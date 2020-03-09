Gazprom Neft: Performance Is Quite Solid, But Don't Expect Higher Liquidity Anytime Soon

Gazprom won't sell any amount of shares in Gazprom Neft as it seeks operational synergy between the two companies in the near term.

The company is going to pay 50% of its net profit in dividends.

Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) has slightly beaten analysts' expectations with its Q4 and full-year results. Nonetheless, oil companies are struggling in the midst of the market mayhem, and Gazprom Neft is no exception here. My hopes for an upcoming increase of the stock's free-float through the sale of Gazprom's dominant stake in the company have been dashed, though higher free-float remains one of the key long-term drivers of the stock.

As OPEC+ has failed to agree on additional production cuts, the situation in the market will be about the survival of the fittest. For now, I downgrade Gazprom Neft to Neutral until the dust settles.

Q4 And Full-Year Financial Results Highlights

At year-end 2019, Gazprom Neft's revenue stood at the level of 2018-2.485 billion roubles. In Q4, revenues were down 7.3% to 613.9 billion roubles (-6.5% QoQ).

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at 795.1 billion roubles in 2019 despite negative price movements and market trends.

Net income increased by 6.2% to 400.2 billion roubles in 2019. In quarterly terms, net profit amounted to 80.2 billion roubles, up 2.9% YoY (-23.5% QoQ).

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures in 2019 are up 22.4% YoY to 453 billion roubles. In Q4, capex amounted to 147.4 billion roubles, which is 30.2% YoY higher (+21.1 QoQ) than in Q4 2018. Peak investments in refining and upstream projects resulted in higher capex numbers.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in 2019 amounted to 156.1 billion roubles, showing a decrease of 6.8% YoY. In Q4, the FCF was negative and amounted to -9.4 billion roubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The company's net debt stood at 497.7 billion roubles in 2019, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.7x remaining at a comfortable level.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The Outlook: OPEC+ Has Turned Into OPEC-

Russia has decided to put the whole oil market to a hard test of low oil prices. Brent crude tumbled into the abyss after OPEC+ talks in Vienna ended with absolute failure. Saudi Arabia's plan to force Russia to further cut production together with OPEC members didn't work out at all.

For Russia, additional production cuts would mean a deep stagnation of the whole Russian oil industry. Russia urgently needs to develop new oil deposits to sustain its current level of oil production, so it seems the Kremlin sees the only way to solve the existing oil conundrum: put shale oil producers completely out of the game.

Despite the fact that Russia is well prepared with its huge international reserves of $570 bn, it can't afford oil prices to remain low more than for a few quarters. Russia urgently needs to ensure GDP growth which has been pretty weak in the last few years. With low oil prices, there'll be nothing left of macroeconomic stability Russia managed to keep in 2017-2019 as a higher USD/RUB rate will skyrocket inflation. Furthermore, the Russian oil sector won't invest in the development of new deposits for another reason: it doesn't make much sense to invest in new projects with Brent under $50-60.

It is hard to say how successful the bet on a complete capitulation of shale oil producers will be, but what I know for sure is that such a move is really risky. I would like to wait for more clarity before making any far-reaching conclusions.

Higher Free Float Is Highly Unlikely At The Moment

During Gazprom's Investor's Day in February, Finance Director Famil Sadygov emphasized that Gazprom Neft is an actively growing company, whose contribution to Gazprom's financial results reaches almost 30%. According to him, Gazprom has no intention of reducing its share in its capital in the near future. He noted that a second public offering (SPO) of Gazprom Neft may be put on the agenda in the future after the company realizes the potential value of its assets and the sanctions are lifted.

Gazprom Neft plans to increase production in 2020-2030 mainly at Gazprom fields under operator agreements with the parent company. If Gazprom reduces its share in Gazprom Neft, this may complicate this type of cooperation. The lack of SPO means that the market shouldn't expect increased liquidity in the foreseeable future.

Dividends

The management allocated 40% and 50% of the company's IFRS net profit in dividends for H1 and H2 2019, respectively. According to the results of 2019, Gazprom Neft will pay shareholders about 180 billion rubles in dividends, which exceeds the free cash flow. Nonetheless, the sale of fixed assets in 2019 will allow the company to meet its obligations to shareholders without a significant increase in its debt burden. The payment is expected to be made in July, the dividend yield for this particular payment will amount to 4.9%.

Final Thoughts

Gazprom Neft and Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) remain the two companies I like the most among Russian O&G majors. Compared to Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), they have lower debt and an established management track record. In addition, Gazprom Neft and Lukoil are not so politically exposed as Rosneft with its activities in Venezuela. Both companies are capable to overcome the negative consequences of the coronavirus with relatively minor losses.

The stock itself, however, won't feel good in the next few quarters, providing a chance for hardened contrarian investors to buy the dip. For those who already own the stock, I'd recommend staying calm as price wars and consequent negotiations to balance supply and demand is something we've already seen in 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.