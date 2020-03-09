GBP Could Be Set For A Major Rally

Cheap valuations suggest downside risks are limited, but the country’s chronically low savings rate would have to rise in order for significant long-term appreciation to ensue.

There is potential for a virtuous cycle where a stronger pound reduces inflation expectations which in turn raises real bond yields and puts further upside pressure on the pound.

GBPUSD looks to be breaking out of its short-term downtrend and real yield spreads suggest the paid should be trading significantly higher.

The pound remains locked in a long-term downtrend with post-election recovery efforts failing to cement an uptrend amid renewed Brexit fears. With the recent shift by the U.S. Fed to an ultra-dovish stance, though, sterling faces asymmetric upside risks in our view.

The currency has broken above short-term resistance and could be set for significant appreciation. We see potential for the pair to trade at 1.40 over the coming months, which would represent ~135 on the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB), from the current level of 126.33.

GBPUSD Breaking Above Short-Term Trendline Resistance

Source: Bloomberg

A stronger pound could even beget further strength given the inverse relationship between the currency and inflation expectations which means that pound strength become self-reinforcing as inflation expectations decline putting upside pressure in real interest rates.

Real Yield Spreads Suggest Pound Should Be Much Higher

The pound has long-been undermined by its deeply negative real interest rate situation. U.K. inflation-linked bond yields (the difference between nominal yields and market-implied inflation expectations) have been deeply depressed thanks to a combination of low interest rate expectations and high inflation expectations. In part this reflects the fact that inflation-linked bond payments are linked to RPI rather than CPI, which tends to average roughly a percentage point higher. Even accounting for this though the trend of real yields has been unfavorable to the pound, until now.

Spread of U.K. Over U.S. Inflation-Linked Bond Yields Vs. GBPUSD

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart above shows, the spread of U.S. over U.K. inflation linked bond yields has moved dramatically in the U.K.'s favor over the past six months, receiving renewed upside momentum from the recent collapse in U.S. rate expectations. Based on the correlation between real yield spreads and GBPUSD, the pair should be trading significantly higher. (See ??? for a detailed explanation of the importance of real yields in driving currency performance).

Inflation Expectations To Fall Sharply

While U.K. bond yields face downside pressures from slowing growth and rising financial risks, we expect inflation expectations to fall further, putting upside pressure on real yields. In contrast to fears over Brexit which were market by rising inflation expectations we expect coronavirus concerns to prove disinflationary, at least in the short term. 10-year U.K. breakevens have already begun to trade lower and the trend is clearly downwards.

U.K. Vs. U.S. 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations, %

Source: Bloomberg

If we compare U.K. inflation expectations with the U.S. even adjusting the U.K. figure by 1 percentage point to account for the likely difference between CPI and RPI, we see no reason why U.K. inflation expectations should exceed the U.S. Indeed, both headline and core CPI prints are currently higher in the U.S. and given the diverging fiscal trajectories (with the U.S.' deficit widening and the U.K. deficit narrowing), there is every reason to think that U.S. inflation readings will remain higher than the U.K. (See here for an explanation as to why fiscal dynamics tends to be the main driver of long-term inflation trends).

Lower Inflation Expectations Would Mean A Stronger Pound and Vice Versa

Over the past 10 years U.K. inflation expectations and cable have moved in opposite directions, with a relatively strong inverse correlation. A weaker pound has put upside pressure on inflation expectations, further undermining real yields which in turn has placed further downside pressure on the pound. We see potential for this vicious cycle to turn into virtuous cycle should some upside momentum return to the currency.

GBPUSD Vs. 10-Year U.K. Breakeven Inflation Expectations

Source: Bloomberg

Cheap Valuations Provide Some Downside Protection

The pound's cheap valuations provide an additional supportive factor for the currency. The real effective exchange rate is trading ~15% below its long-term average, with the recent strength in the euro helping to further improve the currency's competitiveness. A weak real effective exchange rate would be partly justified if the U.K.'s economic growth outlook was particularly weak relative to its main trading partners but we see financial crisis risks are higher in the U.S. owing to the surge in corporate debt and extreme asset valuations.

Pound Real Effective Exchange Rate

Source: Bloomberg, Citi

Low Savings Rates The Pound's Achilles Heel

The one Achilles heel of the pound is the U.K.s low savings rate, which partly explains the country's persistently large current account deficits. The U.K. has the third lowest gross national savings rate in the OECD at just 13% of GDP behind only Greece and Cyprus, and a full 5 percentage points below the U.S. As explained here It is not the U.K.'s current account deficit per se that is an obstacle to long-term currency appreciation, but the low savings rate which means that investment has to be funded in large part from overseas borrowing. In the absence of a rise in the savings rate the pound will likely struggle to see major appreciation, but we still see room for cable to trade above 1.40 over the coming months.

Source: IMF

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.