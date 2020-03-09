The 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy During This Correction

I have personally been buying PII, CFR, CAT, LOW, and TROW to take advantage of the fact that, while we don't know when the COVID-Pandemic will end, at some point it most certainly will.

XOM, PII, CFR, SRCE, CVX, SEIC, CAT, LOW, TROW, and CSL are 10 great aristocrats/champions that are collectively 20% undervalued, trade at a PE ratio of 12.0, A PEG ratio of 1.06, yield 3.3% and have about 19% CAGR long-term return potential.

This creates incredible potential buying opportunities for long-term prudent investors looking to buy dividend aristocrats/champions at reasonable to very attractive valuations.

75% of trades are being made by computer, often scanning frightening headlines and taking a "sell first, ask questions later" approach.

The COVID-19 correction rages on, with the market swinging wildly seemingly every day. Fear, speculation and hysteria are running rampant on Wall Street.

(Source: Imgflip)

Everyone says they want a bargain...until it's staring them in the face.

You pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.” - Warren Buffett

Ben Carlson of Ritholtz Wealth Management summed things up nicely on March 1st when he wrote:

Buying stocks when they’re rising is easier because every purchase makes you feel like an investing genius. Buying stocks when they’re falling is harder because almost every purchase makes you feel like an investing fool. Buying stocks when they’re seriously falling, as they are now, rarely feels like the right move. Every investor is told to buy low and sell high. But most don’t realize that buy low typically works out to buy low, then buy lower, then buy even lower, and once you really hate yourself, buy lower than you thought was possible. This is the low part of buy low. We’re in it. I don’t know how many legs lower we have to go (if any). No one does. The (potentially) good news is the lower we go the higher the expected returns should be." - Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

As I write this, the market is down about 3.5% on yet another wild day of panic over the COVID-19 pandemic.

I and dozens of Dividend Kings' members have been furiously buying what Chuck Carnevale calls "buying opportunities of a lifetime as long as the business models don't completely implode."

My Retirement Portfolio Just Backed Up The Truck On 6 High-Yield Stocks

Last week I explained six of those high-yield anti-bubble stocks, and as the market continued to panic, I kept calm, disciplined and stuck to my retirement portfolio correction plan.

Fear is not an investment strategy and, more importantly, panic is not an investment strategy...We still think that US stocks are in a 20-year bull market." - Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets (emphasis added)

Mikhail Samonov just wrote a great article explaining the difference between risk and volatility.

That bad feeling, usually associated with the stomach region, is Volatility... By contrast, Risk, is the thing you do if you react to this Volatility based on that feeling instead of whatever asset allocation plan you had before the drawdown started. Here are two examples: A) Your plan was to hold a 60% Stock 40% Bond portfolio for the long run, but by the end of last week you felt a very strong urge to sell some of the Stocks. You did not plan to do it before, but now, looking at the spreading anxiety, you feel that it was a prudent decision. That’s Risk.

B) Your plan was to follow trend following and your signals are now telling you to sell Equities. But by the end of the week, you feel bad about locking in the losses and worried about missing the reversal, so you override your model and decide to hold on. That’s Risk."

Trusting your long-term portfolio strategy, which includes prudent risk management, rather than market timing, is what smart investors do.

These are the risk management guidelines that steer my retirement portfolio and all Dividend Kings model portfolios.

(Source: Imgflip)

Remember that your portfolio is a small business. Specifically, a holding company that owns parts of quality and growing companies. If you had spent decades building a business, would you sell it at a low price just because you expected a bad year?

(Source: Imgflip)

That's as absurd an idea as selling quality companies you bought at a reasonable valuation just because they are temporarily falling in price.

We don't know when the COVID-19 Pandemic will end. What we can say is

the current data does NOT indicate a doomsday pandemic ala 1918 Spanish flu is likely

100% certainty that it will end at some point and the negative economic shock will dissipate

These are not charts that indicate a doomsday virus that will sweep the world, infect billions and kill tens of millions.

China was the 51st most prepared country for a pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins.

(Source: Johns Hopkins) - orange line = China cases, yellow line = non-China cases, green line = complete recoveries

China has managed to prevent COVID-19 from rampaging through its population, with about 80,000 cases so far. Those are growing at between 100 and 200 per day for the last week.

In Wuhan, a city of 11 million where this pandemic began, just 1 in 10,000 people has been infected. If this virus was truly a doomsday bug, as some hyperbolic claims attest, then China's cases would be in the millions by now.

In fact, a few weeks ago the Royal Academy of London published a note saying that their model estimates that there were 2 million undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 in China at the end of January.

