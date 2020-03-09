Chatham Lodging Trust: Adding To This 10% High Yield Concern

5 reasons I have just added to my stake in this 10% high yield play that is off a third from recent highs are detailed below.

Fears around the coronavirus have put the overall market into official "correction" territory.

The sell-off in the markets continues as fears around the coronavirus dominate headlines. Until investors become more confident the outbreak is on its way to being contained and common sense (which my father always quipped wasn't all that common) prevails, I will continue to add incrementally to my holdings utilizing the significant cash allocation I built up prior to this steep downturn.

Among the high yield names I am adding to in my portfolio is Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), which we have not talked about in some time and now will do so briefly, because the long-term value of this name at current trading levels appears self-evident.

Company Overview

Chatham Lodging Trust is "a self-advised and publicly-traded REIT. Chatham is focused on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,592 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 wholly-owned properties with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites". After its recent decline, the REIT has an approximate $650 million market capitalization.

5 Reasons To Own CLDT At Current Levels:

Source: Company Presentation

The company's hotel portfolio is geographically diverse which provides some protection, as most of the outbreaks we have seen so far have been confined to specific regions (Wuhan in China, Lombardy in Italy, etc.). Chatham does have some significant exposure to Silicon Valley, which is significantly impacted at the moment, but hopefully this area comes back by late spring.

Source: Company Presentation

Chatham's portfolio is concentrated in the "mid-tier" of the lodging space. Hopefully this lessens the impact of the collapse of international travel, as most travelers overseas tend to stay in higher-end properties.

Source: Company Presentation

The CEO and parts of the management led Innskeeper Trust from 1994 to 2007. They grew the hotel portfolio over that time frame from seven hotels to just over 70. The average annual return to investors over that time frame was just over 13% (including dividends). This was approximately 50% above the average lodging REIT over that time frame. Management prudently sold out in 2007 just before the financial crisis, before starting Chatham a few later in 2010. In short, this is not management's first "rodeo", as they had to deal with the aftermath of 9/11 and its impact on the hospitality sector. As you can see, Chatham is a "best-of-breed" play in its sub-sector of the market.

Source: Company Presentation

The dividend yield is right at 10%, and dividends are paid monthly. Rarely outside deep recessions do you see that kind of yield from a name like this. This is especially true when the 10-Year Treasury yield is now significantly under 1%. Who is loaning a government that is running up $1 trillion annual deficits at that absurdly low rate is beyond me, but that is a topic for a different article.

You seldom see a 35% decline in this name outside a severe economic contraction. A lot of bad news seems to be priced in to this REIT at current prices. Even if management has to lower Q2/full-year forecasts due to the impacts to the coronavirus, I expect that demand to pop back as soon as this current panic subsides.

It might be a while before sentiment shifts on this sector of the economy. However, I don't see a recession on the horizon, although Q2 economic activity could be significantly impacted until this mass hysteria ebbs. In the meantime, I am happy to collect my monthly dividend check on Chatham Lodging Trust. The company's payout ratio also has some wiggle room (73% in FY2019). As another recent article noted, Chatham also now sells for just over 80% of tangible book value.

