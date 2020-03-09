Impact Of Dividend Raises Through February 2020: Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio

Companies with recent dividend raises tend to be healthy and might be worthy of further research and inclusion in your diversified dividend growth portfolio.

So far in 2020, 15 of our holdings announced dividend increases. We'll detail these and the cumulative effect on our forward dividend income.

Money For Nothing

Growing up in the MTV era, I really loved that Dire Straits song. To this day, it still gets me fired up when I hear it. The bummer is, there really is no such thing as "Money for Nothing". I'd venture to say that completely passive income is a myth. Whether we're talking about real estate, stocks, coin-op laundry, YouTube, etc. Effort must be exerted initially to generate passive income and continued effort is required, minimal as it may be, to maintain and ensure the income continues bearing fruit. Even "playin' your guitar on the MTV" requires effort.

With that said, income derived from high-quality dividend paying businesses is about as close as we can get to a free and continuous passive income stream. Further, when these stalwarts reward shareholders for owning and remaining faithful to them by increasing the already generous dividends/distributions, that's just icing on the cake. Nothing fancy. Merely slow and steady compounding and snowballing your wealth over time, that's all. The concept is so gorgeous and powerful, yet so often overlooked. So, I'm devoting a whole article to remind us.

Dividend Raises Announced Jan. 1 -Feb. 29, 2020 by Percentage Increase:

Financial Impact on the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio:

The above 15 companies just announced they are giving us a raise. As you can see, the cumulative effect of the combined raises adds approximately $165.53 to our annual dividend income. This secure income is about as passive as anything out there. I didn't do anything special to earn it. I simply opened my emails from Seeking Alpha and read the news.

To generate $165.53, I'd have to invest $4,125 of after-tax money in a stock paying a 4% yield. That means I'd have to go to work and earn around $5,000 to result in the same safe and continuous income that I've just been granted while playing on the slackline in my backyard with the groms. Are you catching what I'm laying down?

I reiterate that no consistent, sleep-well-at-night, income source is completely passive. We still need to monitor our holdings once in a while, and make sure there are no red flags, looming dividend cuts, or anything of that nature. But the heavy lifting is done with initial research and the decision to invest. We've already stacked the odds in our favor by focusing on high quality companies and diversifying so that when the inevitable few fail, it will not detract or overshadow the overall success over time of the group as a whole. Time is on our side.

The Businesses

Here are a few more details and some pertinent information on each of these companies. If you're a prudent, long-term investor looking for strong dividend growth candidates for your diversified portfolio, one or more of these may warrant more research. This also depends on your personal risk profile, of course.

Blackstone (BX)

Sector: Financial Services / Asset Management

What they do, in a nutshell: Blackstone Group Inc. has more than $350 billion in assets under management. They operate under four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit, with Real Estate being the largest. Their businesses include investment vehicles focused on real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies.

10-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 8.08%

Recent raise: 24.5%

Current Yield: 4.51%

5-Year Average Yield: 6.67%

Current Stock Price: $54.06

% Below 52-week high: 16.79%

Corning (GLW)

Sector: Technology / Electronic Components

What they do, in a nutshell: Corning Inc. is manufacturer and supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates, and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. Their operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning's revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 14.87%

Recent raise: 10%

Current Yield: 3.22%

5-Year Average Yield: 2.32%

Current Stock Price: $24.88

% Below 52-week high: 29.6%

Prudential (PRU)

Sector: Financial Services / Insurance

What they do, in a nutshell: Prudential Financial is the 2nd largest life insurance company in the United States. They are diversified in their insurance offerings, which include: annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 13.01%

Recent raise: 10%

Current Yield: 5.73%

5-Year Average Yield: 3.33%

Current Stock Price: $69.81

% Below 52-week high: 34.38%

Valero (VLO)

Sector: Energy / Oil & Gas Refining

What they do, in a nutshell: Valero Energy Corp. is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.1 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 27.94%

Recent raise: 8.9%

Current Yield: 6.21%

5-Year Average Yield: 3.41%

Current Stock Price: $63.09

% Below 52-week high: 38.14%

Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP)

Sector: Utilities / Renewable

What they do, in a nutshell: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is a renewable power generating company. It owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities is spread across North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates renewable power generating assets, which include conventional hydroelectric facilities and wind facilities located in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Its operations are segmented by the type of power generation Hydroelectric, Wind, solar, storage and Other, which includes Biomass and Co-gen with Hydroelectric and Wind further segmented by geography North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe and Other.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 1.69%

Recent raise: 5.34%

Current Yield: 4.03%

5-Year Average Yield: 5.82%

Current Stock Price: $53.81

% Below 52-week high: 6.73%

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Sector: Industrials / Freight & Logistics

What they do, in a nutshell: As the world's largest parcel delivery company, United Parcel Service uses more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles to deliver on average 1 million packages per day to residences and businesses around the globe. Domestic package operations generate about 61% of consolidated revenue, and international package adds 20%; less-than-truckload freight delivery, freight forwarding, logistics services, and retail stores contribute another 19% of sales.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 7.46%

