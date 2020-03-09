Robust Job Gains - For Now

The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.” – Warren Buffett

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday a surge in hiring for February, blowing past expectations. Total nonfarm employment payrolls rose by 273,000 versus an estimate of 175,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. This matched the revised gains in January, which was the best month since May 2018. Unfortunately, this data point was broadly thrown out in the current economic context. The current spread of the novel coronavirus threatens to trigger a sharp pullback in hiring going forward, despite the pickup in early 2020. Service industries – like air transportation, restaurants, entertainment, and retail – are likely to suffer in the months ahead, especially if the pandemic becomes worse.

If you look at the widespread panic on the news, it is easy to see that we are in for a potentially dire economic situation. On April 3, we will start to see how employers are adjusting their expectations of growth for the year when we get the update for March’s hiring. As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, I do not expect good things. The reason February’s report was still strong was that most companies reported February head-counts before concerns escalated that the epidemic would hit U.S. growth. Fewer job opportunities for workers could reduce consumer spending, the same consumer spending the economy was relying on when there was a global slowdown and is over 2/3 of the economic output in the U.S., a lynchpin for domestic growth.

Why do we expect bad things to come for the March employment report? Just look at some of the corporate heads chatter. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced a hiring freeze through the end of June. Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) also froze hiring at some properties. Travel is going to be hit hard during this outbreak, and I can imagine that a ton of smaller businesses are struggling because of it. Interestingly, though, layoffs haven’t started at this time – likely due to the difficulty in finding qualified workers right now. Healthcare is likely to get a boost, but it will remain to be seen if it can make up the difference in the services sectors. I do not think it will be able to, and we could be in for a few months of trouble, possibly until summer. This is consistent with some of the things I'm noting in The Lead-Lag Report in terms of intermediate-term risk-off signals likely still holding, following the short-term trading signal that turned defensive January 27 which completely sidestepped the decline in equities.

In response to this potential crisis, the Federal Reserve has acted quickly in an emergency meeting, lowering rates by 50 bps to a range of 1.00-1.25%. An emergency cut is something extremely rare, last time happening in the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. Stock markets did not respond well to this cut and are expecting more before the end of the year. The reason behind more cuts is simple. Does cheaper credit force you to travel? Will you go out to malls and spend a bunch of money on clothes, or go to crowded restaurants for a meal, when the last thing you saw on TV is that the coronavirus has increased above 100,000 affected? Yes, the rate cut will help the economy in some ways. And it very well may help maintain the long-term expansion.

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain quite strong, outside of this outbreak. But I fear that market pundits are discounting what happens when the global supply chains are disrupted so heavily, especially as the virus is not contained. You have to wonder what commodity prices are telling you at this time. Oil is at multi-year lows after a terrible route after a failed OPEC+ meeting. The difference this time to oil’s collapse is not a supply-side issue, but a demand side. Gold just had its biggest weekly gain in 11 years. Stock markets are as volatile as ever. And in terms of containment, the coronavirus continues to spread to new countries.

With all the fear, is now the time to get into the stock market? I do not think quite yet. The reason is the market isn’t that far from all-time highs (only down 12.2%). While it has felt like a terrible couple of weeks, we are barely in normal correction territory right now. For me, the risk to the downside here is too significant to be overconfident. In late 2018, there were several times where people ‘called the bottom’ in November 2018. December, however, provided the true wash out. If the market breaks below the 2900 and 2800 levels where there is some more technical support, watch out for the algorithmic trading to take over and send this market spiraling. Making things worse, the Federal Reserve is running out of bullets to support the economy, so while they may be able to support the economy short term here unless the virus is contained and supply chains get back to work quickly, we could be in for some more trouble here.

