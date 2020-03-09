The Bottom Fishing Club: EOG Resources

I have engaged in untold hours of research into the oil patch since autumn, writing a number of bullish stories on Seeking Alpha focused on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT), Callon Petroleum (CPE), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). As crude oil and natural gas demand slowed considerably in early 2020 from a weakening economy, some of it related to coronavirus quarantines and dislocations, my favorites have continued lower in price.

Including dividends, Cabot and Permian Basin are down less than 10% since highlighted in October, while Callon and Exxon Mobil have performed significantly worse in February-March 2020. All still have merits for ownership, and I am a shareholder in all but Permian currently. For sector-wide exposure, I suggest acquiring a diversified list as the smartest way to bottom fish in this imploding sector of the market. Regarding the biggest loser so far, Callon’s high debt issue has scared away existing investors the last several weeks, dropping the price about 60% from my initial article. In terms of the stress caused to operations by yet lower crude oil and natural gas quotes in the days and weeks ahead, Callon is the riskiest of the group to hold.

This weekend we have been dealing with the news of Russia pulling out of OPEC+ over demands for more supply production cuts. Logical observers feel slashed production is a short-term requirement to offset falling coronavirus-related demand trends for crude oil on the planet. Russia’s actions upset Saudi Arabia enough, they announced a huge $7 cut in contract pricing per barrel and telegraphed an intention to produce 1 million MORE barrels a day to drive oil prices even lower.

Both Russia and Saudi Arabia believe minor, higher-cost producers in the Middle East and America will be soon forced to shutter supply or go bankrupt, as prices plummet. The long-run theory is weak prices in 2020 will help better balance supply/demand after coronavirus effects have played out. In fact, this may be what happens, but both the Russians and Saudis have total costs of production near $50 a barrel, around the same cost as many U.S. shale producers. It’s a game of chicken for sure. There are no guarantees sub-$40 oil will be easy to survive, even for the instigators of the price dump. Perhaps the best article overview of the demise in Russia-Saudi cooperation, with background on the supply picture of OPEC production right now is found in a Bloomberg Opinion piece by Julian Lee here.

Contemplating new disruptions to the oil patch by the Saudi Arabia-Russia decision to pump higher volumes into the marketplace, I thought I would review a safer U.S. blue-chip for investors to acquire in the sector. On the other side of the equation vs. Callon’s high-debt setup, a low leverage choice is EOG Resources (EOG). Evaluating business risks from 1) cash costs to pump oil out of the ground, 2) the quality of reserves and location of assets, 3) total diversification of producing assets, 4) net profit margins, and 5) balance sheet safety and strength, I thought I would highlight EOG as an excellent risk/reward proposition in the U.S. oil & gas industry, from my research.

What I want investors to seriously weigh in their decision-making process, regarding petroleum asset allocation, is my long-term view that coronavirus will force incredibly high rates of money printing the world over. I have been writing about the potential for a spike in commodity inflation after panic money printing appears later during 2020. The Exxon Mobil article posted several weeks ago is a starting point for my discussion on preparing your portfolio for inflation.

If I am correct on the inflation picture going into late 2020 and 2021, buying a diversified number of oil/gas equities on the March dip in prices may prove one of the best opportunities for stock market investment during all of 2020! Two or three years down the road, we may look back at March-April pricing of energy, as the golden age to buy oil/gas. We may have reached the smartest time to acquire petroleum shares for long-term portfolio management in at least 15 years.

EOG Production And Reserves

EOG Resources holds 90% of its assets in the U.S. It has steadily increased production and reserves, year after year, using little leverage/debt. 60% of sales were crude oil-related vs. 40% natural gas during 2019. The company presently has 11.5 years of estimated proved reserves at crude oil prices under $50 a barrel, against the 2019 production rate.

The best description of reserves comes directly from the latest 10-K SEC filing for the 2019 fiscal year just ended:

At December 31, 2019, EOG's total estimated net proved reserves were 3,329 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 1,694 million barrels (MMBbl) were crude oil and condensate reserves, 740 MMBbl were NGLs reserves and 5,370 billion cubic feet (BCF), or 895 MMBoe, were natural gas reserves (see "Supplemental Information to Consolidated Financial Statements"). At such date, approximately 98% of EOG's net proved reserves, on a crude oil equivalent basis, were located in the United States, 1% in Trinidad and 1% in other international areas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet (MCF) of natural gas … At December 31, 2019, on a crude oil equivalent basis, 52% of EOG's net proved reserves in the United States were crude oil and condensate, 23% were NGLs and 25% were natural gas. The majority of these reserves are in long-lived fields with well-established production characteristics. EOG believes that opportunities exist to increase production through continued development in and around many of these fields and through the utilization of applicable technologies. EOG also maintains an active exploration program designed to extend fields and add new trends and resource plays to its already broad portfolio.

Image Source: EOG Resources Website

Below are tables of 2019 production levels and price swap hedging done by the company for 2020 production, taken from the 10-K.

EOG forecasted last week it can deliver discretionary cash flow all the way down to $40 crude oil prices in 2020, including the effect of hedging activities. Below is a chart from their latest investor presentation.

Image Source: EOG Resource Presentation

Low Debt And Valuation Setup

EOG Resources returned a healthy and near industry high 16% net profit margin in 2019, at $55+ crude oil and $2.5 natural gas pricing.