Recent raise: 5.2%

Current Yield: 4.09%

5-Year Average Yield: 3.05%

Current Stock Price: $94.00

% Below 52-week high: 24.99%

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Sector: Technology / Communications Equipment

What they do, in a nutshell: Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center, and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics, and Internet of Things products. The security segment contains Cisco's firewall and software-defined security products. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 13.27%

Recent raise: 2.90%

Current Yield: 13.27%

5-Year Average Yield: 3.53%

Current Stock Price: $39.68

% Below 52-week high: 31.89%

Dominion (D)

Sector: Utilities / Diversified

What they do, in a nutshell: Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 31,000 megawatts of electric generation capacity; over 100,000 miles of natural gas transmission, distribution and gathering pipelines; and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with over 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity, recently completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland, and is 48% owner of the under construction Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 8.87%

Recent raise: 2.5%

Current Yield: 4.34%

5-Year Average Yield: 4.03%

Current Stock Price: $86.70

% Below 52-week high: 4.61%

Coca-Cola (KO)

Sector: Consumer Defensive / Beverages

What they do, in a nutshell: Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as non-sparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, and Glaceau. Coca-Cola recently expanded its presence in the hot-beverage market through its acquisition of Costa, a leading coffee company in the United Kingdom. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 5.57%

Recent raise: 2.5%

Current Yield: 2.9%

5-Year Average Yield: 3.18%

Current Stock Price: $55.26

% Below 52-week high: 8.1%

BP (BP)

Sector: Energy / Oil & Gas Integrated

What they do, in a nutshell: BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2018, it produced 2.2 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. At year-end 2018, reserves stood at 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 57% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 1.02%

Recent raise: 2.4%

Current Yield: 7.81%

5-Year Average Yield: 6.44%

Current Stock Price: $31.25

% Below 52-week high: 31.14%

3M (MMM)

Sector: Industrials / Specialty Machinery

What they do, in a nutshell: 3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. About 60% of the company’s revenue comes from outside the United States, with the safety and industrial segment constituting most of the firm’s net sales.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 10.99%

Recent raise: 2%

Current Yield: 3.75%

5-Year Average Yield: 2.61%

Current Stock Price: $153.65

% Below 52-week high: 30.08%

Brookfield Property (BPYU)

*Ticker recently changed from BPR

Sector: Real Estate / REIT - Retail

What they do, in a nutshell: Brookfield Property REIT Inc is a retail real estate company focused exclusively on managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties. Their portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing approximately 124 retail properties located throughout the United States comprising approximately 121 million square feet of gross leasable area.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: NA

Recent raise: 0.80%

Current Yield: 7.86%

5-Year Average Yield: 4.08%

Current Stock Price: $16.80

% Below 52-week high: 20.72%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)

Sector: Real Estate / REIT - Retail

What they do, in a nutshell: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc is the owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. It is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT, which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company operates approximately 32 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 12 million square feet, which holds over 2,400 stores with hundreds of store brands. Substantially most of the firm's revenue is derived from rental income from real property.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 8.54%

Recent raise: 0.70%

Current Yield: 12.05%

5-Year Average Yield: 5.40%

Current Stock Price: $11.87

% Below 52-week high: 44.22%

PPL Corp. (PPL)

Sector: Utilities / Regulated Electric

What they do, in a nutshell: PPL is a regulated utility with three key subsidiaries. The international regulated delivery segment operates distribution networks providing electricity service to customers in the United Kingdom. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment provides distribution to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 3.60%

Recent raise: 0.60%

Current Yield: 5.24%

5-Year Average Yield: 4.74%

Current Stock Price: $31.51

% Below 52-week high: 14.44%

Gladstone Land (LAND)

Sector: Real Estate / REIT - Industrial

What they do, in a nutshell: Gladstone Land Corp is a real estate company specializing in the owning and leasing of farmland. They are focused on the ownership of high-quality farms and farm-related properties that are leased on a triple-net basis to tenants with a strong operating history and deep farming resources.

5-Year Average Dividend Growth Rate: 8.22%

Recent raise: 0.11%

Current Yield: 3.85%

5-Year Average Yield: 4.34%

Current Stock Price: $13.90

% Below 52-week high: 3.74%

Conclusion

If you're a long-term, buy-and-hold dividend growth investor, nothing is as fun as getting the news that one of your holdings just raised their dividend. Watching your income slowly snowball is a great reward and reminder that the investing strategy works if you remain disciplined. Even better, I don't have to mow the lawn, kiss up to my boss, or come on the weekends to earn this extra income.

Hopefully, this quick review of these dividend payers serves as motivation for you, and gets you thinking about some potential additions to your own portfolio.

I'm super curious. What businesses in your portfolio have recently announced dividend raises? Which ones are you most excited about? Looking forward to the comments!

