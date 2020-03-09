Cash Is Again King In Cannabis Industry (Podcast Transcript)

We also cover why her firm is 90% invested in North American stocks, multi-state vs. multi-continent operators, her thoughts on the ETF space and why she's worried about Aurora but excited about Aphria and Trulieve.

's focused on the global cannabis industry. Shiry has over 20 years of experience as an economist and strategic advisor for medium to large scale corporations with expertise in the capital markets. Lots of interesting insight into the Israeli markets, both domestic and possibilities of exporting that Shiry brings up and also how her fund decides which companies to invest in, which sectors of the market she 's interested, which countries, which locations, which development she 's most excited about. So really interesting to hear her take on the Israeli, the International, mostly North American markets that she focuses on with her fund, Nishot.

Today, I am excited to be joined by Shiry Eden, CEO and Nishot , an Israeli advisory firm that

Before we get to our interview with Shiry, as always some broader cannabis market news. We saw cannabis shares sink a bit on Tuesday. That was amid some broader market selling which was of course over the coronavirus fears mostly, but also on the heels of some weak earnings from cannabis companies. Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) had a fairly weak one, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), which was to be expected. Lots more earnings ahead, lots more notifications to see from management and progress reports and see what they have coming up as well.

So interesting to see those earnings report. We had news from Collective Growth Corporation, which is a SPAC, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. They filed SEC work to go public. This SPAC is of note because it will be led by Bruce Linton who was the former CEO and founder of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). And it's also going to be managed by several Canopy Growth veterans. They intend to raise about $150 million in their NASDAQ debut, so interesting to follow that news.

Some management changes on the heels of previous management changes that we have been touting as proof and evidence that cannabis companies that were focused on expansion at all costs, that are now looking to be more measured in their forecasts for growth and in their activity. So Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) one of the foremost MSOs, their Co-Founder, Joe Caltabiano stepped down, he was President. He will continue to serve on the Board but not much insight was offered why he resigned. Medicine Men Technologies' (OTCQB:MDCL) President and Vice Chairman, Andy Williams, who founded the company in 2014, and has led its growth ever since, will leave the company.

And in more state news, Illinois generated $10.5 million in taxes from its first month of adult use legalization. The estimates had been a tally of $28 million, they were forecasting by the end of June. So this puts them on track to surpass those estimates. Good news out of Illinois, interesting development in California, which we've talked about a number of times on the podcast how terrible the regulations are and how the black market there is really not shrinking as much as the legal operators and the cannabis community would like. So federal prosecutors in the development there subpoena documents from Weedmaps, which is an app where you can find dispensaries, which is a wide -- part of a wide ranging probe into California cannabis businesses, which is great news of course for the legal industry.

And in more global news, Malawi's Parliament approved a bill that legalizes medical cannabis cultivation and industrial hemp production. It also created the Cannabis Regulatory Authority, which is charged with licensing and regulating the marijuana industry there. Lebanon also legalized medical growing, and the United Nations is expected to what, postpone, voting on cannabis recommendations from the WHO's Committee of Drug Dependence until December, which is the second time this agency has put off a vote on cannabis. But a bullish development in that regard, the President of the UN's narcotics enforcement agency is on record actually questioning whether its decades old views are outdated given such widespread developments of cannabis legalization, so interesting to follow that.

And speaking of politicking and such, with Biden out ahead in the Democratic field, interesting to take note of what has been talked about in the past few episodes of our show about Trump perhaps leveraging the cannabis legalization to benefit him before the election. Especially with Biden - we'll see what happens of course - but especially with Biden taking the lead there and we're not getting into politics, but just in terms of cannabis policy talk, with Biden on record, as you know, not being in favor of federal legalization, interesting if Trump takes that and uses it to his advantage.

Before we begin a brief disclaimer, nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher. And as always, we'd really appreciate it if you'd leave us a review of five stars or higher. For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on February 12, 2020.

Shiry, welcome to the cannabis investing podcast, really happy to have you on the show. Thanks for joining us.

Shiry Eden: Thanks for having me.

RS: So talk to us about what your role is in relation to the cannabis world?

