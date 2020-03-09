The novel coronavirus "SARS-Cov-2" and the associated pulmonary disease "COVID-19" continue to dominate market movements and led to one of the most bizarre jojo months I have ever witnessed on the stock markets. Daily swings of several hundred to a thousand points in the Dow have become the new normal as cases continue to increase as the virus spreads around the world.

No country at this stage seems to be immune against, and while it has not been officially termed a pandemic, it very much feels like one. Bright news from China, where new daily infections have dropped below 100 and almost exclusively originate from the Hubei region, are overshadowed by rapidly expanding international outbreak clusters, most notably in South Korea, Iran and Italy, but also increasingly across entire Europe and the United States.

(Source: worldometers.info as of March 7, 2020)

In my view, the biggest threat is not the virus per se, but rather the fear and anxiety surrounding it. Initially, the tourism and travel sector will be hit hard, but the longer it takes to contain the epidemic, the more it will hit general consumption and impede global supply chains.

Although I am a long-term investor, I made the conscious decision to raise some cash in February, as the uncertainty regarding the economic and societal impact of this pandemic is growing rapidly, and as such I feel it is not a bad idea to have some more cash even if that means having to sell some winners.

Portfolio Changes in February

As a result of this decision, there has been quite a lot going on in the portfolio in February apart from massive capital depreciation, of course.

I raised around a net total of $1,000 in capital, with the most decisive action being the sale of Micron Technology (MU). I very much like the company and its long-term prospects, but I exited my position as the company does not pay a dividend, and given the expected global downturn which could potentially trigger a recession, a cyclical stock like Micron will hopefully drop significantly, so I can buy it back cheaper at a later stage.

Similarly, I exited The Trade Desk (TTD) after the company reported stellar earnings, as well as TD Ameritrade (AMTD), which always was a very small position. I even sold one precious Apple (AAPL) share, not because I have any doubts or concerns about Apple but rather because I believe that even Apple will be hit hard and I wanted to at least sell one share above the $300 barrier. Finally, I sold my share in Simon Property Group (SPG) with a slight loss, as I firmly believe that people will distance themselves from going into the malls to go shopping in times when the coronavirus is dominating the news and, increasingly, public life.

My biggest purchase this month came with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). Unfortunately, even though the entire market went down double digits, BEP stock remained incredibly resilient and only briefly dropped below $50. Brookfield has the scale and capacity to invest strongly into major renewable technologies, with storage potentially becoming the most important one over the next years and decades. It is easy to generate a high amount of energy from the sun and the wind if the conditions are right, but if you can't store adequate amounts to cope with less-favorable weather conditions, energy disruption and shortage may or will occur. Over the last 5-year cycle, Brookfield more than tripled its deployed capital and added storage and solar to its portfolio of hydro and wind. Geographic and technological diversity, operational depth and scale and easy access to capital which allows the company to execute on a repeatable growth strategy for years and decades make the stock a premier, safe and future-proof investment. That long-term view represents a very promising investment opportunity if an investor has the same confidence in the stock as management itself, which is to consistently produce 12-15% long-term annualized returns and high-single digit distribution growth. This is a stock I intend to grow into one my top 10 positions, if not top 5, if the price is right.

The majority of other purchases mostly occurred as part of my automated monthly savings plans which allow me to regularly add fractional shares of companies I intend to hold for a very long time. Currently, a total of 13 different stocks are enrolled as part of these plans, consisting of large-cap dividend stocks - most of them with dividend growth above 5%, such as Apple, Visa (V) or Microsoft (MSFT), or with yields above 5%, such as AT&T (T) or BP plc (BP).

In total, all those purchases added to forward annual dividend income breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in February can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 31 corporations amounted to $347, up $32% sequentially and +25% Y/Y. Strong sequential growth is primarily driven by the annual dividend payment from Siemens Healthineers, whereas Y/Y growth is more broad-based and a combination of organic dividend growth and stock purchases mostly in the energy and REIT sector with increased or new positions in Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX (MPLX) and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE). The resulting dividend income is juicy, but as we all know, the energy sector is experiencing nightmares day and night, and as such, all these positions are deep under water. With corona, the hospitality sector is also not in a much better state, and thus, it remains to be seen how long these juicy distributions can be maintained.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month!), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on February only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stock over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts. For instance, in the case of AT&T, the green dot for 2020 income is up substantially compared to prior years, here mostly driven by ongoing purchases and organic dividend growth. At this stage, it is not possible to separate the impact of organic dividend growth and dividend growth from new purchases, but I hope I will be able to add that information somehow in the future, even though it is not simple to compute and visualize.

