulative return (on top of complete return of equity). Using the "hypothetical-liquidation-at-book-value method" accounting method, these returns are marked against CTT's equity stake.

Further, when the land was acquired, most it was below harvestable age, meaning income returns were unlikely to be high enough to make the roughly $60 million hurdle needed to meet preferred investor returns. Thus, a large net loss is to be expected, at least initially. However, that will rapidly change during the years between 2023 and 2029 when the trees mature. This is detailed in the charts below:

(Source: Triple T Investor Deal Presentation)

Remember, book value accounting does not account for appreciation of timberland from tree-aging, which is the major source of value to CTT (besides management fees). This is generally 6-10% per year, depending on managerial skill and the economy. Unless the timber market turns sour (which I do not believe will happen, as explained earlier), this will offset those preferred equity costs that have been lowering the company's accounting profits.

For these reasons, CatchMark's adjusted EBITDA is likely a far better measure of value than its EBITDA. In 2019, its adjusted EBITDA totaled $59.9 million and its interest expense was $18 million. This gives the company an EBITDA/interest expense of 3.1X, which is solid. It also shows that its annual dividend payment of $26 million is fully covered.

Bottom Line

Overall, CatchMark trust is less risky than it appears. The REIT offers a higher dividend yield than its peers and is in a great position to take advantage of the strong long-term growth potential of timber.

Importantly, last week the company also filed an S-3 mixed shelf that allows it $600 million in securities sales (of any asset type). It is unclear what these proceeds will be used for, but it can be for repayment of debt, new acquisitions, or other general corporate uses. For now, this is not material, but it is something that investors should keep on their radar going forward. At any rate, I believe it is a generally good time to sell debt or preferred equity today due to the ultra-low rate environment.

I believe the company should have a dividend yield closer to that of its peers, which have an average yield of 4.5%. If timber prices collapse and stay low by the mid-to-late 2020s, significant downside could occur, and the Triple T deal would bear the burden of the loss. Thus, I believe that the company's fair value dividend yield is 5% as opposed to its current yield of 6%. This implies that CatchMark has 20% in upside to fair value with a price target of $10.7.

I am "bullish" on CTT and believe it offers a unique opportunity that may deliver uncorrelated returns due to a strong and healthy timber market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.