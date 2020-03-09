Desert Island REITs For 2030

Micro-cap and "story" REITs are fun to read about, but do you really have the chops to get in/out at the right time?

Too many investors are chasing yield when now is the time for safety.

Are you spending too much time and effort trying to monitor your REIT investments? Are you worried about the long-term viability of the mall REITs? Are senior housing properties ever going to recover? And why can't anyone seem to agree on REIT payout ratios?

Investing in REITs doesn't have to be difficult, particularly if you employ a buy-and-hold strategy and focus on top-quality names. But too many investors seem to be focused on dividend yield alone, while ignoring industry and balance sheet risks that threaten long-term returns.

"Desert Island REITs" are the antidote to these concerns - top-quality names that can be tucked away for the next 10 years, leaving you plenty of time to relax on a sandy beach.

Our "Desert Island REITs" are noted for their longevity, conservative financial policies, and focus on property types with stable-to-improving demand drivers. Over the long term, investors are best served by picking quality names and letting the returns compound over time. As is well known, too many investors get chased out of the market at just the wrong time because of negative industry headlines. Our solution is to sidestep all the drama and follow this advice from Warren Buffett:

Easy does it. After 25 years of buying and supervising a great variety of businesses, Charlie and I have not learned how to solve difficult business problems. What we have learned is to avoid them...Overall, we’ve done better by avoiding dragons than by slaying them.



- Cunningham, Lawrence A., ed. The Essays of Warren Buffett, Cardozo Law Review, 2001.

(Source: REIT/BASE and author tables)

The Desert Island REIT portfolio is constructed with a focus on two companies from each of five property sectors. We think 10 stocks is about the right amount of diversification and combines companies with short lease duration (apartments), medium-term leases (industrial), and long-term leases (net lease sector).

Here are some brief comments on each of the property sectors.

Apartments, manufactured housing, and single-family residential REITs are all part of the same theme - affordable rental housing. As we see it, trends toward urbanization, boomer downsizing, housing flexibility, and the rising cost of construction all lead to favorable rental market conditions for landlords. We see a long runway for growth in these names, while also providing downside protection in a weaker economy. Rental housing never goes out of style and benefits from low-cost government financing. What could be easier?

Industrial properties - represented here by Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE) - are the backbone of the physical economy. And when you combine steady GDP growth with a secular shift in consumer goods delivery, the result is high occupancy and attractive rent growth. Beyond that, both companies have years of experience in developing next-generation logistics space in a wide variety of markets. Stellar balance sheets... check. And we love the low payout ratios, which for both companies are flirting with taxable minimums per comments on the earnings calls.

Net Lease REITs will be very familiar to Seeking Alpha readers, particularly Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey (WPC), which are the two larger names in the group. By including both REITs in our portfolio, investors gain important diversification benefits, with W.P. Carey providing an international flavor (33% of portfolio) and industrial/warehouse weighting (46%) to the mix. Realty Income is just starting to branch out from its domestic roots and has an opportunity to lower funding costs as it expands into Europe.

And there are a lot of sectors we're avoiding. Office, hotels, commercial mortgage, data centers, the entire retail sector, healthcare, and storage all require some degree of expertise in timing the various cycles or making the correct play on secular demand shifts. While there's good money to be made here as well, the goal is to focus on categories that should produce stable income growth for years. As Clint said, "A man's got to know his limitations," so for us that means sticking with the basics and not trying to call the bottom in mall REITs.

Desert Island Financial Metrics

When you're locking money up for the long term, there needs to be a strong focus on balance sheet safety and dividend coverage. So within the Desert Island group, we've chosen names where financial leverage (Debt / Total Market Cap.) and operating leverage (measured by dividend payout) are below industry norms. Invest in pristine balance sheets at the top of the cycle and you should have minimal regrets at the bottom of the cycle.

(Source: REIT/BASE and author tables)

What's the real dividend cushion?

Experienced REIT investors know there's a wide variation in reporting methods when it comes to dividend payout ratios. To ensure consistency in analysis, we focus on Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) as the key earnings metric. Payout ratios for the Desert Island REITs averaged 68% of AFFO in 2019, materially better than the broader REIT universe at 84%.

*Prologis' 2019 AFFO of $2.61/share excludes $452.5 million ($0.69/share) of net gains from its Strategic Capital segment. Inclusive of these gains, AFFO increases to $3.30/share for 2019 and the dividend payout ratio decreases to 64%.

(Source: REIT/BASE and author tables)

As shown above, AFFO is calculated after adjustments for non-recurring P&L items, recurring capital expenditures, and various other accrual modifications found in the cash flow statement. Dubious AFFO add-backs such as management stock comp and financing fees are excluded, as these items have real economic cost to the investor. While different analysts might come up with slightly different payout ratios, we do think our table is useful and helps answer the question, "Is there a decent cushion in covering the dividend?"

Too much dividend yield is hazardous to your return

By its nature, commercial real estate should be a classic buy-and-hold type of investment and an important source of diversification from the broader stock market. But investing for the long term requires a focus on safety, not dividend yield. When you screen for 5%+ dividend yields, you're automatically setting yourself up for problems down the road. Yes, it would be great to call the bottom in Macerich (MAC) and have today's 14.6% dividend yield shrink to 7.3% as the stock doubles. But all too often, it's the dividend that gives way, not the stock price.

Because REITs offer a stronger dividend yield, they are often considered to be good substitutes for bonds. This is certainly not the case, and investors looking to buy any REIT should ask themselves an important question:

"Would I still buy this REIT if it didn't pay a dividend at all?"

If the answer to this question is "Yes," that's a sign you've done your homework and are comfortable with the property sector, management team, balance sheet, and prospects for continued earnings growth. True, you'll have to take a bit of a flyer on future dividend increases, but that's much safer than making a bet on everything else.

So there you have it, our version of "Desert Islands REITs" to tuck away in your portfolios for the next 10 years. Thanks for reading, and we look forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD, AMH, ELS, SUI, CPT, MAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.