Don't give in to fear, panic, and speculation. Rather than worry about how terrible some risk factor might be for fundamentals, watch the actual data.

And never forget that 99% of the time things turn out far less terrifying than the doomsday prophets predicted.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

100% of the time corrections like this one have proven great long-term buying opportunities. Unless the world actually ends this time, this time will be no different. If the world does end? Then we'll be too dead to care about stocks.

So, let's take a deep breath, remain calm, and remember that every single "crisis" is always an opportunity for prudent investors to buy great companies at reasonable or attractive valuations. (Source: AZ Quotes)

Aristocrats, Kings, And Champions Are Now On Sale!

For years income investors have bemoaned the fact that the famous aristocrats and kings were overpriced.

Ben Graham believed that 20+ dividend growth streaks are a likely sign of a high-quality company. Indeed, buying aristocrats/kings and champions (25+ streaks but not in the S&P 500) is a great way to stack the deck in your favor.

You can combine the proven power of dividend growth investing, low volatility (average aristocrat has 22% annual volatility vs. 26% for most companies), higher quality, smaller size (relative to S&P 500 average), and superior valuation (if you buy the right companies).

The upside to market corrections is that the highest quality companies become available at reasonable or even highly attractive valuations.

Consider the following. On February 19th the average aristocrat was trading at an 11% premium to fair value. The average dividend king was trading at a whopping 23% premium.

On February 19th there were just 3 dividend kings trading at fair value or better.

How about now?

average king is just 10% overvalued & 9/26 are fair value or better

average aristocrat is just 1% overvalued and 28/58 are trading at fair value or better

And of course, we shouldn't forget about the dividend champions, companies too small to be in the S&P 500 but who have raised their dividends in all economic/market and interest rate environments for a quarter-century or more.

So let's take a look at how the 99 aristocrats/kings/champions on the 410 company Master List look in terms of fundamentals.

Fundamental Stats On 99 Aristocrats/Champions

average quality: 9.5/11 blue chip quality vs. 9.7 average official aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.7/5 very safe = 4.7 average of all official aristocrats

average yield: 2.8% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% more dividend growth ETFs

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% more dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 3% overvalued vs. 6% overvalued S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 41.4 years

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.8% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 7.9% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

average forward PE ratio: 19.0 vs. 17.2 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 2.40 vs. 2.02 S&P 500

average return on capital: 99% = 82 nd industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition) average 13-year median ROC: 96% (stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +3.2% CAGR (stable moats/quality)

average credit rating: A- (investment grade, very high quality)

average annual volatility: 23.4% vs. 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $50 billion vs. $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 2.8% yield + 7.9% growth -0.6% CAGR valuation boost = 10.4% CAGR (8% to 13% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These 99 aristocrats/kings/champions are likely to outperform the market in the future, as they have done historically.

The most optimistic long-term forecast from leading asset managers is for 6.1% CAGR long-term S&P 500 returns. My own model says 6% CAGR is likely from the broader market over the next 5 years.

But I promised you the best 10 aristocrats, so let's screen by

eliminating all overvalued companies - 48 left eliminate all companies' quality scores under 9/11 blue chip (since many people are scared so quality is paramount) 37 left eliminate all companies without 5/5 very safe dividends - safety first in a correction

Fundamental Stats On 37 Remaining Aristocrats/Champions

average quality: 9.7/11 blue chip quality vs. 9.7 average official aristocrat

average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe = 4.7 average of all official aristocrats

average yield: 2.8% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% more dividend growth ETFs

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% more dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 15% undervalued vs. 6% overvalued S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 38.0 years

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.9% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

average forward PE ratio: 14.3 vs. 17.2 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.68 vs. 2.02 S&P 500

average return on capital: 62% = 81 st industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition) average 13-year median ROC: 69% (stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +3% CAGR (stable moats/quality)

average credit rating: A- (investment grade, very high quality)

average annual volatility: 26% vs. 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $37 billion vs. $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 2.8% yield + 8.6% growth +3.4% CAGR valuation boost = 14.8% CAGR (11% to 18% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

Eliminating the overvalued and lower quality aristocrats/champions have improved both our safety and long-term return potential.

Finally, let's take advantage of the market correction by tapping into Peter Lynch's "growth at a reasonable price" or GARP.

pick the 10 aristocrats/champions with the lowest PEG ratios

The 10 Best Aristocrats/Champions To Buy During This Correction

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool)

In order of most to least undervalued the 10 best aristocrats/champions to buy today are:

So let's look at the fundamental stats of these top-quality and proven long-term income growers.