SE: Okay, so I own an advisory firm that is focused on the cannabis industry. We are doing research and analysis about the global cannabis industry. We are also an advisor to an Israeli mutual fund that invests in the global cannabis companies and is called Sela Cannabis. And we are also doing buy side analyses for that fund. And we can provide due diligence services for investors or for foreign companies who want to open the door for the Israeli cannabis ecosystem.

RS: And what made you want to get into the cannabis world, specifically what made you want to focus on that?

SE: Right. So actually, I had an advisory firm about 15 years ago. And we did all kinds of sectors and industries. We served as consultants to dozens of companies in the Israeli capital markets, from M&As to capital raising to strategic changes. And I would say that I was involved in so many different situations from IPO to deletion from trading and everything in between.

And until three years ago, when I [was] first exposed personally to medical cannabis, and to the benefit of it through my father that used medical cannabis when he was a cancer patient. And after he died, I decided to learn about this sector more. And I found out that it was an amazing opportunity. And since then, and since three years ago, I focused all my business in the cannabis industry.

RS: And I'm interested to know, I mean, before we get into specifics about companies and what you're looking at in the industry, every time I read about the cannabis industry in Israel, I find myself maybe more and more confused. Do you have a sense of where cannabis is going in Israel specifically, how you see that playing out?

SE: Do you mean the domestic market or do you mean the export?

RS: I guess both in terms of exporting and the domestic market as well.

SE: Okay, so the domestic market had a big change about a year ago when the Ministry of Health started the reform in the process of how patients get their cannabis. Until one year ago patients could buy straight from the growers. After the reforms, patients can only buy from pharmacies. And as part of the reform the Ministry of Health gave dozens of new licenses for growing and for extraction facilities.

So actually, we can see that the Israeli cannabis industry is booming in that sense that there are a lot of new growers. Some of them are listed in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and also the growers that were here since 2008 most of them are also in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, six out of eight.

RS: So in terms of exporting, I mean, we saw that Israel recently had imported cannabis - do you want to talk about where you see Israel in the role of international cannabis?

SE: Yes. So Israel has several advantages, and most of them are R&D advantages. I know that usually we talk about weather and then geographically close to Europe. But I think that the main advantages in Israel are the R&D, because we have a lot of very educated people here and also a lot of experience since 2008. So there are companies here who have data for commercial medical cannabis use for 13 years.

I don't think that many companies in the world can say that. And in terms of export there are still several obstacles. The main one is that no Israeli companies -- no Israeli company has yet [been] granted the EU-GMP. The closest one to have this -- to have the EU-GMP is Panaxia (TLV:PNAX) and Seach (TLV:SEMG). Those two companies [are] supposed to have the EU-GMP in a matter of weeks. So after these two companies are granted to the EU-GMP, then they could start exporting to Europe.

RS: And do you see that as something that Israeli companies are going to make most of their money on, in terms of exporting?

SE: First of all, the domestic market, it's not so small. Although Israel is a very small country, we have 60,000 patient of medical -- currently we have 60,000 patients of medical cannabis in Israel, which is about the same size of Germany. And I believe that after the reform is fully implemented, we can see 100,000 patients within one year and we can see even 200,000 patients within two years. So the domestic, the domestic industry has a lot of room to grow in this aspect.

The domestic industry can also grow in the aspects of R&D, meaning developing medicines that are based on cannabis, developing medical devices that could be sold globally, developing active technologies, developing food technologies that can all be exported -- to export the technologies to Europe and to North America. So this is the second part of the story.

And the third part of the story is export of medical cannabis. And I believe that since we have so many growers in Israel, and I believe that in one year from now we [will also] have a big surplus in medical cannabis cultivation in Israel. So sure, Israel can be one of the largest players in the medical -- global cannabis -- in the global medical cannabis field.

RS: And staying on the domestic market for one second, how do you see it playing out with all kind of the election craziness, that's going to happen? Do you see more reform happening in Israel?

SE: No, I don't think that there will be a second step to the reform. Nobody is talking about it right now. Of course, we have to see which government will be the new government? Who's going to be enrolled and so on? Actually, the only other reform that could be in Israel, sometime in the future is full legalization. And this [depends] on who's going to be elected.

RS: We won't get so much into politics, but do you see -- so you don't know in terms of it being legal in Israel; I kind of - everybody kind of thought that that was the next step. But you don't see that happening anytime soon?

