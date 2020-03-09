Pennsylvania REIT: The 35% Dividend Yield Screams 'Sucker Yield'

We were among the last prominent REIT analysts to recommend any retail REIT and are sticking with only the best of breed with the highest probability of maintaining distributions.

With intensely negative investor sentiment comes opportunity. The fears surrounding some retail REITs are justified, however, and knowing which horse to saddle up with is critical.

Retail REITs, especially in the mall space, are easily the worst performers in the sector over the last three year.

This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research.

Following the publication of our most recent work on Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Tanger Outlets (SKT) we received multiple requests for our thoughts on Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

In our recent article on Washington Prime, we outlined and assessed the notable progress made by management and the board alongside the significant challenges still remaining. CBL & Associates (CBL) and P-REIT inevitably and justifiably enter the discussion whenever we publish research on one of the others.

In all three cases, our position on each firm's fundamentals and asset quality remains mostly unchanged. Other factors, mostly relating to valuation, of course necessitate continually evolving our stance as investors. We aren't the only ones who group these firms together.

Source: PREIT Presentation

This chart is pulled from PEI's most recent investor presentation and shows the "club" sales from 2020 through 2019. Unsurprisingly given the source, it shows PEI performing the best. We'll be taking a much more careful look at PEI.

We'll use a real-world and much more entertaining illustration to depict what we believe is the right approach to this segment.

Source: Car and Driver

This is a 2015 Jaguar F-Type. The value for this vehicle is established by multiple third parties (e.g. NADA and Kelley Blue Book) and a few grand here or there notwithstanding, its value is agreed upon by the car market.

In addition, what you see is what you get. Sure, the brake pads or tires could be worn out, but a careful inspection of the car usually reveals any major issues. Even on a Jaguar.

It's also relatively easy to predict its value going forward: depreciating but at a decreasing rate. And while there may be few mechanical surprises during the ownership period, there is a reasonable probability the engine and transmission will continue to function and none of the wheels will fall off when driving to wherever overpriced restaurant Jaguar owners go out to dinner.

Source

This 1962 Jaguar Series 1 Coupe is a different story. The car has no agreed upon value. Not only that, but the market is illiquid, resulting in vast differences in perceived worth. A relatively small shift in the global economy or trends in car collecting could change its value immensely.

Look at the prices of air cooled Porsches over the last 10 years if you need confirmation. Contrary to the modern F-Type, the best inspection by the most qualified technician (the analogy here is the theoretically perfect stock analyst and their flawless report) will undoubtedly provide extremely useful information, but is simultaneously guaranteed to overlook many items.

No amount of inspection will yield certainty or cause the 1960s Jaguar car market to come to a single, concrete price.

A 1960s Jaguar fanatic will swear on their life, even argue profusely on internet chat boards (I know, this sounds impossible but it's true), that the value is one figure while a shop specializing in restoring the vehicles or a professional classic car buyer may assess its value at half that.

Neither is incorrect. It's a matter of perspective and expectations. Sound familiar? It should.

WER's (Williams Equity Research) responsibility is not to focus entirely on what the Series 1 Coupe could be. It's to unemotionally assess what it is today.

That doesn't mean the Jaguar fanatic is wrong or foolish, but their value will differ from the restoration specialist's more "grounded" valuation. To be crystal clear, that doesn't mean the specialist prices the car at scrap value; that would be reckless and wouldn't provide any benefit.

Understanding today's situation requires a comprehensive analysis of the car's projected value. It is not a perfect science in the case of old Jaguars, as the range of potential outcomes varies widely, particularly the farther out we go in time.

A proper assessment of the 1962 Jaguar is much more complex than a problem-free newer model without a history of body damage, irresponsible owners, underfunded maintenance, or hidden problems with major components you won't find out about until it's too late.

When it comes to distressed investing, including in REITs, that last statement is very apropos. Distressed investing is more work than dealing with problem-free companies, and rest assured you will get your hands dirty during a thorough inspection. It's also critical to avoid paralysis by analysis.

