Impala Platinum Holdings: A Turnaround Story Amidst Soaring PGM Prices

Despite being a laggard, the company is implementing a massive restructuring plan, has a greenfield option, and has made a palladium acquisition in Canada.

The company has struggled in recent years thanks to low metal prices, a worsening business environment, and mismanagement.

(Image credit)

The platinum group metals (aka PGMs), particularly palladium (PALL) and rhodium and, to a less extent, platinum (PGM), are in a sharp upswing lately, driven by constrained supply (see here) and inelastic demand growth (see here and here). As the PGM bull market roars past, many investors scramble to pick PGM mining stocks in an attempt to ride the coattails of the rising metal prices.

The pool of PGM miners for investors to pick from is actually a rather small one. There are only a small number of mining companies that explore for and/or produce the PGMs, as I explained previously. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, aka Implats (OTCQX:IMPUY), is one of the oligarchic producers (Table 1), besides Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Amplats (OTCPK:ANGPY), and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), which I touched upon in previous articles (see, for e.g., here, here, here, and here). So, the ensuing question is whether Implats is investible, which I will attempt to answer in this article.

Table 1. Primary PGM producers, including Implats. Source: Laurentian Research compilation based on various company releases and this source.

The operations

South Africa-based Implats is a holding company that owns various interest in the following mining operations in southern Africa (Fig. 1):

Its most significant mine is Impala on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex (see the header image above) near Rustenburg in South Africa.

on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex (see the header image above) near Rustenburg in South Africa. Also in the Bushveld Complex, though on the relatively underexploited eastern limb, the company has interest in the Two Rivers mine and the Marula mine (Fig. 2).

mine and the mine (Fig. 2). Additionally, the company has interest in the Mimosa mine (the Wedza Geological Complex on the Zimbabwean Great Dyke) and Zimplats (the Hartley Geological Complex on the Zimbabwean Great Dyke) in Zimbabwe.

Fig. 1. The operations of Implats in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Source.

Fig. 2. A schematic diagram of the Bushveld Complex, showing the location of mines. Source: Implats Mineral Resource And Mineral Reserve Statement, June 30, 2019.

Implats is vertically integrated, running its own smelting and refining plants. The concentrator and smelting plants are located on the Impala lease area, which process both Implats-mined ore as well as toll material. Refineries, for both base metal and precious metals, are located in Springs, east of Johannesburg.

Mineral resources. These mines collectively contain 239.5 Moz 4E measured, indicated and inferred ounces, including 131.6 Moz Pt, 81.5 Moz Pd, 15.4 Moz Rh, and 10.7 Moz Au (Table 2).

Table 2. A summary of attributable mineral resource estimates, inclusive of mineral reserves, as of June 30, 2019, based on Implats’ equity interest. Merensky and UG2 are stratigraphic units of the Bushveld Complex, while MSZ is a stratigraphic unit of the Great Dyke. 4E, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold; 6E, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, osmium and gold. Source: Implats Mineral Resource And Mineral Reserve Statement, June 30, 2019.

From 2017 to 2018, the mineral resources listed under Zimplats took a sizeable hit, thanks to the compulsory gazetting by the Zimbabwean government of approximately 50% of the remaining lease area after the 2006 surrender of 36% of the special mining lease (Table 3).

The government first gazetted its intention in March 2013, to which Zimplats lodged a formal objection. On January 13, 2017, the government reiterated its intention to compulsorily acquire the same land, to which Zimplats again lodged a formal objection. The government then filed a court application seeking confirmation of the acquisition on June 26, 2017. The issue was resolved in a way by which Zimplats released 23,903 hectares of land in exchange for two separate mining leases over the two pieces of land measuring 6,605 hectares and 18,027 hectares, respectively, each valid for the life-of-mine (see here). Consequently, the mineral resource of Zimplats decreased nearly by half.

Table 3. Annual changes of attributable platinum resource by mines. Source: Implats Mineral Resource And Mineral Reserve Statement, June 30, 2019.

The afore-described forceful taking away mining leases by the Zimbabwean government highlights the outsized political risk operating in southern Africa (see here).

