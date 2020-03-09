The U.S. Is Vulnerable

Human suffering aside, this is the type of year that value investors can thrive in, with plenty of market dislocations to position into.

By several measures, the U.S. appears to be as vulnerable, if not more vulnerable, to the coronavirus impact than several peer nations.

Investors have been frantically trying to gauge the potential impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy, with starkly differing opinions.

The growth rate of the U.S. economy had already been slow and decelerating, with rising debt levels, and that makes it more vulnerable to an economic shock. The question is, how big will the shock be? Will it be the worst epidemic since the Spanish Flu, or will it start to resolve in the summer and not come back too fiercely in the autumn, and turn out like the anticlimactic H1N1 scare in 2009? Will it be enough to trigger a recession, kickstarting the vicious cycle of higher unemployment and debt defaults, or could the U.S. avoid recession like it did during the slowdowns of 2012 and 2016?

The bond market has been extremely bearish this time around, with a historically sharp plunge to record low rates on long-term Treasury notes and bonds, pricing in multiple interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

It’s important to note that bond yields began their plunge back in mid-January, and then pushed another leg lower in mid-February. The equity market was a bit late to get the memo and didn’t peak until later in February. But when it got the memo, it panicked:

Small caps, travel and hospital stocks, cyclicals, and commodity producers have been slammed the hardest. Many of them never made new highs in the past year anyway.

The broader S&P 500, however, remains rather elevated, with only a moderate drawdown in the grand scheme of things. It still seems to be pricing in a recovery and not too significant recession risk. The volatility index, though, remains extremely high:

To put into perspective the bad side of the potential spectrum for economic problems that we’re facing here, China’s economic activity has grinded to a halt over the past month.

China Manufacturing PMI:

Chart Source: Trading Economics

China Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI:

Chart Source: Trading Economics

According to TomTom navigational data, Wuhan’s rush-hour traffic congestion level has remained at extremely depressed levels compared to their patterns over the past year:

Data Source: TomTom

Traffic in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing has been better, but still with less congestion than usual. Here’s Shanghai:

Data Source: TomTom

Next up to bat, Italy is quarantining millions of people as well.

So, between this turning out to be an over-hyped non-event on one side of the scale, or a full-blown economic halt on the other end of the scale, there’s a pretty big range of potential outcomes. The bad side of the spectrum can get really bad for the economy if this type of response occurs in more countries.

American Vulnerability

Since I lack a degree in viral epidemiology, my focus lately has been on the potential economic impacts, and how it may impact financial assets that I cover. Not just from the virus itself (I have no idea how many people it will infect or what the fatality rate will ultimately be), but from the public and government responses to it, which are more economic in nature.

Unfortunately, there are a few reasons to believe that this virus and the associated economic slowdown may hit the United States as hard or harder than several other developed countries.

Expensive Healthcare

The United States has the highest healthcare costs in the world on a per-capita basis and a percent-of-GDP basis, even compared to countries with higher life expectancies and lower infant mortality rates. So, if this virus doesn’t quickly slow down in warmer spring weather, we’re probably in for a rough ride financially.

Chart Source: Statista

However, despite the extra cost, the United States also has among the lowest ratios of hospital beds for the population among developed countries.

Source: OECD Data

The hospital systems in China and Italy have been overwhelmed in hard-hit regions, and we are not realistically positioned any better for it here.

Disorganized Response

Secondly, the United States simply isn’t testing or responding to the same degree as some of the more organized countries like South Korea and Singapore have.

South Korea has had a particularly notable response, with widespread free testing and detailed reporting. They have tested orders of magnitude more people than the U.S. despite the fact that their population is one-sixth the size of the U.S. population. They’ve maintained a lower death rate for the virus than many other countries, either because they’re treating it better (they have among the highest ratios of hospital beds to population in the world), or simply because they are testing it enough to capture more of the actual cases, which expands the denominator when calculating the death rate.

On the other hand, the U.S. CDC has reported a far lower number of tests performed here in the United States, and then removed from their website how many tests are happening.

It’s a guessing game at this point how far the virus has spread into the United States, because it doesn’t necessarily show symptoms for weeks and hasn’t been tested for at scale yet.

In many countries, they had a specific region that was hit harder than others, like the Wuhan region of China vs other major metropolitan areas, the northern region of Italy vs the southern region, Daegu South Korea vs other major cities in the country, etc. They’ve taken efforts to contain the spread in those regions.

However, without widespread testing or significant containment efforts, will the United States slow its spread and keep it more localized like those countries have, or will it distribute evenly across the nation, mitigated only by temperature differences? Time will tell.

One could argue that it doesn’t matter at this point, because containment efforts have already broken. However, history shows that containment efforts, if enacted early, are helpful for reducing and spreading out the infection rate, which puts less pressure on hospitals compared to if more people get sick at once.

An article published back in 2007 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, for example, found that during the 1918 Spanish Flu (the worst pandemic in modern history), St. Louis and Philadelphia reacted very differently to it. Philadelphia initially downplayed its significance after the first few cases were found, and did not enact any significant containment efforts, and even held a major parade. St. Louis took it seriously from the first known cases of the disease, and enacted various containment efforts to promote social distancing (closed schools, limited gatherings, etc.). Philadelphia quickly had its hospital system overwhelmed and had to respond with the same containment efforts two weeks later anyway, but by then the damage for waiting had been done.

