The 7 Phases Of A Tightening Cycle

This article seeks to outline the steps of a typical Fed tightening cycle and determine where the U.S. economy and stock market are in that cycle. It begins with a thriving economy and stock market. Sequentially, Fed policy actions and real economy ripple effects will lead to both an earnings recession and a GDP recession. Several dominoes must fall between this original condition and a recession. Knowledge of the phases of the business cycle provides a blueprint for where we are and what to look for next.

I divide a typical Fed tightening cycle into seven phases. While no two cycles are the same, each cycle meets these prerequisites in a predictable, yet fluid manner. We are between phases five and six. Of the last sixteen recessions, a rate hike pause (phase four) only prevented a recession three times. That gives the Fed a less than 19% success rate in reflating the economy once the effects of tighter financial conditions feed their way through the economy.

Not only is the reflation narrative statistically unlikely, but I believe the coronavirus epidemic erases all doubt of economic reflation. The disruption of global supply chains and travel will likely accelerate the slowdown that leads to a GDP recession. The last section will address these recent developments.

Phase I: Boom leads to tightening

GDP growth and stock returns are strong as the economy hits peak cycle. Easy monetary policy and consumer confidence push stock returns and GDP higher because growth in borrowing and spending leads to growth in transactions and incomes. Considering Ray Dalio’s definition of the economy as the sum of transactions that make it, loose credit leads to more transactions.

The Fed will then tighten financial conditions for one of two reasons: 1) to combat inflation. 2) rate normalization. For example, Baby Boomer spending played a large part in driving inflation of the 1970s that led to the Volcker tightening cycle. The post 2008 cycle differs in that Fed policy has created asset price inflation without creating the economic vitality required to create consumer price inflation. As seen in the chart below, U.S. GDP growth has never quite recovered from the pre-Global Financial Crisis averages. Lack of production, exports, and foreign direct investment since the 2008 has led some to label the post GFC economy as a “silent depression.”

Seeing signs of strength in the economy, the Fed tightening cycle began in 2015. Rate normalization is simply the idea that the Fed needs higher rates in order to have more room to cut in the event of an economic downturn. On average, the Fed will cut interest rates by 500 bps into and during a recession. With rates held just above zero for nearly a decade, we were certainly due for a hike.

Add to this the Fed’s balance sheet normalization program. The Fed allowed debt on its balance sheet to mature instead of rolling it over, thereby decreasing the Fed balance sheet from $4.4 trillion to $3.7 trillion. This double tightening of higher rates and lower liquidity led to phase two.

Phase II: Activity weakens

On average, it takes 12-18 months for changes in the Fed funds rate to affect the broader economy. This usually manifests itself in squeezing margins of overleveraged corporations and individuals. Perfectly on cue, ISM in the U.S. began to roll over in 2018, staying below 50 for several months. Earnings growth and consumer confidence moved sharply lower in 2018 as well as seen below.

S&P Earnings Growth Rate (source: multipl)

Phase III: Volatility rises and credit spreads widen

Examine the lack of S&P volatility during the QE 1,2, and 3 programs compared to the price gyrations during QT. The correlation between Central Bank liquidity and volatility in the S&P is rather clear. For more context, the average closing price on the VIX from 2012-2017 was 15.0. From the inception of QT in late 2017, the VIX averages a closing price of 16.6.

With these volatility spikes, the market experiences a flight to safety. The Moody’s Baa corporate bond yield relative to the 10-year treasury usually spikes in times of high volatility as investors begin to doubt corporations with low quality credit’s ability to make their debt service payments. The chart bottomed in 2018 and experienced a higher low in 2020.

Phase IV: Fed stops hiking

Reduced global economic activity and volatility in the stock market will cause the Fed to reverse course in their credit tightening policy. The “Powell pivot” occurred on January 2019, just one month after the 10% slide in the S&P. Given the recent surprise 50 bps cut on March 3, this Fed now has a demonstrative track record of easing at the first sign of market unease. This comes one month after the Fed touted that economic fundamentals are strong and there is no reason to cut. Watch the Fed’s actions and ignore their words.

The market usually experiences a relief rally as investors are confident that looser credit conditions from the Fed will reflate the economy. From January to December 2019, the S&P gained over 20%. As previously stated, investors caught in the relief rally have a 19% chance of being correct in their reflation belief.

Phase V: Employment downturn

At under 4%, employment in the U.S. is nearly at fully capacity. Employment is the most lagging indicator of the business cycle. When a company experiences margin pressures from increased borrowing costs or lack of demand, cutting costs by laying off employees is usually a last resort. Once all other preconditions above are met, a sudden uptick in unemployment means the recession is soon underway. It signals a persistent slowdown that the Fed could not reflate by pausing or loosening its tightening cycle.

Phase VI: Aggressive easing

This phase is interchangeable with Phase V and VII depending on the aggressiveness of Fed policy. We may have entered this phase on March 3 when the Fed conducted its surprise 50 bps cut. What would aggressive easing look consist of in this business cycle? Interest rates will hit the zero bound. With less room to cut rates than previous recessions, the Fed will likely resort to an aggressive QE program. In fact, when asked about QE and forward guidance in a press conference, Powell said, “we will use those tools – I believe we will use them aggressively should the need arise to do so.”

Phase VII: Earnings and GDP recessions

Lastly, we arrive at a recession. An earnings recession occurs with two consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth. 2019 witnessed three consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth, yet equities shrugged off the news as consequences of a trade war that would soon end. Definitions of an economic recession are rather arbitrary. Two popular definitions include a 20% drop in the stock market or two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. Though more subjective, I quite enjoy head of ECRI’s Lakshman Acuthan definition of “a pronounced, pervasive, and persistent decline in output, employment, income, and sales.” This definition incorporates multiple criteria: pronounced in that these statistics will worsen by multiple standard deviations, pervasive in that effects all sectors and components of the economy, and persistent in that it lasts for two or more quarters. We have not yet arrived at economic recession.

Where does the coronavirus fit in?

In my opinion, this exogenous shock sharply increases the likelihood of a recession because it occurred during peak cyclical vulnerability. Chinese PMI plummeted in wake of the epidemic, falling from nearly 52 to 40. Whether or not U.S. production itself experiences a slowdown is unknown; however, as production and hours worked around the globe grind lower, expect knock on effects to ripple to the U.S. economy and stock market.