Resource life. Relative to 2019 platinum production, the total attributable platinum resource of 131.6 Moz gives Implats a resource life of 86 years.

It is precarious to hold mineral resources of such a long mine life in a politically unstable environment. Due to the high jurisdictional risk, the market values the mineral resources of Implats at US$27.5/oz 4E in terms of EV/MRE. To appreciate how undesirable in the eyes of investors southern Africa is as a mining jurisdiction, compare that low valuation (US$27.5/oz 4E) to the US$127.3/oz multiple as seen in the North American Palladium transaction (see below).

Therefore, it is only sensible to ask whether it is feasible to accelerate the production, which brings us to the historical production profile of Implats.

Historical production. Production at the Impala mine complex, its flagship operation, plateaued between 1987 and 2007 and has been in a decline since then. Production growth elsewhere, at the Marula, Two Rivers, Mimosa, and Zimplats, managed to extend the uptrend of the group-wide production profile to 2007; but output at these mines was not able to offset the decrease in production at Impala (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Historical production of Implats. Source: Implats Mineral Resource And Mineral Reserve Statement, June 30, 2019.

In previous times from the 1980s to 2000s, Implats was able to bring new mines on-stream to replace depleting old mines, achieving three successive phases of production growth (Fig. 3). However, in recent years, the odds appear to be against the company regarding pulling off another phase of production growth, thanks to deteriorating business environment in southern Africa. Prominent troubles include, but are not limited to, a worsening political instability and fiscal regime (see here and here), repeated and lengthy episodes of labor unrest (see, e.g., here, here, here, and here), and increasingly challenging infrastructure as exemplified by the recent energy crisis and load shedding (see here and here).

Waterberg JV. Waterberg, at the northern end of the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex, is situated north of the Mogalakwena mine of Amplats and Platreef mine of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) (see header image). According to the 2019 definitive feasibility study, Waterberg contains 26.35 Moz 4E in the gross measured and indicated categories and 7.01 Moz 4E in the inferred category, averaging 3.38 g/t and 3.27 g/t 4E, respectively. Due to its shallow occurrence and the fully mechanised bulk mining plan, the mine has the potential to achieve some of the lowest operating costs in the PGM sector.

In October 2017, Implats purchased a 15% interest in the project for US$30 million - paying US$6.0/oz 4E for the mineral resource - and an option to become a majority interest holder for US$164.8 million in acquisition and development commitment, along with a first right of refusal for concentrate off-take (see here). The present JV partners in the project are Platinum Group Metals (PLG) (37.05%), JOGMEC (12.95%), Hanwa Co. (OTC:HNWAF) (9.75%), and BEE partner Mnombo Wethu Consultants (26%, of which Platinum Group Metals owns 49.90%).

Implats will announce by an April 2020 deadline whether it elects to exercise the option to become a majority stakeholder by acquiring a 12.95% stake from JOGMEC for US$34.8 million and a further 22.8% from Platinum Group Metals and Hanwa for committed development spending of US$130 million.

The now-approved DFS envisions nameplate annual production of 420 Koz 4E with a CapEx of US$874 million. If it elects to exercise the option, Implats will be able to add new production capacity beginning late 2023, which will be ramped up to 210 Koz/y by 2027 (see here).

Diversifying outside of South Africa

Besides the greenfield Waterberg project, Implats ventured out of southern Africa and acquired a producing property in politically stable Canada. On October 7, 2019, Implats announced that it had acquired North American Palladium Ltd. for C$1 billion, all in cash (see here).

North American Palladium owns the Lac des Iles mine in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, which contains 5.024 Moz Pd averaging 2.14 g/t and produced at 224 Koz/y as of 3Q2019 (see here and here).

Regarding international diversification, Sibanye is the leader among South African PGM producers. It acquired Montana-based Stillwater in December 2016 for US$2.2 billion, when the PGM prices were still in a cyclical trough. By the time Implats got around to acquire North American Palladium, the palladium price has already risen to a much higher level (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The PGM price history, shown with selected acquisitions by Implats and Sibanye, modified after source.

