Closed-End Funds Without The Work: The Funds Of Funds

Funds of funds potentially offer some of the advantages of investing in CEFs with much less demand on investors’ attention.

I find it fascinating to reflect on how much the interest in Closed-End Fund investing has grown in the seven years I’ve been engaged with Seeking Alpha. I watched the analysis and commentary on the subject grow from an occasional article by a small handful of contributors to a steady stream of multiple articles every day. Along the way many readers (and writers, to emphasize the unbreakable link between teaching and learning) have become more knowledgeable and more sophisticated investors in CEFs.

CEFs can be effective tools for providing income and capital growth. But, make no mistake about it, CEFs require time and effort to do right. We are constantly hearing from observers of the CEF universe that it’s an arena full of investors doing it wrong and those who do it right can profit at their expense. I prefer to see it as an investment area where all the behavioral errors we try to guard against come to the forefront. What’s unsaid is that all of us have some behavioral biases that negatively affect our bottom lines. It’s not always easy to find those opportunities on one hand, and to be willing to act on what looks like a contrarian view on the other.

Fund investing is a time-honored approach to investing without doing the hard work. Can that work for CEFs? There are several funds that hold portfolios of CEFs, funds of funds. It has some appeal, much as passive ETF investing has appeal for those not inclined to build a portfolio of individual names. Under the best of circumstances, it can add levels of diversification to a CEF investment portfolio that individuals might find difficult to achieve. And, it serves as an entry into the attractive yields CEFs provide to an income investor.

With that in mind, I thought it would be worth the effort to take a look at the funds of funds that are available with an eye to picking among them for a winner or two.

State of the CEF Universe

First, let’s get an overview of the large pool of CEFs that these funds are drawing from to get a sense of what the market looks like. I’m going to use data from cefanalyzer as of Feb 19, 2020 for a snapshot of the CEF marketplace. This table shows how many CEFs are in the major categories with the mean and median distribution rates and discount/premiums for each.

Date from cefanalyzer; chart by author.

And here is how the distribution rates spread out in each of the groups of funds.

Date from cefanalyzer; chart by author.

Most interesting for today’s purposes are the two on the right: equity and taxable fixed income. Notice that the taxable fixed-income category’s distribution rate drops markedly over 9%. Few funds get past that hump. This is less the case for the equity cohort.

The range of discounts and premiums is interesting as well.

Date from cefanalyzer; chart by author.

The Funds of Funds

With that overview of CEF space, let’s look at the funds that invest in them. I’ll cover seven in this aritcle.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS)

Two are CEFs (FOF, RIV). Four are ETFs (PCEF, YYY, FCEF, CEFS). One is an FTN (CEFL). I list them here in order of their inception. Descriptions and holdings below are excerpted from Seeking Alpha’s research pages.

FOF

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a close-ended fund of. The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets, convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies. The fund makes its investments in funds investing across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in undervalued funds with market capitalization generally greater than $200 million. The fund employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The fund conducts in-house research to create its portfolios. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on September 14, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a portfolio of common stocks issued by Portfolio Funds primarily investing in equity or income producing securities. The Fund also has the ability to invest directly in income-producing securities and instruments relating to closed-end funds.

PCEF

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF is an exchange traded fund of funds managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in funds that invest in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, it invests in funds that use derivatives like options to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in funds that invest in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million. For its fixed income portion, it invests in funds which invest in investment grade or high yield securities. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index, by using full replication technique. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF was formed on February 16, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund IndexSM. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of U.S.-listed closed-end funds that comprise the underlying index. It is a "fund of funds," as it invests its assets in the common shares of funds included in the underlying index rather than in individual securities (the "underlying funds").

YYY

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify High Income ETF is an exchange traded fund of funds launched and managed by Amplify Investments LLC. It is co-managed by Penserra Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in funds which invest in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe. For its equity portion, it invests in funds which invest in dividend and non-dividend paying stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in funds which invest in investment and non-investment grade securities including municipal securities and preferred securities. For its commodity portion, it invests in funds which invest in energy, utility, natural resources, and other commodity markets. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the ISE High Income Index, by investing in funds as per their weightings in the index. Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify High Income ETF was formed on June 11, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ISE High IncomeTM Index (the "index"). The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the index. Because the index is comprised of securities issued by other investment companies, the fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a "fund of funds," meaning that it invests its assets in shares of funds included in the index. The index seeks to measure the performance of the top 30 U.S. exchange-listed closed-end funds.

CEFL

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN is an exchange traded note launched by UBS AG, London Branch. The note seeks to track twice the monthly performance of the ISE High Income Index. The index represents the public equity markets of the United States. It represents closed-ended funds that invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The index comprises of funds that invest in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations with capitalization of at least $500 million. The ETN will mature on December 10, 2043. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN was formed on December 10, 2013 and is domiciled in Switzerland.

The investment seeks a return linked to the performance of the price return version of the ISE High Income™ Index. The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN due December 10, 2043 (the “Securities”) are a series of Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Exchange Traded Access Securities (ETRACS) linked to the price return. The index measures the performance of 30 U.S. closed-end funds, as selected and ranked by the index sponsor in accordance with the index methodology.