SE: I don't see that happening in these elections, where this is not the subject of the elections. Nobody really talks about it. They're all talking about Iran, and the economic situation and all that stuff. But I believe that eventually Israel will have legalization. Because if you look at the stories about public opinion support, then the public opinion really supports legalization in Israel. Although we have a lot of conservative people and so on, because the medical cannabis succeeded so much, smoking cannabis became normal.

RS: So in terms of Israeli companies, which ones are you the most excited about? Which ones are you bullish on?

SE: In Israel you have to distinguish between companies that produce cannabis since 2008, and the new growers. So out of eight companies that grew cannabis since 2008 -- so there are six veteran companies in Israel, the largest one is Seach, which - their market cap is about $70 million. And in 2019 they have revenues of about $8 million. They are profitable. And also, if you look at Pharmocann (TLV:PMCN), their market cap is about $47 million, and they had income of about $6 million.

So in in terms of multiples they are close to Canadian small companies. For instance, if you compare PharmaCann to 48North (OTCPK:NCNNF) that also trade at $40 million, and their income in the last year was about $4 million. So they are in price per revenue at about the same as the Israeli companies.

RS: And you spent time looking at Canadian and American companies as well. So most of your fund is based around international stocks.

SE: Yes, about 90% of this -- of the fund are international stocks, mainly in North America, and about 10% in Israeli companies.

RS: And so what's your take on the Canadian market? Obviously, a lot of people are down on the Canadian markets, and also don't think they're really going to recover all that much and more people, I would say, are a lot more bullish on the United States' markets, where do you see that?

SE: Yes. So as you said, when you compare Canadian companies to U.S. companies, and you see that the U.S. companies' valuation is lower, even though the American companies' revenues are not less than the Canadian ones. For instance, not many people know which company is the largest one in the world in related to revenues. Well, then Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) has pro forma revenues of $127 million in the last quarter. So it's much more than Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Canopy for instance.

On the other hand, the significant advantages of the Canadian companies is their global vision. American companies - and rightfully so - focus on their local market while Canadian companies send octopus arms around the world like Tilray in Portugal and Aphria in Germany and South America. So although you can say about the American companies that they are multistate operators, Canadian companies are multi-continent operators.

So this is why I think in the fund we invest in a more balanced way, about 40% Canadian and 40% American companies. And as a comparison, for instance the HMMJ ETF is comprised of about 70% Canadian and only 20% American companies.

RS: Right. That's a big complaint I think across the board about some of the ETFs that they're more focused on the Canadian companies. And for some people, I think that's why they don't want to get into the ETF space. Do you have any thoughts on that?

SE: Yes, so I believe that specifically the cannabis sector, which is fairly new, there is a lot of value for analysis, because the valuation of the companies are somewhat [distorted] and there's a lot of differences between the companies and unlike companies that [are] traded for instance, in the NASDAQ or in the S&P, they are covered all over and there is a balanced evaluation in the cannabis sector, there is still a lot of benefits for managed ETFs.

RS: For actively managed ETFs?

SE: Yes, for actively managed ETF.

RS: Okay. So where do you see some of the better actively managed ETFs coming from?

SE: Well, I think that first of all, we have to be more balanced between cultivation companies and extraction companies, and we have to be more balanced between cultivator or multistate operator and the biotech companies, because the pharmaceutical sector inside the cannabis sector also has a lot of potential, and also when it's an actively managed fund, you can look at the global market much better.

I mean, if [South] America is a place that we are looking at, because of the medical cannabis in Brazil, because we're expecting full legalization in Mexico, then we can invest more in companies that have facilities in South America. If we can see the Israeli market, that it's going to export to you in the few coming weeks or months, then we can have also investments in Israeli companies.

RS: So in terms of if you're making a play on the international markets, let's say you brought up South America and Mexico that people expect that to go well, probably this year. Do you look at companies that seem the best suited to capitalize on that? Like, I know, Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) let's say is one of the companies that's trying to gain a foothold in the South American markets.

Do you look at companies that are going to be the most successful in those countries and then you can look across kind of the world and see which companies look best there.

SE: Yes, actually and Khiron is the example that I wanted to give, Khiron and also Aphria and Aurora have their facilities in South America. So definitely looking on that as well. And also we are looking, for instance, to China, where hemp cultivation is something that they started being more common there and we haven't invested in China yet, but this is something, this is an example [of a] continent - [of a] country that we are looking at and we are looking for when it's going to start producing it commercially.

