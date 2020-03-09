Repo And The Man: The Bloom Is Off The Rose

When capitulation sets in, short equites, obviously. That may come as soon as this week.

Long Treasuries, especially at the long end, and heightened equity volatility until capitulation remain the calls. Capitulation may come sooner rather than later at the rate things are going.

But QE will no longer be the tailwind that it was through the cycle. The Fed Put is dead. The only thing that matter now are COVID-19 headlines.

This week was a new chapter in the Fed’s attempt to fix the overnight interbank credit markets. The Fed has deviated heavily from its plan to end it all “after April”.

This is what the start of a recession after a long bull market feels like. This is the first day of seeing some panic in the market.



- John McClain, Diamond Hill Capital, March 6, 2020

The Money Cannon Fires

This week saw new developments in the ongoing saga of the Fed’s attempt to fix the liquidity issues popping up in the overnight interbank lending system, which first started showing signs of problems over a year ago now.

The Fed lowered Fed Funds by 50 bps to almost universal opprobrium.

The Fed deviated from its plan to end Not QE and the repo operations “after April” by raising the daily repo operations to $100 billion from $26 billion on February 28. It did, however, continue to trim the 2-week operations by $5 billion every 2 weeks. The Fed seemed determined to end that portion of it, as bond desks have become too accustomed to tapping these.

Despite the larger offerings, we saw the dailies oversubscribed, and spreads moved up on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Thursday and Friday operations were much calmer, and the full $100 billion was not needed.

To go along with the super-sized repo, we saw the largest weekly purchase of Treasuries during Not QE - $28.5 billion - edging the previous top weeks by $400 million, the extra all going into long-term bonds.

Before February, in the first 24 weeks of Not QE, the Fed had only purchased $31 billion in 7-30 year Treasuries. In the past 5 weeks, it has added another $26 billion, with $15 billion of that the 20- and 30-year bonds. In that same time, it only purchased $6 billion in the 2-5 year range. The Fed is already pushing its maturities out.

We also saw other troubling signs in credit markets last week, like the spike in junk bond and BBB yields, and high demand for credit default swaps and other hedging derivatives. Airline and other travel company bonds are being hit especially hard. Leveraged loans saw $13 billion of deals pulled last week, and their prices are collapsing.

What we see very starkly is the limits of what the Fed’s tools can do. In the first place, they cannot cure COVID-19. But beyond that, the Fed’s tools are all supply-side tools that increase the supply of capital. They have no way to counteract a demand shock, which is a large part of what’s going to be happening in the coming months. They can provide room for fiscal stimulus, but that must come from Congress and the White House, and the response there has been very weak. Moreover, we were already in a syndrome of secular stagnation, with high capital supply and low demand, so there isn’t a lot to fall back on.

It feels very tenuous. The market is illiquid, and buyers are naming their price.



- Jerry Cudzil, head of U.S. credit trading at TCW Group, 3/6/2020

We are at the point where no one knows what anything is worth, or at least there’s little agreement, and price discovery is out the window. Spreads have fattened, and buyers of all sorts of assets, from equities to corporate debt, are naming their price. We see similar moves to the upside in equities as well, leading to one of the most volatile 2 weeks in market history:

The average opening gap was 1.3%, and the average daily range over 4%. These are wild swings, and there is more to come. Buckle up, and a crash helmet wouldn’t hurt either.

The prices on the screen are a bit of smoke and mirrors. In reality, brokers either don’t have the inventory, or don’t want to be too long or too short on any position, so it’s very difficult to buy or sell.



- Mark Benbow, fund manager, Kames, 3/6/2020

Real interest rates are now negative, all the way to the 30-year. The real neutral rate is negative, so it is being joined by the rest of the curve.

The Week in Repo

The Fed seems determined to wind down the 2-week term repo operations, which had become a little too popular with bond desks. The people at bond desks are just as lazy as the rest of us, and the 2-week repo deals were too easy to pass up. They will be going away, it looks like:

The reaction has been a little fierce, with these operations wildly oversubscribed in February. But spreads remained modest, so it didn’t look like a big problem brewing until March, when the spreads spiked to double digits:

As you can see, Thursday’s operation went a little more smoothly, but still with large spreads. To make up for it, The Fed greatly increased the daily repo operations and put $100 billion up per day, beginning Tuesday.

It had been slowly reducing the daily operations through February, but that ended abruptly. These were oversubscribed on Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday and Friday, the full $100 billion was not needed, and the spreads returned to more modest levels or 3 bps and 2 bps respectively:

We also saw the same sort of thing in the private markets:

The spread between the SOFR (the market-weighted average repo rate) and the IOER (the rate banks get on excess reserves) jumped to 13 bps on Wednesday, but came back down for the Thursday overnight.

So this has calmed down for now, but I expect we will see more turmoil around the 15th of the month. The big stress test will come on tax day, and we will really get an idea of what the size of the hole in overnight liquidity is under the most trying conditions. The last big test was the year-spanning overnight, and the Fed needed $502 billion (QE+repo) to plug that hole. It appears to have gotten larger, as the Fed had $615 billion out there in the week ending last Wednesday, and it was barely enough.