The acquisition of a producing mine in Canada will not preclude the company from raising its participation in the greenfield Waterberg project at home, because “If anything, NAP will strengthen our ability in terms of cash flow”, according to Implats CEO Nico Muller (see here).

Restructuring

Poor performance. By the 2010s, Implats had been brought to its knees due to searing headwinds, including the low metal prices and worsening business environment mentioned above. The company saw its revenue stagnate during this time, and it lost money from 2015 to 2018 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Historical profile of revenue, operating income, EBITDA and net income of Implats. Source: TIKS.

Relative to its rivals Amplats and Sibanye, Implats have been doing particularly badly during this critical time. Between 2013 and 2018, Implats lost money in four of the six years, while Amplats and Sibanye were unprofitable in two years. Implats turned over assets considerably slower than its peers. As a result, the company had a much worse track record of return on equity.

Among the trio, Amplats deserves a special commendation for its consistent improvement from 2016 onward; it posted an impressive ROE of 31% in 2019 (Table 4). Amplats also achieved a ROIC of 43.62% at a WACC of 15.69%, indicative of excellent capital allocation; in contrast, Implats destroyed value as shown by its ROIC of 9.76% at a WACC of 12.90% (Table 1).

Table 4. DuPont analysis of Implats, Amplats, and Sibanye Stillwater, 2013-2019. Data sourced from TIKR, and return on equity (or ROE) calculated from the data.

Management reshuffle. Given Implats' relative underperformance, it is not surprising Terence Goodlace stepped down as CEO in December 2016. The new CEO, Nico Muller, joined Implats in April 2017, initially drawing mixed reactions from investment bankers (see here). In August 2018, Implats appointed Meroonisha Kerber as the CFO, who has also joined the board of directors along with two independent non-executive directors, Dawn Earp and Preston Speckmann (see here).

A strategic review completed in 2018 concluded that a radical and urgent transition into a leaner, more concentrated, and profitable operation was critical for the future of the company. The two-year restructuring includes to reduce operating shafts from 10 to six and cut 13,000 jobs, with four end-of-life and uneconomical shafts to be closed at Rustenberg, aiming to restore profitability by financial year 2021 (see here and here).

Although Implats turned black in 2019, that may have more to do with the rise of PGM metal prices than appreciable operational improvements. Fundamental analysts should continue to monitor how the management cuts costs, quicken asset turnover, and improve the margins in this business turnaround story.

Investor takeaways

My analysis above apparently leads to a mixed message concerning Implats. On the one hand, the company seems to be a laggard so far among the South African PGM producers; it is led by Amplats in operational and financial performance and by Sibanye in the effort of international diversification. On the other hand, Implats has begun to do some sensible things in an effort to climb out of the hole. Led by the new management team consisting of an operational guru CEO and a star CFO, Implats is executing a massive restructuring plan. It ventured out of southern Africa, known for its deplorable business environment, and acquired a palladium-producing mine in Canada, a top mining jurisdiction. Implats follows the footstep of Amplats to the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex, where the latter achieved great results in the Mogalakwena mine.

Going forward, Implats still carries considerable uncertainties with regard to southern African jurisdictional risk, including political instability, poor infrastructure, and labor issues, and operational challenge as it implements the restructuring. There is no assurance that the restructuring will be successful. After all, distressed Lonmin went through a similar restructuring before merging into Sibanye Stillwater (see here). However, if the turnaround is successful, the upside can be huge, especially considering the unfolding PGM bull market in the backdrop.

Therefore, I think Implats can be considered by those investors who can stomach high jurisdictional risk (the choice being pretty much South Africa or Russia) and who are turnaround specialists (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Stock chart of Implats, as compared with Amplats and Sibanye Stillwater. Source.

Among Implats, Amplats, and Sibanye, which one offers the best risk-reward profile? To get an answer from a natural resources sector insider, sign up at The Natural Resources Hub where you also get: A portfolio of alpha-rich, low-risk investment ideas,

over 970 in-depth articles currently covering 216 stocks,

weekly newsletters and daily trade alerts,

a suite of investment decision-making tools, and

actively-moderated and very lively chatrooms. Act now to take advantage of the 20% discount before the seasonal offer expires.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NILSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.