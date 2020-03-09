T11 Capital Management February 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

T11 Capital Management is a California based money manager. The firm offers separately managed accounts to high net worth individuals and institutions.

For the month of February, T11 TABS recorded a +1.73% gross return and a +1.32% net return versus the S&P 500, which declined 8.41% during the month.

The extreme nature of recent volatility in the markets should continue throughout March, creating extraordinary opportunities on both the long and short side of the market during the coming month.