Still, it remains absolutely fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That is a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, given that markets are at all-time highs and overall dividend yields, excluding the energy sector, are pretty low, new purchases won't make as big of an impact as in previous years. On top of that, I also don't expect to add that much in fresh capital unless a significant correction occurs.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it stands at 18% thanks to a very strong February, but it is too early to extrapolate that growth for the rest of the year.

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 398 hours, or 50 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals 10 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 23 hours, or 2.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (February) across each year.

My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)

At end of February, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. AAPL 9.16% 9,003 AT&T Inc. T 6.05% 5,947 Visa Inc Class A V 5.68% 5,582 Mcdonald's Corp. MCD 4.48% 4,408 Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO 3.51% 3,449 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 3.04% 2,985 Southern Co. SO 2.89% 2,844 Commonwealth Bank of Australia OTCPK:CBAUF 2.76% 2,713 Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 2.75% 2,701 AbbVie Inc. ABBV 2.64% 2,597 Microsoft Corporation MSFT 2.64% 2,594 Altria Group Inc. MO 2.23% 2,188 Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN 2.09% 2,060 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B RDS.B 2.08% 2,048 Siemens Healthineers SHE 1.90% 1,864 Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 1.75% 1,723 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 1.49% 1,462 PepsiCo, Inc. PEP 1.44% 1,419 Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN 1.43% 1,404 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 1.42% 1,394 3M Co. MMM 1.38% 1,361 Philip Morris International Inc. PM 1.37% 1,347 Dominion Energy Inc. D 1.25% 1,229 Nvidia Corporation NVDA 1.20% 1,179 Honeywell International Inc. HON 1.18% 1,163 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 1.16% 1,144 BP plc BP 1.13% 1,107 Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 1.11% 1,087 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 1.06% 1,046 Bank of America Corp. BAC.PK 1.04% 1,025 QTS Realty Trust Inc. Class A QTS 1.02% 1,007 Unilever NV ADR UN 1.01% 991 Intel Corporation INTC 1.01% 988 The Coca-Cola Co. KO 0.99% 970 JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 0.98% 960 Blackstone Group LP BX 0.97% 958 Wirecard AG OTCPK:WRCDF 0.90% 890 Daimler OTCPK:DDAIF 0.89% 877 Morgan Stanley MS 0.87% 853 Ares Capital Corporation ARCC 0.78% 770 Target Corporation TGT 0.76% 751 BASF BASFY 0.75% 742 B&G Foods, Inc. BGS 0.75% 740 Nextera Energy Partners LP NEP 0.74% 726 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares OTCPK:BMWYY 0.70% 687 Allianz SE OTCPK:ALIZF 0.68% 668 Royal Bank of Canada RY 0.66% 644 Brookfield Energy Partners BEP 0.63% 620 Sixt OTC:SXTSY 0.62% 612 Stag Industrial Inc. STAG 0.52% 511 Walt Disney Co. DIS 0.52% 511 General Mills, Inc. GIS 0.49% 485 Apple Hospitality REIT APLE 0.46% 455 CVS Health Corp. CVS 0.46% 455 Pfizer Inc. PFE 0.44% 434 Kinder Morgan Inc KMI 0.44% 428 Home Depot HD 0.43% 421 Broadcom Inc AVGO 0.41% 404 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD 0.40% 397 CoreSite Realty Corp. COR 0.40% 389 Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYZF 0.39% 385 Colgate-Palmolive Company CL 0.33% 321 Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX 0.33% 321 Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI 0.32% 319 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD 0.32% 317 BP plc BP 0.32% 317 Energy Transfer Partners OTCPK:ETPZF 0.31% 308 Apollo Investment AINV 0.30% 299 Osram OTCPK:OSAGF 0.29% 282 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP 0.29% 280 Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 0.25% 249 Fresenius SE OTCQX:FSNUF 0.24% 236 Drillisch OTC:DRHKF 0.24% 234 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA 0.23% 224 The GEO Group Inc. GEO 0.21% 208 Lanxess AG OTCPK:LNXSF 0.20% 199 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. MIC 0.17% 171 Uniti Group Inc. UNIT 0.17% 170 Centurylink Inc. CTL 0.16% 159 MPLX LP MPLX 0.15% 146 Fresenius Medial Care FMS 0.14% 137 Vonovia OTCPK:VONOY 0.12% 117 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. ARI 0.10% 101 Boeing BA 0.09% 93 DHT Holdings Inc. DHT 0.09% 91 EQT Midstream Partners EQT 0.08% 77 Service Properties Trust SVC 0.08% 74 General Electric Company GE 0.07% 67