Fundamental Stats On 10 Remaining Aristocrats/Champions

average quality: 10.2/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.7 average official aristocrat

average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe = 4.7 average of all official aristocrats

average yield: 3.3% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% more dividend growth ETfs

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% more dividend growth ETfs average valuation: 20% undervalued vs. 6% overvalued S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 34.1 years

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 9.2% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 11.3% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

average forward PE ratio: 12.0 (Private Equity Valuation)

average PEG ratio: 1.06 vs. 2.02 S&P 500

average return on capital: 111% =78 th industry percentile ( high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

industry percentile ( high-quality by Greenblatt's definition) average 13-year median ROC: 126% (relatively stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +3% CAGR (stable moats/quality)

average credit rating: A (investment grade, very high quality)

average annual volatility: 27% vs. 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $60 billion vs. $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 3.3% yield + 11.3% growth +4.6% CAGR valuation boost = 19.2% CAGR (15% to 24% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These are some very impressive companies, trading at not just a fair price, but downright bargains. Collectively they are SWAN portfolio that's a potentially "strong-buy" as long as each company meets your specific needs/goals/temperament.

These 10 Aristocrats/Champions Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 10 aristocrats/champions

Despite consisting of cyclical companies (thus the attractive valuations today) these 10 companies managed to outperform the broader market by 10% during the Great Recession.

That's courtesy of annual rebalancing which prevented any one company from becoming more than 10% of the portfolio for more than a year.

The overall volatility of this portfolio was 20% greater than the S&P 500, but the 75% better annual returns meant that the excess total return/negative volatility (Sortino) ratio (aka reward/risk ratio) was 68% better than the broader market.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 10 aristocrats/champions

Here are the individual company performance/volatility statistics over the last 22 years. These are presented to help you decide which of these 10 companies are not just potential strong buys for your portfolio, but which ones might meet your needs best.

Bottom Line: Don't Let This Correction Pass You By Without Considering These Great Dividend Aristocrats/Champions

I totally understand why many investors are nervous right now. The volatility we're seeing today could give you whiplash if you thought there was any rhyme or reason to it.

There are two facts that explain this "crazy" volatility, which includes swings of 3% to 5% up or down so many days last week.

According to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) 75% of all trades are executing by computer, including algorithms that are scanning headlines and firing off knee-jerk trades in nanoseconds.

In other words, if these huge daily market swings seem illogical, it's because they are being made by machines with no thought to fundamentals, valuations, the long-term or any semblance of common sense.

(Source: Morningstar)

Second, according to JPMorgan data, volatility clusters together. 80% of the market's single best days (like March 2nd's 4.8% rally, or March 4th's 4.4% rally) occur within 2 weeks of the worst days (like February 27th's 4.4% decline).

Note that missing the top 0.1% of market days from 1997 to 2017 would have resulted in a portfolio that fell 60% over 20 years, instead of rising 300% if you had just bought and held.

This is why I and so many Dividend Kings members are only buying on these wild crash days, never selling. We are going with the best available evidence, using low-risk/high probability strategies like buying quality companies at 3.2 to 5 times earnings (our deep value buys) or taking advantage of the best valuation on select dividend aristocrats, kings, and champions in years.

I myself have been buying several dividend aristocrats/champions in recent weeks including

Lowe's - a 57-year streak

Caterpillar - a 26-year streak

T. Rowe Price - a 33-year streak

Cullen/Frost Bankers - a 26-year streak

Polaris - a 25-year steak

In case those don't fit your needs then XOM, SRCE, SEIC, and CSL are all quality companies you can safely buy today as part of a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

That doesn't mean that they will go up in a correction, almost no stocks do.

On February 28 th , the end of the worst week for stocks since 2008 (and the 5 th worst week of all time) 98.6% of the S&P 500 was down since February 19 th .

, the end of the worst week for stocks since 2008 (and the 5 worst week of all time) 98.6% of the S&P 500 was down since February 19 . Just 7 stocks were up

40% of the S&P 500 was in a 20+% bear market

5th Worst Week For Stocks In History Spared No One

(Source: Ycharts)

If you need assets that will likely go up or stay stable in a correction? That's what bonds/cash equivalents are for.

It's important to remember the saying "Stocks let us eat well. Bonds let us sleep well."

(Source: Quote Fancy)

The reason for articles like this is not to help you score quick gains but to buy quality companies, run by competent and trustworthy management, with great prospects for long-term income and wealth maximization.

That's how you think like an investor, and stop thinking like a speculator. It's also how you maximize the chances of achieving your long-term financial dreams.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PII, CFR, CAT, LOW, TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns XOM, PII, CFR, CAT, LOW and TROW in our portfolios.