Setting The Stage: Pennsylvania REIT

While we'll leave most of the Jaguar metaphor behind, I want to point to element directly related to this article. Similar to the beaten-up classic car, it's not possible to analyze every positive and negative aspect of a distressed company like PEI.

There are simply too many variables, and as a result it requires making decisions on where to focus. That doesn't mean an assessment is sub-par or incomplete; it's more practical and beneficial to take on the challenge in that manner.

For a stock like Tanger Factory Outlets, with its investment-grade balance sheet, conservative payout ratio, and stable operating metrics, it makes sense to invest significant time investigating Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), one of Tanger's top tenants.

PEI, however, ended 2019 eerily close to violating debt covenants. Despite that, the firm maintained its $0.21 dividend quarterly dividend resulting in a 33% current yield as of the March 5 close.

That's about 2,000 basis points greater than what could feasibly be sustainable. Many individual investors take the time to physically visit properties and research the popularity of top tenants yet fail to perform a basic assessment of the firm's solvency.

It makes no different how pretty or busy a REIT's buildings are if they end up on the chopping block during a bankruptcy liquidation.

Portfolio Dynamics

PEI is focused in Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The portfolio and strategy has evolved since Joe Coradino took over the firm as CEO in 2012.

Source: PREIT Presentation

In the last five years, PEI has disposed of 18 mall properties representing 40% of the original portfolio. For context, those dispositions, coupled with the sale of other non-core assets, total $885 million or over 4 times the firm's current (as of March 5) market capitalization of $202 million.

Source: PREIT Presentation

A portion of those proceeds were invested in a renovated town center in March of 2015. The asset has been productive and generated $555 in sales per square foot in calendar year 2019. Other key assets, such as the Mall at Prince George's and Fashion District Philadelphia, have also seen significant increases in sales and occupancy.

Source: PREIT Presentation

The current portfolio construction is shown above. Let's take a closer look at the underlying tenants.

Source: PREIT Presentation

This chart gives us a better grasp on why PEI's stock trades at $2.38 compared with 2016's 52-week high above $25 per share. Back in 2012, PEI had 10 or more stores leased to J.C. Penney (JCP), Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and Macy's (M). Keep in mind that PEI is a relatively small REIT.

For those who have read our recent piece on Kimco (KIM), you'll recognize TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) as strong tenants, albeit representing only modest exposure for PEI. The situation with J.C. Penney and Macy's is barely improved and significant issues with either tenant puts immense financial pressure on PEI, as we'll discuss in the next segment.

Understanding The Numbers

Who doesn't like an underdog? Who doesn't want to bet on the turnaround story? There something uniquely gratifying about investing in these situations. It's human nature. But when retirement comes, we can't cash in our "underdog investment karma" to pay taxes or the mortgage. We can pay with distributions from our REIT holdings, however.

Source: Q4 & 2019 Full Year Results

Full year 2018 funds from operations (FFO) was $1.43 or 7.5% higher than 2019's $1.33. The situation worsens once we back out non-recurring items and 2019's full year FFO falls 31% versus the prior year. Q4 2019's FFO and adjusted FFO were both marginally better than 2019's average, which is a positive.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

We highlighted a few notable areas. Total revenue declined 10% in 2019 versus full year 2018. Total cash operating expenses were flat year over year while interest rose 5%. Backing out asset impairments, gain on extinguished debt, and non-cash expenses including depreciation and amortization results in ~$247 million and ~$243 million in total cash expenses in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Revenue is trending downward as costs of all major types (interest, G&A, et cetera) rise.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

The trend doesn't change using net operating income. Note that the prior discussion on FFO excludes capital expenditures. Like Washington Prime Group, capex is a necessity for turning borderline useless big-box department stores into economically feasible space as tenants go bankrupt or close stores. And PEI owns a lot of big-box department stores with ailing, and in the case of Sears, dead tenants.

Same store net operating income (NOI) decreased 3.0% in Q4 2019 versus the same quarter in 2018; full year numbers were nearly identical at a 2.5% decline. The source is predictable based on the tenant concentrations cited previously: tenant bankruptcies, store closings, and associated write-offs.

