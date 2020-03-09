Coronavirus Selloff: Stocks To Buy

I put special emphasis on cash flow and debt to assess the ability to survive if things get worse before better.

In looking for the best Coronavirus stock bargains, I analyzed six airline stocks to identify pricing inefficiencies in the panic selloff.

The airlines have been heavily hit by the Coronavirus selloff and look oversold.

I previously published an article arguing that it was a good time to start buying into the Coronavirus stock market, as historically fast corrections often hit their market lows quickly. Many commenters and that article argued that history doesn't contain any global pandemics as reference points and therefore can't help in predicting how to trade the Coronavirus Crash.

Stock markets are sophisticated and respond quickly and intelligently when there is historic precedent to base trades on. When there is uncertainty, this creates confusion and pricing inefficiencies. The greater the uncertainty, the greater the inefficiencies.

Subsequently, I published another article analyzing the response of the airline stocks to Coronavirus and comparing it to the response after 9/11. The conclusion of that article was that the airline stocks fell strongly compared to the market after 9/11, but recovered quickly. That pattern is a good model for understanding the Coronavirus crash.

Best Stocks To Buy During Coronavirus Selloff

I looked at six airline stocks to understand which are the ones to buy during the Coronavirus selloff:

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Delta (NYSE:DAL) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) JetBlue (LUV) Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Using the Stock Comparison tool available on Seeking Alpha Premium, I compared key stats on these stocks.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

In addition, I looked at the EV/EBITDA ratios, their five-year averages and where the current EV/EBITDA ratios came in against the five-year average. EV/EBITDA ration is my preferred valuation metric as it eliminates leverage that can be misleading. In addition, EBITDA is an excellent proxy for cash flow in most businesses.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Alon Zieve analysis

Delta scored well on all ratings, but looks very average on the valuation metrics. United Airlines and Alaska Air Group look attractive on valuation metrics, with ALK looking very cheap right now, with both having strong SA Author and Sell Side ratings. JetBlue perhaps had the most attractive valuation metrics, yet the weakest ratings.

Airlines were affected relatively early in the selloff. Stock performance over three months and one year against the S&P 500 and JETS, an industry-specific ETF, can be seen below.

Source: Alon Zieve Analysis

Finally I looked at the growth metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The three stocks that appeared to stand out at this point were DAL, JBLU and ALK. JBLU and ALK have an additional interesting advantage. Much more of their flights are domestic. As countries lock down flights from other countries, domestic flights at least so far have not suffered the same official embargoes. Whilst there are reports of companies such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stopping domestic US travel for their staff, it is unclear how much of that would have been on low-cost airlines like JetBlue. Delta has another interesting revenue feature, being that just over 10% comes from non-passenger revenue, such as cargo. This is a slightly higher percentage than American (8.8%) and United (8.4%), but significantly higher than JetBlue (3.8%).

Source: 10-K, Alon Zieve Analysis

Looking at the expenses for 2019, JBLU and ALK both have advantages in the current Coronavirus crisis.

Source: 10-K, Alon Zieve analysis

The percentage of non-cash depreciation is highest for JBLU and then DAL. However, the cost which is most variable and directly linked to the number of flights, namely fuel, is highest as a percentage of costs for JBLU and ALK.

Maintenance, which is also a variable cost linked to flights, is highest again for JBLU and ALK. JBLU may have such high maintenance costs as it rents very little of its fleet. The rent however is much more likely to be a fixed cost.

As short-term pressures are applied on the industry, it is critical to understand the cash flow dynamics, cash reserves, and debt load of these companies. If the strain creates solvency concerns for one or more players in the industry, it would provide an opportunity for the surviving players to grow. In addition, it would wipe out any investment made in that company at this point.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, 10-K, Alon Zieve analysis

Looking at cash as a percentage of operating expenses gives an indication of how much runway the company has. I adjusted OpEx for the line items mentioned above (depreciation, and variable fuel and maintenance costs). Again JBLU and ALK come out with the most significant runway. DAL and ALK have low debt burdens relative to both revenue and EBITDA.

United revised its full-year guidance on Coronavirus uncertainty. However, so far none of Delta, JetBlue or Alaska have issued such warnings.

Warren Buffett bought more Delta position. This is significant as not only does it indicate Buffett's belief in the stock, but it also provides somewhat of a bailout cushion. Buffett owns more than 10% of Delta and also sat on $128B of cash at Dec 31, 2019. If Delta runs into liquidity problems, he won't let his holding go bankrupt and will step in with a bailout package.

Both DAL and ALK have a dividend yield of 3.5% and 3.3% respectively.

Stocks for Coronavirus

In conclusion, airline stocks have fallen by an average of 30% in the last three months, significantly more than the under 5% fall of the S&P 500. At present, airline stocks are trading at 15% discount to their five-year EV/EBITDA average. Delta trades at just 7% discount to its five-year EV/EBITDA average and has fallen just 20%, but has the advantage of Warren Buffett's backing. JetBlue and Alaska Air are trading at around 25% discounts to their five-year EV/EBITDA averages. Both have strong cash flow dynamics relative to their peers, while Alaska Air in particular has a lower debt load.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL, JBLU, ALK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.