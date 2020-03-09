FXE: Euro Rally Might Be In Danger

Investors must remember the recent rally doesn’t look quite as impressive as the dominant downtrend that has really been in place for more than a decade.

Since February 20th, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) has rallied sharply on trends broader U.S. dollar weakness that have roots which began roughly six months ago. But these bullish catalysts for FXE could turn out to be limited in nature as we move forward in 2020, and an unexpected reversal to the downside in valuations for the ETF could take many investors by surprise given all of the volatility that has emerged recently within the rest of the market.

Since this date on February 20th, FXE has rallied by about 5.2%. This is surprising given the fact that recent uncertainties in the market have led to an increase in generalized risk aversion (to levels that are now higher than normal). Long-term economic underperformances in several parts of the eurozone suggest that these moves will remain limited.

Eurozone economic figures are growing at their weakest pace since the sovereign debt crisis. It might be hard to imaging that this was actually seven years ago, but one wonders how far out of the weeds eurozone economic policy officials have actually traveled. The region is close to moving into recessionary territory, and the continued global effects of China’s coronavirus concerns make it look as though negative growth rates have become inevitable. In the quarters ahead, investors may have to re-examine prior expectations that the eurozone was moving into a viable recovery mode.

For the fourth quarter, the region grew at a rate of 0.1% (which is the lowest level since 2013). On the bright side, the region’s jobs market has shown consistent evidence of improvement because the eurozone labor force grew 0.3% during the same period. Unfortunately, Germany recorded zero growth during the fourth quarter, and this is critical given the country’s economic position in the region. To make matters worse, the performance was also weaker than analyst estimates, and this has only added downside pressure to sentiment for the region. However, it’s also important to mention that Germany’s growth results for the prior quarter were revised higher (to 0.2%).

Germany makes up a large portion of the eurozone’s total export figure for products that are shipped into Asia, and this is an area of the regional economy that could see continued impact from China’s coronavirus concerns. In other words, there are several reasons to believe that a bad news (or “glass is half empty”) viewpoint within the region seems to be the most likely outcome for 2020. Recent rallies in FXE do not seem to be pricing these long-term factors into the current valuations, and this is why I believe the ETF is at strong risk for reversal in the weeks ahead.

Recent rallies in the ETF have positioned market 5.2% higher even as the region’s economic figures are showing clear signs of deterioration. Current price levels suggest investors may have also forgotten about the long-term trajectory of the underlying trends in the market. If we view this same price move on the weekly charts, the recent rally doesn’t look quite as impressive as the dominant downtrend that has really been in place for more than a decade. Since bullish catalysts for FXE are likely to be limited in nature, an unexpected reversal to the downside in valuations for the ETF could take many investors by surprise after the rising volatility that has emerged within the rest of the market. Long-term price support rests near 100.50, so it’s easy to imagine that FXE could give these gains back just as quickly as they had accumulated.