PEI classifies its better mall properties in the "Core Malls" category. This area has shown some strength with NOI-weighted sales increasing slightly in 2019 to $547 per square foot. Its core properties experienced 5.0% year over year growth with two properties now generating over $700 per square foot.

Occupancy in the Core Mall category was 95.5%, or an increase of 110 basis points compared with Q3 2019, also demonstrating good performance. Releasing spreads in this division were approximately 6% for 2019 and another tailwind for PEI. As with Washington Prime Group, Pennsylvania REIT has some good properties and the story is not all bad.

We've mentioned this countless times but it warrants repeating: there is always a reason management changes a traditional measure like occupancy into a custom metric with "core" or "adjusted." Buyer beware and take the time to calculate the real number whenever a pretend one is used exclusively.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Management is not oblivious about the firm's balance sheet issues. Since Q3 2019, PEI executed agreements to sell approximately $312.6 million in assets. This includes the sale-leaseback of five properties for about half ($153.6 million) with the sale of land parcels for multifamily development and operating outparcels for 125.3 million and $29.9 million, respectively. There is also a $3.75 million coming from the disposition of land for hotel development.

Assuming these go through as planned despite much greater economic uncertainty, PEI will receive just under $200 million in net liquidity. The success of these transactions and the proposed modifications to the REIT's financial covenants are both required in order to keep PEI afloat. The pending dispositions are still subject to customary due diligence provisions and securing entitlements so they are not quite done deals.

Management explained the situation in no uncertain terms:

The Company anticipates not meeting certain financial covenants during 2020. The Company is in active discussions with its lenders to modify the terms of its debt covenants to ensure compliance through September 30, 2020 and anticipates further discussions with lenders to modify the terms of the debt agreements on a long term basis.

With that, let's analyze the different parts of PEI's capital structure alongside what's in store for 2020.

Capital Stack Review & 2020 Guidance

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Supplemental

Management is guiding for 2020 FFO between $1.04 and $1.28 per share. That's equal to or modestly higher than 2019's FFO per share but well (>17%) below 2018's.

It doesn't seem to reconcile with the numbers highlighted above, however, unless PEI plans on buying back a lot of shares. On the contrary, they expect shares outstanding to rise from today's 78 million to 81 million this year. 2019 realized $24.9 million in accounting gains from the extinguishment of debt and another $4.4 million from insurance recoveries. Neither of these line items are anticipated to benefit PEI in 2020.

PEI pays $27.4 million in preferred dividends annually and approximately $85 million in interest payments. These are the costs necessary to keeping the doors on the building, much less open. PEI has a series of outstanding preferred shares including PEI.PD, PEI.PC, and PEI.PB. Their distribution rate at par ranges from 6.875% for D up to 7.375% for B. They are all cumulative meaning PEI must pay or accrue distributions prior to paying any to common shareholders. Let's see where the highest coupon issuance trades.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

PEI.PB is deep into distressed territory. At well under half of par value, the market is assigning a very high risk of bankruptcy to the firm. Preferred shares are an interesting hybrid security that usually tell you a lot about the equity above them and debt below.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Focusing on the bottom three line items, all three are trending in the wrong direction. The sub-30% equity/total market capitalization and over 70% debt/total market capitalization are weak numbers. Unsecured debt is rising as well.

If we were to use today's equity values, including the preferred, the situation would look considerably worse. While not included in the firm's reports, 2019's $188.3 million in EBTIDAre, which declined from $220.6 million in the prior year, results in a 10.2x debt to EBITDAre ratio.

Beware of the 'Sucker Yield'

Photo Source

PEI investors are betting on successful asset dispositions and material modifications being made to their debt covenants. The REIT has a portfolio of multi-family and mall properties of mixed quality and maintains very high exposure to J.C. Penney and Macy's stores.

Both companies are transparent about further store closures in 2020; they are not out of the woods just yet. Given this myriad of variables, it's hard to build a bullish case for PEI. We urge caution and believe there are far better risk-adjusted opportunities in the common and preferred stock of other REITs. Beware of the Sucker Yield!

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is the fastest-growing marketplace service with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.