The 64 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Quality Score

In January, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the annual rebalancing of the Dividend Aristocrats, adding seven stocks to the index.

Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 stocks that have increased their dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years or more.

This article ranks the 64 Dividend Aristocrats by quality score.

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of the Dividend Aristocrats. Devised by SA author David Van Knapp [DVK], the system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points. To rank stocks, I sort them by quality score and break ties by considering up to three factors, in turn.

The Dividend Aristocrats

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index is a list of companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. The list is maintained by Standards & Poor's Dow Jones Indices, which updates the index every January.

To qualify, a stock must be a member of the S&P 500, must have increased its dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, and must have a minimum market capitalization of $3 billion. There are other eligibility and diversification criteria.

If a stock is deleted from the S&P 500 index or if its dividend is cut, the stock is automatically dropped from the list of Dividend Aristocrats as well.

Recently, the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the annual rebalancing of the Dividend Aristocrats, adding seven stocks to the index:

With no deletions, the number of Dividend Aristocrats increased to 64. (Last year I ranked 57 Dividend Aristocrats).

The Dividend Aristocrats are high-quality, blue-chip stocks of companies with strong and durable competitive advantages. They have demonstrated a healthy balance between capital growth and dividend income.

Historically, the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 1% per year with lower volatility. Please see this research paper for more details on the Dividend Aristocrats.

Quality Assessment

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend stocks. I use the scoring system as presented by DVK, but use my own systems to rate and rank dividend stocks.

Here are the quality indicators used in determining a stock's quality score:

Readers can learn more about these quality indicators by following the provided links.

DVK Quality Snapshots scoring system and my rating system

Note that I've adopted a new rating system with updated quality score ranges. Ratings are Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9).

Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points. The vast majority of stocks in my DivGro portfolio fall in the Investment Grade category:

The two DivGro stocks with Poor ratings suffer from a shortcoming of DVK Quality Snapshots, namely its reliance on Value Line for two of the five quality indicators. Neither of these stocks earned points for Value Line's Safety Rank and Financial Strength quality indicators and so miss out on a total of 10 possible points. I would argue that both should have Decent ratings.

Ranking Stocks

In order to rank stocks, I need a way to break ties, so I consider the following factors in turn:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores S&P Credit Ratings Dividend Yield

When two stocks with the same quality score have the same Dividend Safety Score, I next compare their S&P Credit Ratings, ranking the one with the better Credit Rating higher. I rarely need to break ties with Dividend Yield.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

In each table below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates. These including the years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

I provide fair value estimates (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of the recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks for possible investment. The metric favors dividend growth stocks that are likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less-likely, and red means unlikely.

Finally, the CCC column indicates membership of the Dividend Champions [CCC] list and stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column.

Dividend Aristocrats rated Exceptional

I consider stocks rated Exceptional as extremely good or impressive in a way that is unusual (Macmillan Dictionary). The following stocks are unusual because they have perfect quality scores (25 out of 25).

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare 2 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples 3 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Information Technology

I own all three of these stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

Given their CDNs, recently I reduced my JNJ and PG positions and increased my ADP position to a full position. One of my goals this year is to increase DivGro's growth potential, which I'm doing by investing in stocks with favorable (green) CDNs.

Dividend Aristocrats rated Excellent

The stocks in the second group are extremely good, too. They score 24 or 23 points, missing out on a maximum of 5 points for one or two of the quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 4 Medtronic (MDT) Health Care 5 General Dynamics (GD) Industrials 6 PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples 7 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples 8 Chevron (CVX) Energy 9 Walmart (WMT) Consumer Staples 10 Franklin Resources (BEN) Financials 11 Ecolab (ECL) Materials 12 United Technologies (UTX) Industrials 13 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Materials 14 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials 15 Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples 16 Emerson Electric (EMR) Industrials 17 3M (MMM) Industrials 18 Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy

I own nine of the 15 stocks rated Excellent.

Of the stocks I don't own, BEN is the only one with a favorable (green) CDN. The stock trades about 30% below my fair value estimate of $31 and has an impressive 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] of 16.7%.

When I considered BEN earlier, the stock's prospects did not impress me. Assets under management have steadily declined since 2014, resulting in a decline in operating income of about 50%. The company continues to face powerful headwinds due to a secular trend away from higher cost (and usually underperforming) active funds.

However, in February Franklin Resources announced that it will acquire Legg Mason (LM) for $50.00 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition will more than double BEN's assets under management and allow the company to leverage synergies. It remains unclear if the move will halt the underlying problem of assets outflows, but I'll revisit BEN now to see if an investment is warranted.

The other stocks with favorable CDNs are ITW, MMM, and XOM. I own full positions in all three, so I'm not really looking to add shares here. ITW looks interesting, though, despite its small premium price. The stock's DGR is impressive and perhaps the market will soon provide an opportunity to buy ITW below my fair value estimate of $158 per share. If that happens, perhaps I'll increase my investment beyond a full position.