RS: Do you worry at all about the quality of the products coming out of China or you do want to wait and see what happens in terms of everything else that's going on in that country?

SE: No, I'm not so worried about the quality because China has domestic, huge, huge market. So…

RS: A medical market, a huge medical market?

SE: Not medical, CBD market. So if they produce then it will be not -- it won't be exported at all, they will always sell it inside China. They can also do a lot of money from their own domestic market.

RS: And what do you think about companies like Aurora, you mentioned that they're developing -- growing in South America they've also lost some licenses in Europe. Does that worry you?

SE: Yes. Aurora worries me because of its debt.

RS: Right.

SE: Yes, not because of its global expansion.

RS: So they spent more than they were taking in, but a lot of other companies have done that too.

SE: Yes, but they also committed to a lot of debt and what we are looking for now is that is to see restructuring of the debt and if they will manage to restructure the debt and to postpone some of it to 2022 then I think they can overcome the really troubled situation that they are in right now.

RS: And Aphria, I thought it was interesting on their last earnings call that they talked about being a global consumer packaged goods company as opposed to just being a Canadian cannabis company. What did you think about that?

SE: Yes, well Aphria is the stock that we have the most in the fund because we see that they're doing a lot of positive actions, specifically in South America and in Germany. And we also see that their valuation is relatively low. We believe that they still, that the price [of the] stock still did not overcome what happened one year ago, when the short seller published negative articles about them. So they haven't recovered yet. The stock price hasn't recovered yet. And we believe that our valuation price - our valuation perspective, at this point they could be the big gainer among Canadian companies.

RS: And how long do you think it will take them for their stock price to recover? And do you think -- yeah, you don't know. But what do you think it's dependent on? In other words, they changed management after that short seller report. They've had a lot of catalysts. Why do you think it hasn't gone up as much? Do you think just because across the board there's fear about cannabis stocks, especially in Canada?

SE: Well, there is not a lot of fair mood to invest in cannabis right now. And I believe that when good news from regulators starts to come out, then the stocks will probably recover. When I talk about good news that could be good news from Canada or from the United States, because the United States has several legalization processes. So whenever one of them or even more will take for us then we can see -- we can start to see the stock price also responding.

RS: So let's talk a little bit about the States, what are the players that you like there? You talked about Curaleaf having the top revenue, where -- who do you like in that space?

SE: We like a lot of U.S. companies. Mostly I would like to talk about maybe about Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF). Trulieve is a company that operates in Florida, in the medical market in Florida. So they have medical cannabis standards. And now that they are penetrating other markets like California and Massachusetts, they will bring their medical cannabis standards to those markets as well. And they are profitable, which is not something that you see no other companies, cannabis companies. So I think they will -- they really put first their shareholders and their customers as well.

RS: So when you're looking at companies, what are some of the things that you're looking at? You're looking at the ability to be profitable, management, what are some of the other things you look at?

SE: Yes, so we're looking not only about those things, we're looking about the strategy of the company. There are some companies that they don't have any specific strategy for expansion. And there are companies that have too much expense and expansion aspirations, just like we mentioned Aurora earlier. Yes, so sure we're looking on profitability.

But nowadays, we're also looking at balance sheets, which I can tell you honestly that two years ago, we didn't even look at it because it was so easy to raise money. And we're looking at the company's strategy, because there are companies with such a strategic inspiration, which is too big, like we mentioned Aurora earlier, but companies with no strategic plan on how to grow at all. So we're looking at a more balanced strategic decisions, we are also looking about the products themselves.

We are looking for instance in Facebook and in Google and other websites about the product and about the reviews about the product, which is also very important because sometimes we have information about the product and about the distribution, even before the capital market knows about it. And we are also looking about M&A options for the company, meaning we're looking: is this company going to be on the shelf in the past - in the few coming months.

RS: So speaking of mergers and acquisitions, we've seen a lot of mergers and acquisitions in the States fall apart. Is that something you saw coming by looking at the different companies' balance sheets. And everything that you just talked about, did you have a sense that was something that was going to happen?

SE: Yes, I thought that it might happen because valuation of private companies were way too high. So I figured out that maybe the public traded companies will eventually understand this and their investors will not be willing to pay so much for private companies, especially in states where there is a surplus in cultivation.

