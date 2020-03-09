Copart: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been a volatile couple of weeks for the S&P 500 (SPY) with the index suffering a double-digit correction, and Copart (CPRT), one of its top-performing constituents, has not been spared. The stock's strong year-to-date performance came to a screeching halt last month, and since that time, the stock is down over 25%. Despite the fact that Copart reported record revenue for fiscal Q2 2020, we saw the third quarter in a row of sequential deceleration, and we will likely see material deceleration in fiscal Q3 2020. The other issue is that we now have multiple distribution days near the $98.00 level, and there's a potential that we could see a double top in the stock if we head back to this area. Based on this, I would view any rallies to the $96.00-100.00 level as selling opportunities, and I believe there are much more attractive names out there with less technical damage to their charts.

Just over a month ago, I wrote my first article on Copart and discussed that we had a high likelihood of material deceleration in revenue growth on the horizon. Given this conclusion, I stated that that there was zero reason to chase the stock and that a better entry price would likely present itself over the next few months. Fast forward less than a month and the stock is down 21%, compared to an 8% drop in the S&P 500, and the valuation has finally cooled off from excessive levels. Even though the company reported decent fiscal Q2 2020 results, with record revenue of $575.1 million, this still marked the third consecutive quarter of deceleration in sales growth for the company. This sequential deceleration pales in comparison to the significant slowdown that's likely to show up in fiscal Q3 2020, and this can often be a headwind for a stock short term. This is because it's more challenging to beat earnings estimates with decelerating revenue growth than it is with accelerating revenue growth rates. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

If we look at the company's earnings trend below, it's clear that Copart has seen incredible growth in annual earnings per share, up from $0.68 in FY-2013 to $2.25 in FY-2019. The company managed to grow annual earnings per share by 30% in FY-2019, which is exceptional by growth stock standards. In my experience, the best performers generally can consistently grow annual earnings per share by 12% or higher year over year, and Copart easily meets this metric with last year's growth. If we look ahead to FY-2020, earnings estimates are currently sitting at $2.76, translating to 22% growth year over year. While this is a minor slowdown from the previous year's growth rate, it is still quite respectable for a large-cap in a non-tech industry. Therefore, Copart checks off all the boxes from an earnings growth standpoint and is a name worth watching closely on sharp corrections on this basis alone.

However, if we move over to Copart's revenue growth rates, we can see a minor issue, as the company has transitioned from revenue growth acceleration in FY-2019 to a high likelihood of material deceleration in revenue for FY-2020. This shift can often be a drag on earnings growth, as it is much more difficult to grow earnings when revenue growth rates are slowing significantly. As we can see in the chart below, revenue growth looks to have peaked at 21% in Q4 2019 and has dropped slightly in fiscal Q1 2020 and fiscal Q2 2020 to 20% and 19%, respectively. While these are negligible single-digit sequential declines, the bigger issue is the material deceleration set to show up in fiscal Q3 2020. Based on revenue estimates of $617.9 million, Copart is on track to grow revenues by only 12% year over year in fiscal Q3 2020, a 700-basis point deceleration sequentially from the fiscal Q2 2020 growth rate.

If we look out further to fiscal Q4 2020, we are likely to see another sequential deceleration of 100 basis points on the back of the 700-basis point deceleration in the prior quarter. While revenue estimates are not set in stone, it will be very difficult for the company to avoid material deceleration. This is especially true considering that Copart missed revenue estimates in fiscal Q2 2020 by $1 million, after three consecutive quarters of beats in Q3 2019, Q4 2019 and fiscal Q1 2020. In order for the company to avoid material deceleration, it will need to put up $636.1 million in revenue for fiscal Q3 2020. This will not be an easy task considering that the company's strongest beat in the past year was $24 million, and this would require a beat of $18.2 million or better.

If we look at the chart above of Copart's revenue growth rate, we can clearly see revenue growth rates trending lower and back to 2-year lows as we head into the back half of FY-2020. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates, as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As is evident above, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly but is part of a pattern of a meaningful slowdown. The two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) is trending lower with the quarterly revenue growth rate (blue line), suggesting that this trend is likely to continue for at least the next few quarters.

Finally, if we look at the company's gross margins, we can see that they picked up last year but are relatively flat since FY-2017. Given the fact that we had only a minor uptick in gross margins to 46.8% on a trailing-twelve month basis, it's hard to argue that gross margins will offset weaker revenue growth rates to bolster earnings per share. Therefore, I would argue that Copart will have a hard time beating earnings estimates over the next year. As it stands currently, FY-2021 annual EPS is likely to grow at low double digits ($2.76 vs. $3.09). This is a significant step down from the robust 20%+ earnings growth the company has enjoyed since FY-2016.

The good news for Copart investors is that some of this is getting priced into the valuation, as the stock is now trading at a more reasonable forward P/E ratio of 29. This is a massive improvement from where we sat just over a month ago at a multi-year high multiple above 36, where I warned that the stock was priced for perfection short term. As the 3-year chart below shows, the stock has generally bottomed out in the 23-26 range for forward earnings multiples, suggesting that the stock would be a strong buy if it heads 10% lower from here into this range. Let's take a look and see if the technicals are suggesting a bottom is in yet:

If we look at the daily chart below, we can see that Copart broke below its 2019 uptrend line, and the next strong support level comes in at $67.00-68.00. The issue is that we now have strong resistance ahead at the $97.80 level, where we saw several distribution days over the past month. If the stock were to rally back to this level, I would argue that this would provide a selling opportunity, as we have the potential for a lower high in place. This is because traders that bought above $100.00 will likely become motivated sellers if we head back to this area, as they'll be anxious to exit at breakeven after briefly sitting with a 20% loss. This makes Copart less attractive than many other names in the S&P 500, as the stock has more overhead supply than other companies that have not seen 25% drops from their highs.

The good news is that the weekly chart of Copart remains intact, with the stock still trading well above its uptrend line (green line) off the 2016 lows. As long as it stays above this level at $67.00 on a weekly closing basis, 30% plus corrections from the highs are likely to be buying opportunities for long-term investors. Therefore, I see no reason to panic based on the bigger picture, as long as the $67.00 level is defended on a weekly close. A breakdown below $67.00 would be a very bearish development and would suggest a very low probability of the stock making new highs in the next twelve months.

While Copart had a solid year in FY-2019 and a decent start to FY-2020, the material deceleration in revenue growth on the horizon remains an issue. This will likely weigh on earnings growth unless the company can pull gross margins significantly higher in FY-2020, and this makes Copart a much less compelling growth stock to own for traders. The best growth stocks have strong earnings trends with steady revenue growth rates, and Copart fit this description to a T in FY-2018 and FY-2019. Unfortunately, revenue growth rates are now stagnating a little, and this is suggesting a more range-bound stock for FY-2020 vs. the powerful outperformance we've seen in the past two years. Based on this, I would view any rallies to the stock's prior highs near $96.00 as selling opportunities, and would not be in a rush to aggressively buy the stock here. While a bottom is possible with the valuation improving, I believe the lower-risk buy point is at $70.00 or lower, closer to the 2019 support levels.