Dividend Aristocrats rated Fine

Stocks rated Fine are of very good quality.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 19 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials 20 Chubb (CB) Financials 21 Roper Technologies (ROP) Industrials 22 Atmos Energy (ATO) Utilities 23 T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials 24 Caterpillar (CAT) Industrials 25 PPG Industries (PPG) Materials 26 Becton Dickinson (BDX) Health Care 27 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Consumer Staples 28 McDonald's (MCD) Consumer Discretionary 29 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Health Care 30 Aflac (AFL) Financials 31 Ross Stores (ROST) Consumer Discretionary 32 Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 33 Sysco (SYY) Consumer Staples 34 Dover (DOV) Industrials 35 McCormick (MKC) Consumer Staples 36 AT&T (T) Communication Services 37 Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 38 Cintas (CTAS) Industrials 39 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Industrials 40 Consolidated Edison (ED) Utilities 41 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Materials 42 Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Industrials 43 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Consumer Staples 44 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Real Estate 45 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 46 Clorox (CLX) Consumer Staples

I own ten of these stocks, including ROST which is one of the new Dividend Aristocrats. The other additions in this group are ATO and EXPD.

Of the stocks I own, TROW, ROST, LOW, HRL, and ADM have favorable CDNs, though HRL is trading at a 9% premium to my fair value estimate of $40. Ironically, HRL happens to be the only position that is not a full position! Again, I'm hoping to get an opportunity to buy HRL at fair value soon. Perhaps I'll sell a $40 put option to generate some income while I wait.

Based purely on favorable CDNs, ROP, CTAS, and SHW look like good candidates to consider. Unfortunately, CTAS is trading at a premium price of 9% above my fair value estimate of $249. I think ROP and SHW are worth looking into, though, even at their slight premium valuations.

Dividend Aristocrats rated Decent

Decent stocks are good or good enough, and I consider this rating to be the lowest of my Investment Grade ratings.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 47 Linde (LIN) Materials 48 Brown-Forman (BFB) Consumer Staples 49 Realty Income (O) Real Estate 50 VF (VFC) Consumer Discretionary 51 Albemarle (ALB) Materials 52 S&P Global (SPGI) Financials 53 Nucor (NUE) Materials 54 Pentair (PNR) Industrials 55 Cardinal Health (CAH) Health Care 56 Genuine Parts (GPC) Consumer Discretionary 57 AbbVie (ABBV) Health Care 58 Target (TGT) Consumer Discretionary 59 Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 60 Essex Property Trust (ESS) Real Estate 61 People's United Financial (PBCT) Financials 62 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Financials

I own only two of the Dividend Aristocrats rated Decent, ABBV and O (another new Dividend Aristocrat, along with ALB and ESS).

My O position is not a full position and I have room to add at least 50 shares, but certainly not at O's premium price of 13% above my fair value estimate of $68! Besides, O's CDN is on the low side, so I'm not looking to add shares at this time.

ABBV presents a solid opportunity with its CDN of 26 and discounted valuation. But I already own a substantial position (2⨉ a full position), so I'm not looking to add shares here. Last year, SSD downgraded ABBV's dividend to Borderline Safe following its acquisition of Allergan. The downgrade reflects ABBV's increased financial risk profile, at least over the short term.

Of the stocks I don't own with favorable CDNs, VFC looks interesting. Available at an 8% discount to my fair value estimate of $76, the stock yields 2.74% and has a solid 5-year DGR of 12.8%. Personally, I'm not too familiar with VFC and with retail stocks in general. Fashion trends are unpredictable and the industry seems very cyclical. Nevertheless, I'll take a look at VFC to see if opening a small position is appropriate.

Dividend Aristocrats rated Poor

A stock rated Poor is not as good as it should be.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 63 AO Smith (AOS) Industrials 64 Amcor (AMCR) Materials

As mentioned earlier, a shortcoming of DVK Quality Snapshots is its reliance on Value Line for two of the five quality indicators.

AMCR, which is one of the latest additions to the Dividend Aristocrats index, suffers from this shortcoming. It appears that Value Line has yet to rate AMCR, so the stock scores zero points for two of the five quality indicators. Also, AMCR is the only Dividend Aristocrat that is not a member of the CCC list. I'm curious to see if and when Value Line will rate AMCR and if the stock will be added to the CCC list.

I collect S&P Credit Rating data from FASTGraphs, which does not show a rating for AOS. However, AOS appears to be in good financial health with more cash on hand than debt and a healthy Current Ratio of 2.06. I think it deserves a Decent rating.

Concluding Remarks

I hope this article will give dividend growth investors a good starting point for stock selection and further research, especially given the recent market correction.

DVK Quality Snapshots do a remarkable job identifying high-quality stocks. The system is quite stringent and stocks with quality scores of 15 and above are quality stocks! Only two of the Dividend Aristocrats have quality scores below 15, though AOS probably deserves a higher score.

I've highlighted some stocks I find worthy of further consideration, especially those trading below fair value. As always, though, I encourage you to do your own due diligence before investing.

Discounted stocks with quality scores above 18 and favorable CDNs are ADM, ADP, BEN, LOW, MMM, ROST, TROW, and XOM. Of these, XOM has the highest current yield (7.8%) and ROST offers the highest 5-year DGR (20.6%). XOM is discounted most (36%).

Additionally, I think ITW, ROP, SHW, and VFC are worth looking into.

Download a spreadsheet of the Dividend Aristocrats

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADP APD ATO BEN CAT CB CL CVX ECL EMR GD GWW ITW JNJ KO MDT MMM PEP PG ROP TROW UTX WMT XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.