Philadelphia experienced a higher death rate above the 1913-1917 baseline, and just as importantly, it was less spread out, which puts more pressure on the hospital system and results in worse care.

Source: Hatchet, Mecher, Lipsitch, in PNAS

Working Class Debt

Third, the U.S. has a more fragile working/middle class than many comparable countries. Although we are rich on a per capita basis, our actual median citizens have less financial wealth than their peers in many other developed countries.

Data Source: Credit Suisse 2019 Wealth Report

In addition, we have many uninsured or underinsured people who can’t afford long hospital stays. Although the virus has a low single digit fatality rate, or less than 1% in some countries with widespread testing, the percentage of people who require hospitalization is significant.

While many of us can work from home or have plenty of financial resources, our country’s retail workers, food service workers, hospitality workers, and others can’t work if their workplace shuts down. With generally lower incomes, less access to health insurance, and little or no savings in many cases, that’s a very large and vulnerable group, financially.

The Debt Problem, Segmented

Consumer credit, which is a collection of many of the “bad” types of debt that are not backed up by financial assets, is currently at record highs as a percentage of GDP:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

The ratio of consumer credit to GDP rose from the low single digits in the early post-WW2 period to over 12% in the 1960’s during a period of strong economic growth and low interest rates. Then, it flatlined for three decades into the early 1990’s as interest rates rose and the environment became more stagflationary. The peak moment in interest rates corresponded to the multi-decade low moment in consumer credit as a percentage of GDP. After this period, from the 1990’s to the present, a long period of low and declining interest rates encouraged more debt growth, and we’re now up to 19%.

However, a lot of people like to point out that, despite historically high debt levels as a percentage of GDP, the debt servicing cost as a percentage of income is historically low, thanks to historically low interest rates.

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

The fatal mistake of relying on a statistic like that, despite it being mathematically true, is that it implies that the income and debt is fairly evenly spread. However, that’s not the case.

If we use wealth as a proxy for income, which is generally rather correlated, the Federal Reserve has very detailed statistics on this. The top 10% (folks like you and me) own 70% of the net worth in the United States. The bottom 90% own the remaining 30% of wealth.

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

The debt on the other hand is indeed fairly evenly distributed, especially consumer credit. The top 10% of people have about 10% of the consumer credit liabilities, and the bottom 90% of people have the other 90% of the consumer credit liabilities.

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

So, the top 10% has 70% of the wealth and 10% of the consumer credit liabilities, while the bottom 90% has 30% of the wealth and 90% of the consumer credit liabilities. If that's the case, does it really help to add them together when looking at debt servicing relative to income?

In other words, saying that the consumer is strong because debt servicing costs are historically low when looking at the total numbers, is like saying that it’s okay that Group A has plenty of debt, because this other Group B has plenty of assets and income. That’s not very useful statistic.

So, it’s important to focus on individual slices of the demographic pie if we’re to have any sort of understanding of the financial resilience of the population.

I described this in more detail in my article a few months ago on the fragility of the American consumer. In particular, the difference vs mean and median is critical when understanding the resilience of the population as a whole. In that article, I provided this example to get the point across:

“Suppose I tell you there are ten people in a room and the average net worth in there is $10 billion. Naturally, you would imagine a room full of billionaires. If you open the door and find 9 regular people and Jeff Bezos, you've been misled, even though the number was correct. If nine people in the room each have a $100,000 net worth and one guy has $100 billion, the mean is indeed just over $10 billion. The median is $100,000. The median gives you a much better idea of who, for the most part, is actually in that room. If you hear about average/mean statistics, always wonder about the median. If you read about a metric, always wonder about other variants of the metric that might make it look better or worse.”

Risk Management

Long-term opportunities are beginning to open up in the hardest-hit industries, ranging from travel and hospitality to commodity producers, thanks to sharply lower prices. In particular, with volatility as high as it is (meaning high option premiums), I’m using this opportunity to sell some deep out of the money cash-secured put options on high quality stocks.

However, I’m moving cautiously in this environment, maintaining a segment of precious metals and treasuries in various of my portfolios. This helped reduce the impact of the market decline, and could continue to be useful as a source of additional buying power as this market chops along, up or down.

The S&P 500, priced in gold, has actually been in a bear market with lower highs and lower lows since September 2018, which is also when the nominal U.S. GDP year over year growth rate peaked. In other words, gold has outperformed the S&P 500, with ups and downs along the way, from the point where the U.S. economic growth rate began to decelerate.

S&P 500 to gold ratio:

Nominal year-over-year GDP growth rate:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

I urge investors to pay attention to the debt levels of the companies they analyze and invest in. Don’t just the earnings, dividends, and so forth. Corporate debt is at a record high level vs GDP:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

Take Marriott (MAR) for example, which is a successful investment-grade hospitality company. In the past several years, they tripled their debt for acquisitions and share buybacks, while their revenue and net income went up by a much smaller ratio.

They now have total debt equal to about 8-9x their typical pre-virus annual income, and negative tangible book value. I'm not saying that they're going to default, but I am saying that they have a lot less financial flexibility going forward than they would if they had lower debt levels, and that’s an example of what a lot of the investment grade debt out there looks like in the current environment.

Building a collection of high-quality assets, along with some defensive elements such as gold and cash to make use of opportune moments, gives investor portfolios more resiliency and buying power as we go through these uncertain times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.