RS: And in terms of people that say, looking at the international markets, is there an area that you're more bullish on over others? I mean, we talked about South America and Europe, but are there other places where you see the possibility for growth there to happen?

SE: We see many countries with growth opportunities, U.S. for a start, Germany, those are the obvious ones. But many other European countries like in France, in Italy, actually there is no any... actually there is no European producer -- there is no big European producer. So Europe depends on cannabis from abroad.

RS: Some people I think are scared about Europe because it has - Germany specifically because I think people were excited about the possibility there and then it hasn't really come to pass. Do you see that as something that will grow with time? It's just a matter of Germany figuring out their regulations?

SE: Yes, in Germany, you can see, as you can see in many other countries that regulation is slower than expected. You saw it in Canada, you see it now in the U.S., you see it also in Israel and also in Germany. But if you look at two years ahead, Germany could have a million people using medical cannabis. And if you look at five years ahead, then Germany might be fully legalized because the Green Party in Germany has a 10 points suggestion for the coming elections, and one of them is legalization. And the Green Party had a very big chance to be in the government. So when you look at the German market, when you look at it five years ahead, I think it might be totally different.

RS: So let me ask you this, in your years that you've been covering this space, what is something that you feel like you thought was going to be a success story that maybe didn't turn out to be like, what's something that you have changed your mind about or you made a mistake and investing in them and now you see why that didn't work out. Would you have anything like that that you've learned over the years?

SE: Yes, a lot of things have changed during the past two years. One of them is that two years ago, we didn't look at cash as we see it today, because we were sure that cannabis companies could always raise money. And now we see that this is not a case. And now we are back in the situation that cash is the king.

RS: Do you see that as something that's going to change in the -- I don't know next few years? You think it's going to go back to capital being open to cannabis or do you think this is something that is going to take until widespread legalization because people are scared about the past year, what it's meant for them?

SE: Well, I believe that positive wave will come during 2020. Because the capital markets always come before legalization. So once good news will start showing, then I believe that the mood will be changing, and we can see more cash coming to the cannabis sector.

RS: You think we've passed the point of no return, you're saying?

SE: Yes, we've passed that point of no return. If you look at public opinion surveys, then you can see that young people see cannabis as totally normal, as -- and totally part of their life. So if you look five years ahead, I'm pretty sure that there will be full legalization in many countries, and that will change the whole sector.

RS: So talking to investors that are wanting to create some kind of portfolio in the cannabis sector, what's your best advice in terms of how they allocate, which companies they buy into? Do you think that it's a matter of companies from different parts of the sector? Do you think it's a combination of stocks and ETFs? How do you -- what would your advice be to investors?

SE: My advice would be this is a very professional sector, because not many analysts cover the sector. And because there is really big differences in valuations of the company -- of the companies, then I would say my best advice is to give it to a professional.

RS: Fair enough. Fair enough. Somebody like yourself, you might say, who knows better, just because you have resources at your disposal that an average investor doesn't have, right?

SE: Just because I invest my whole time in this.

RS: Right. Yeah, I mean, I've heard that a lot. There's so much for an individual investor to look for. It's hard if you do the most due diligence that you can possibly do.

SE: Yes, exactly as I told you, private investors cannot look at Facebook groups and look for problems and products. And this is something that we do, especially for instance, in the Israeli market where we see trends before they publish.

RS: So let me ask you this. What do you think is the trend for 2020? What do you see coming up?

SE: For 2020…

RS: Do you think it's like a matter of more vapes? Do you think it's beverages? Do you think it's edibles, you think it's something else. What, brands?

SE: Okay, then for 2020, we see a lot of opportunity in the U.S. market, because we believe that there will be tremendous state changes in regulation inside the U.S. But this is also important to not overlook the European market. Countries like France and Italy can be huge consumers of medical cannabis. So for example, if you look at Prohibition Partners' forecast to 2024, then Europe will spend $39 billion on cannabis and North America will spend $38 billion on cannabis. So Europe is a giant and you should not overlook it.

RS: Okay, good. Shiry, I really appreciate you taking the time and giving us the ins and outs of a different market than we usually cover on the podcast. So thanks so much for taking the time.

SE: Thank you for having me.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.