The company held $5 billion in current assets vs. $16 billion in total debts and liabilities at the end of 2019. Measured against $8 billion in operating cash flow, net liabilities are significantly lower than most every blue-chip oil and gas outfit. The 1.4x ratio of net long-term liabilities vs. annual cash flow generation is ultra-conservative. In comparison, Callon Petroleum is around 7x the equivalent financial health ratio, well above an industry typical 4-5x.

Total debt and contractual obligations are highlighted below for the next several years, taken from the 10-K. Only $3 billion is needing repayment in 2020, against $17 billion in revenues for 2019, and $8 billion in cash generation.

EOG had a tangible book value of $21.6 billion as 2019 finished, vs. last week’s equity market capitalization of $32 billion at $55 a share. Any way you slice it, basic financial ratios are at, or near, all-time low readings for this oil/gas business. Below I have charted price to trailing sales, cash flow, and book value. You can inspect the down-sloping lines on the 3-year and 10-year time periods for these ratios. [GAAP earnings disappeared in 2015-16 from temporary $30 crude oil prices, as asset impairment charges were taken. We may see additional accounting one-time charges against asset values from the 2020 dive in energy prices.]

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

I like to compare apples to apples, sometimes oversimplifying things. Using the current EOG stock quote, investors are basically paying $9 a barrel for equivalent crude oil reserves in the ground. You can imagine the future is very bright if money printing and better supply/demand balance in the crude oil marketplace is coming by 2021. If total costs are in the low-$40 a barrel range for the company to remain in business, and I am paying $9 a barrel for full ownership of that future production, what happens to the stock price at $80 or $100 crude oil years into the future?

It is not difficult to model (although difficult to accept when prices are imploding) income generation potential of $10 or $15 a share in earnings for EOG at $100+ crude oil per barrel and $5 natural gas per Btu. Please don’t say high energy prices can never happen again! They easily could, given new Middle East wars disrupting supplies and a return to normal economic demand globally after coronavirus. Oil and gas are notoriously cyclical investments. In the end, buying them when others are panic selling is a far more astute strategy than purchasing them when Wall Street has fallen in love, based on 34 years of trading experience.

In comparison, Callon Petroleum is now priced at roughly $1 per owned barrel in the ground, using equity market cap to estimated proven reserves. The problem for Callon shareholders is a continuation of sub-$50 oil prices will make it hard to repay large debts starting to come due in 2023. From my perspective, Callon is basically turning into a “call” option-like security play on a sharp rebound in crude oil next year (which may actually materialize). Callon won’t be worth much if oil prices remain low the next 24-36 months.

When you add the above net debt totals as a "price" back into your purchase cost, EOG is selling for a "debt-free" proven reserve cost of $12 per barrel, while CPE is closer to $7.

Technical Oversold Condition

EOG is one of a handful of blue-chips in the energy sector that has not outlined major losses on investment the last 10 years. As highlighted in the chart below, it has been a leading equity for sector performance with a meager 14% advance, about +1.3% per annum. On this chart comparison, only Cabot, Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) created slightly better gains.

Data by YCharts

The 2-year chart drawn below is not very pretty. EOG, like the whole energy sector, has traveled in a downward spiral since $70 crude oil was reached in 2018. One positive is the 14-day Relative Strength Index [RSI] could land at a hugely oversold 15 number by Tuesday-Wednesday.

Final Thoughts

Buying oil and gas investments in coming weeks is true bottom fishing at its finest (or knife catching). Of course, finding the right spot to fish - currently the beaten to a pulp, oil and gas sector is the first test of your skill. I am guesstimating there are a number of 10-20x baggers (1000-2000% total return gainers) lurking deep under the water in March, especially in the riskier smaller cap energy names. Nonetheless, a blue-chip, low-leverage choice like EOG Resources could help your portfolio to outsized gains vs. the market going forward, and give you great fishing stories to tell your kids, far into the future. Plenty of patience and effort throwing out your line in different directions could catch several big ones. Unlike fishing, instant gratification may not be part of this game. However, a methodical effort, catching a number of fish should provide a hearty meal months or years from now.

Another suggestion: if you are interested in putting investment dollars to work in the oil & gas industry, please use a cost average approach. Since online trading commissions have been eliminated for the majority of U.S. investors, try acquiring a smaller stake now. Then, adding to your initial position over coming weeks and months will increase your odds of success, and help you sleep at night. Don’t expect to be lucky, buying at the exact bottom. The coronavirus situation has, and surely will lead to excessive volatility another couple of months.

For EOG Resources specifically, during the last six months, 48 purchases of shares against 2 sells have been reported by insiders to the SEC. From this data, we can assume insiders believe EOG shares are getting cheap vs. underlying long-term worth. If the Russia-Saudi tiff pushes fossil fuel prices yet lower, I fully expect insider buying to increase in coming days.

What gets me excited about bottom fishing in the energy sector is the real potential Federal Reserve money printing could grow out of control in 2020. If it does, commodities like oil and gas will find a floor from those buying it as a long-term way to conserve wealth and purchasing power. There exists an outside chance, crude oil and natural gas will tank lower in coming days, and rebound stronger than anyone thinks possible later in the year. If this is our economic future, the buying opportunity presented in oil stocks right now is truly epic. Good luck in your trading endeavors this week.