As an FTN, CEFL does not necessarily hold the underlying funds. The index it seeks to replicate, ISE High Income™ Index, is the same index used by YYY’s, so one can see the nominal weightings of the top ten components on that index in YYY’s description.

RIV

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs” and collectively, “Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds also may include business development companies (“BDCs”). All Underlying Funds will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its Managed Assets in closed-end funds and at least 80% of its Managed Assets in Underlying Funds.

FCEF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF is an exchange traded fund of funds launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Index and a blended benchmark comprised 60% of the First Trust Equity Closed-End Fund Total Return Index, and 40% of the First Trust Taxable Fixed Income Closed-End Fund Total Return Index. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF was formed on September 27, 2016 and is domiciled in the United States.

The investment seeks to provide current income with a secondary emphasis on total return. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in a portfolio of closed-end investment companies that are listed and traded in the United States on registered exchanges. In selecting the closed-end funds for its portfolio, the fund's investment advisor utilizes a range of investment approaches.

CEFS

Exchange Listed Funds Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF is an exchange traded fund of funds launched and managed by Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in funds which invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in funds which invest in high yield fixed income securities rated C by Moody's or CCC+ or lower by S&P and Fitch and with maturities ranging from short-term to long-term. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund employs proprietary analysis to create its portfolio. Exchange Listed Funds Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF was formed on March 21, 2017 and is domiciled in the United States.

The investment seeks to provide capital appreciation and dividend income. The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by closed-end funds (the "underlying funds"). The advisor expects to invest in underlying funds operated by a diversified group of closed-end fund managers ("underlying fund managers"). The fund normally invests in underlying funds that primarily pursue high income opportunities.

Source for all fund descriptions and holdings data: SeekingAlpha

Yield

There is a wide range of yields for the seven funds. CEFL with its 2x leverage does, as expected, pay the highest rate (16.7%). The other leveraged fund, RIV with 12.8% leverage, pays the second highest rate (12.9%). Four of the remaining five yield from 7 and 8.6%, and FCEF’s yield of just under 5% trails the list.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Recall that the average distribution rate for all taxable CEFs (equity and fixed-income) is 7.4% and the median is 7.7%. Thus, FOF and CEFS come very close to replicating the full spectrum of CEFs distribution yields.

Historical Performance

As we all know past performance is just that, past performance. It does not guarantee future performance. But we also know that it is a solid indicator of how well a fund implements its strategies and how effective those strategies have been. For several of these funds we lack a long-term record, which makes meaningful comparisons even more difficult. But I think you’ll find the results telling in spite of these difficulties.

Inception dates on the funds range from 2006 to 2017. I’ve listed the funds in order of their age.

Source: SeekingAlpha

I’m going to take a first approach to historical returns by reporting total return (with dividends and distributions reinvested), which is generally the most reliable way to compare funds. I start with the full set and increase the time by dropping the youngest funds one at a time. I’ll use monthly data from Portfolio Visualizer.

Source PortfolioVisualizer

There’s little doubt on which of the funds has the best performance history. FOF beats the pack for every time frame except that beginning February 2016 where it comes in second to the 2x leveraged CEFL.

YYY is the worst performer of the lot. It’s interesting that YYY and CEFL, which seek to replicate the same index, do track each other as expected, but CEFL doesn’t come close to achieving 2x the return of YYY possibly due to leverage expenses and other management costs. In any case, if we take YYY as an indicator of performance of the index, CEFS is not meeting its objective of replicating twice the index’s returns.

Expenses

Which raises an important point: The expenses on most of these funds are punishing. Each has high management expenses and each has the acquired costs of the expenses of their component holdings. For some funds, the ETFs especially, the different sources of fees is clear; for others it’s a bit opaque. Where I haven’t ferreted out reliable data, I’ve left the cell blank, but all of them have total fees well in excess of 2%.

Price Return

The performance stats given above are based on reinvestment of the distributions. Many investors in CEF funds of funds own them for the income and are not reinvesting distributions. It should be obvious that those with high distribution rates relative to yields of the full universe of CEFs cannot expect to consistently sustain those yields without capital decay.

We see this by looking at the funds’ performances after distributions are paid. Here we have the records of the seven funds for the 35 months since the IPO of the youngest fund (CEFS). Price % change is without distribution reinvestment; it does not include the income withdrawn. It shows the % change in account capital balance. Total return price % change includes reinvestment of all distributions.

It should come as no surprise that FOF leads here once again. Only FCEF has turned in a better price return, but it has a yield about two-thirds that of FOF. So, let’s look at returns including, but not reinvesting, the distribution income.

This is for the period from April 2017 through Jan 2020 based on a $10,000 initial investment (from Portfolio Visualizer). It shows the income from the funds' distributions, change in the positions' values, the total of these two, and % return based on those totals.

