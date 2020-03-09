Ascena Update And The Supply Chain

COVID-19 and its effects on Certain Sectors

Global corona-virus fears have taken root in the US and changed consumer travel and purchasing behavior. This has caused regional shortages in supplies for Clorox (CLX) and bottled water which might temporarily boost their makers. The most significant potential beneficiaries are in the pharma sector. These include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) - who are working to re-purpose medicines developed against other lethal viruses and working rapidly on new technologies to develop a new vaccine. Shares in Novavax (NVAX) also rallied after announcing it was working on a vaccine. Meanwhile, doctors in China are testing a combination of AbbVie's (ABBV) exiting antivirals. Vir Biotechnology (VIR) is evaluating the effectiveness of certain of its previously developed monoclonal antibodies against the coronavirus strain. Other potential beneficiaries of the Coronavirus outbreak are those companies manufacturing masks, ready-to-eat meals and survival kits.

Corona-virus and the Retail Sector

The retail sector has significant exposure to COVID-19 as well, mostly negative. While Wal-Mart, Costco and 7-11 may see demand continue to spike for consumer staples (i.e. food, hand sanitizer, drugs, medical supplies and water), the coronavirus has already wreaked havoc on many other brick and mortar retailers involving discretionary purchases. At least temporarily, some consumers are choosing to shop and be entertained at home - versus taking the risk of viral exposure at the mall. Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA) is completely mall dependent, so it will continue to suffer if consumers make fewer mall trips in the coming weeks and months to shop for clothing.

But there is another - perhaps greater risk for Ascena- on the supply end. China, where the virus originated, currently manufactures more than a third of all clothing and textiles globally. Ascena is now a seller of fashion brands, its sole mission since its costly 2018-2019 restructuring which involved completely abandoning its value segments (Dress Barn and Maurices). Fashion brands are highly dependent on sourcing from China, including fast-fashion brands like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Zara - that most closely mirror Ascena's fashion chains.

The serious problem now is that factories around China are still closed, and it's unclear when those productions lines will be up and running. This means that all fashion brands that source from China and supply Ascena are going to see major delays in getting their inventory for at least a few more months. According to Aaron Luo, co-founder of Terracotta Partners, a company that helps fashion brands build supply chains in China - "summer collections will be slightly delayed, but when it comes to fall, it's less clear what will happen….The fashion supply chain is very complicated, and many parts have been affected by this [corona-virus] process."

So even fashion merchant experts on the logistics and supply chain side are warning that the manufacturing side could impact fall 2020 inventories, which could wreak havoc on the all important holiday sales season.

What's Next at Ascena?

Ascena shareholders now have a real dilemma in evaluating their holdings. As has been widely reported, last year was a total wash-out for the company, with tremendous losses, management turnover and a complete restructuring of the business. The new go forward business is fashion oriented, and thus 2020 metrics are not directly comparable to the reported performance in 2019 (and prior) of its historic value-centric chains, which are now all disposed of. We still don't know how Ascena's business performed in the holiday season of 2019, as results have been delayed and no guidance provided. All we know is that cost $60 million to shutter Dress Barn, and that most (but not all) of the costs associated with terminating Dress Barn leases at the closed locations has been absorbed and reported.

This provides little information for investors to go by. With its large looming debt load, the board will continue to have bankruptcy as an option to deal with right-sizing the balance sheet (despite denials of such consideration). But even if the restructuring last year was successfully executed and Ascena's cornerstone retail chains Ann Taylor and LOFT are now poised for success, new challenges from Corona-related disruptions on both the supply and demand now loom. This potential double-whammy could derail even the best laid restructuring plans. Current management has been operating in a bunker-mode since the new board arrived in the fall, and little information has emerged to build confidence. No matters what financial results investors eventually see in the upcoming earning release - we don't really know how bad this pandemic will be for Ascena. Is it just the "common cold", or something worse that will linger into the fall?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.