The strange thing in all this is that as of last Wednesday, reserves were at $1.74 trillion, back to where they were before this mess began. Along with the Fed’s repo, this should be plenty of liquidity. The fact that we saw such tightness anyway tells me that there were some owners of excess reserves who decided to just take the IOER rate of 1.1%. Possible culprits:

Complex Basel III calculations meant they had to keep their excess reserves on the sidelines or accept penalties.

Worse, trust may have broken down, and lenders are suspicious of collateral-holders' ability to close the deal the next day. This is a sign of a real credit crunch like 2008.

Supersize Me

The Fed also put up its largest week of Not QE as well, with $28.5 billion in open market purchases:

This edged out the previous high weeks by $400 million, and we also see more going into the bonds/notes bucket than before. While the Fed had kept it pretty steady at 21% notes/bonds since October, in the last 2 weeks its purchases were 26% notes/bonds, with a new focus on the longer terms, 7-30 years.

This was the highest week yet for Not QE + repo at $615 billion

As you can see on that top half, the trimming of repo that went on through February ended last week, and now Not QE is up to $420 billion since September. Whereas it previously looked like the Fed would stop before $600 billion, that’s likely out the window now.

So the Fed added $80 billion in liquidity in the week ending last Wednesday, and the Treasury reduced its account by $6 billion, which should have added $86 billion to reserves. But only $55 billion made it into reserves. Where's the other $31 billion? While we’re at it, where’s the other $110 billion that never made it into reserves?

We will learn more about where this all went this week when the Fed’s Z.1 tables come out for 2019 Q4. Based on what happened in QE 2, I believe that money went to purchase mostly new debt securities, but also some equities and leverage for other market participants.

Other Troubling Signs

This past week saw turmoil in other credit markets as well. In the first place, corporate debt credit spreads have spiked. The discount for risk is growing:

Just since February 19, the CCC-AAA and BBB-AAA spreads have jumped 20%, and the AAA to 10-year Treasury spread has jumped 35%.

Moreover, the week saw $13 billion in leveraged loan deals cancelled, and S&P's leveraged loan index collapsed:

At the same time, demand for credit default swaps and other debt hedging derivatives spiked:

Travel and energy bonds really took it on the chin. Here’s the spike in American Airlines (AAL) credit default swaps:

We see similar problems in many travel and energy-related bonds. We may be on the edge of a wave of defaults and fallen angels.

And Now There’s This Other Thing

WTI price per barrel. FXStreet

With OPEC+ failing to reach agreement, and both Russia and Saudi Arabia raising production instead of cutting, the oil market is about to crash the way it did in 2015-2016

Vladimir Putin wants an end to the outrageously cheap oil and gas coming out of US shale formations, and this is how he intends to get that. Remember that many US oil producers need for WTI to be at least $40 for them to make their high debt payments. It is just under $42 as I write this.

The Saudi stock market started the week off with a bang:

This could get ugly quickly. Here’s how the futures opened on Sunday as I write this:

The Bloom Is Off The Rose

For much of this cycle, the best trade was Follow the Fed, aka the “Fed Put.” But the bloom is off that rose. All this began at 2 PM on February 19th, when the FOMC minutes dropped, announcing how the Fed would like to end Not QE. Even Apple's (AAPL) guidance revision from February 17 could not dampen the market euphoria, but learning how QE would end did:

Now the bloom is off that rose, and the only story that matters is COVID-19. The Fed’s tools are not suited for this sort of crisis, and the Federal response has been woeful:

There were no tests available for weeks, and undiagnosed patients were out infecting other people, including at the recent CPAC attended by the President and his advisors.

Washington State made their own kits, and it is the only reason we know about the extent of the problem there.

The President and his cabinet continue to spread disinformation about the progress of the disease. Political calculations are outweighing epidemiological ones.

The $8.3 billion bill passed by Congress does not address any of the economic issues, just medical ones, and it is inadequate for that.

Plunge Protection Team Grand Poobah Larry Kudlow got his face on TV to announce "timely and targeted micro-measures” to help the economy. Translation: We blew our fiscal wad on a tax cut that did nothing but raise asset prices, and now we’re not going to do a stimulus until it’s too late.

A health care system where a COVID-19 test can be very expensive to the patient, and lost work days are not reimbursed by many employers is not well-suited to control a pandemic.

We are likely to see a huge jump in reported US cases once tests are widely available. That will be the headline that matters, and no amount of QE is going to change that. The Fed can increase the supply of capital, but it has no tools for demand. Moreover, we are in an era of secular stagnation with a relatively high savings rate and low consumption to begin with. This is why central bank policy is so ineffectual.

Because of the supply-side issues of 1980-2000, policymakers in the White House and Congress have become too accustomed to letting the Fed handle all problems. In these years, central bank interventions were very effective in managing the real economy.

But now we have demand-side issues, and they are about to get worse. No one in the government seems to understand this shift, so demand-side solutions do not seem to be in the offing.

As far as markets go, my call since February 19 remains:

Long Treasuries, especially at the long end. It is all going to zero, or close enough.

Heightened equity volatility until capitulation. It may not take long at the rate things are going now. This week will be key.

Ears up. Eyes open.