Source PortfolioVisualizer

Three of the seven (YYY, CEFL and RIV) lost capital value, although when income is added back all of them do show a positive return. Lowest among the seven is YYY’s 17.7% for the 34 months; highest is FOF at 34%. Only FCEF has a higher return on price alone. And, even though FCEF payed out the least income, it does turn in the second highest return for the period, barely beating out the activist fund, CEFS. The 2x leveraged ETN, CEFL, has a strong lead in delivering income, but almost half of that income is lost to the fund’s capital value. That is good enough to put it in fourth place however.

It should be clear that FOF has been the clear winner among this group. Unless income is one’s only priority, the leveraged ETN is easy to rule out. And, even if one’s only concern is income, withdrawing an amount equivalent to CEFL’s distribution from FOF by selling shares would have left an end balance 8.6% greater than CEFL’s.

Taking this further, if we set all of these funds to match CEFL’s income (by selling shares to fill the gap), CEFL does outgain the five funds other than FOF.

Source PortfolioVisualizer

Once again we see what a poor investment choice YYY is.

A Closer Look at FOF

As we saw above FOF is paying a distribution that is close to the median for taxable CEFs. In that regard it is a fairly good indicator of what CEF space looks like. Looking closely at its performance records over time can give us some insights into what is happening in the broader universe of taxable CEFs, much the same as ETFs serve as proxies for their investment categories.

FOF has paid the same distribution since the third quarter of 2010. It switched to monthly payments (at the same annual rate) in 2016. Let’s look at the distribution yield for the fund from 2011.

Date from cefanalyzer; chart by author.

As we see, the current yield is at the low point for this period. This reflects the extremely high valuations of CEFs generally. At the beginning of 2016 the yield was close to 11% and in the market drop of Dec 2019 it rose to 10%. If those were buying opportunities, the chart is telling us we’re now in an anti-buying mode. Good as FOF looks relative to its category, it looks a bit scary relative to its history. (Note added since original publication on 22 Feb: FOF's yield is now 8.34%. It has given up -10.1% at market and -7.7% at NAV over the last two weeks market correction.)

Here’s FOF’s discount history since 2011, which explains a lot about why distribution yield is down so markedly and, to extent FOF serves as a proxy for CEFs, why it’s so difficult to find buys in the marketplace FOF is drawing its holdings from.

Date from cefanalyzer; chart by author.

In the case of FOF the impact of the squeeze on discounts is a compounded hit: First the funds it owns are seeing their discounts being compressed, and on top of that the fund itself is losing discount points.

Summary

I have found over the years that many readers are attracted to the concept of investing in CEFs via a fund of funds. It is interesting to me that are the ones that I hear about most frequently are YYY and PCEF, possibly because they are ETFs, and the high-yielding leveraged ETN, CEFL. I’ve been generally negative when asked about the two ETFs. The results here show that neither is a good choice. YYY does pay the highest yield among the unleveraged funds, but in my view that’s not enough to recommend it in the face of its lukewarm (to put it gently) performance record.

CEFL enjoys some considerable popularity due, I suppose, to the high income it generates from the 2x leverage. But as I’ve shown here that since its inception one can reproduce that income and gain 8% on capital by taking the equivalent income from FOF. The possible value I see for holding CEFL is as a trading vehicle. Its history simply has not supported its objective to deliver twice the returns of the CEF marketplace.

FCEF takes a less aggressive approach to yield. I think it has little to offer. CEFs are income investments; high-income investments to be precise. In my view, cutting the yield to 5% defeats the purpose of investing in CEFs. I’d look to other categories for a 5% yield. Otherwise, FCEF is a decent fund and a reasonable second choice to my top pick.

RIV is a fund I’ve owned in the past. I became very frustrated by the fund’s inconsistent, at times seemingly amateurish, management and the regular expansion by rights offerings. I may have been willing to overlook some of this, but its performance has not offered any reason to do so.

CEFS is an interesting fund and another I have owned in the past but no longer do. It’s unique in this group in that it’s sponsored by SABA, a CEF activist group, and ties to their activist strategies. It seems at times that it may serve as a part of those activist strategies providing investable capital to further SABA’s activist efforts. It is not, in my view, a fund one owns to participate passively in the CEF markets.

For an income investor who wants to invest passively in CEFs either as a single allocation to the category, or to supplement other CEF holdings, FOF is the clear winner. Yes, some of the others have higher yields but chasing those yields has been costly. FOF has the longest and, to my mind, most distinguished record of any of these funds of funds. It’s my unequivocal choice among them.

Update

This article was published for members of Yield Hunting Marketplace on 22 Feb 2020. The table below shows market price change (adjusted for distributions where appropriate) from the 21 Feb close and current yield for each of the funds considered.

FOF is near an attractive buy point. With its mid-pack, 8.4% yield and solid past performance record it is, in my view, the fund of choice in this category. An income investor looking to enter this space could begin buying FOF here. I do, however, think there is more downside ahead in CEF space as the COVID-19 panic wends its way to a conclusion. Considering that it was not that long ago that FOF was yielding 9% (share price at $11.60), one might consider beginning to buy as the share price moves below $12.

