Full Analysis Of Main Street Capital's Q4 2019 Results (Includes Updated Investment Ratings Analysis And Price Target)

On 2/27/2020, Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.615 per share and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 12/31/2019 of $23.91 per share. In comparison, I projected MAIN would report quarterly NII of $0.613 per share and a NAV as of 12/31/2019 of $24.05 per share. Due to my increased “workload” within the Marketplace Service The REIT Forum, I did not have enough time to provide my typical quarterly MAIN NII and NAV projection article to the public. However, I did provide my specific NII and NAV per share projection to subscribers of that service (both via shared spreadsheets and the “live chat” feature).

When calculated, my NII and NAV projections had a variance of $0.002 and $0.135 per share, respectively. MAIN’s NII per share was nearly an “exact match” (off two-tenths of a penny); thus well within my projected $0.588-$0.638 per share range. When also including all of MAIN’s activities/events within the company’s equity section of the balance sheet (mainly common stock issuance through its “at-the-market” [ATM] program, common stock issuance through its dividend reinvestment program, and dividends accrued for/paid), the company’s NAV as of 12/31/2019 of $23.91 per share was within the lower half of my projected $23.75-$24.35 per share range. The variance regarding MAIN’s NAV as of 12/31/2019 was due to more severe investment depreciation within a handful of portfolio companies (rise in credit risk) when compared to my expectations along with slightly less enhanced quarterly NAV accretion through the issuance of common stock through MAIN’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) offering program. As such, I believe MAIN’s NAV as of 12/31/2019 was a very minor (at or less than 1%) underperformance.

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each amount to MAIN’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list MAIN’s accounts in the same order as I typically provide within my income statement and NAV projection articles.

The second part of this assessment article performs an updated fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on MAIN’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and current price target for MAIN are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the end of the article.

1) MAIN’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to MAIN’s actual results for the fourth quarter of 2019. For comparative purposes, I also include MAIN’s actual results from the prior three quarters for additional data/insight for readers.

Table 1 – MAIN Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

MAIN’s Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected MAIN would report interest income of $45.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “1a”). In comparison, MAIN reported interest income of $46.6 million. As such, I believe my projected interest income was nearly an exact match (just a $0.8 million variance). As previously correctly projected, MAIN’s investment portfolio slightly increased, from a monetary standpoint, after factoring in all loan originations and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Furthermore, I also correctly projected MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield on debt investments would reverse a previous trend that occurred throughout 2018 (an increase in yield) and continue the trend of decreasing during the fourth quarter of 2019. This same trend has occurred in a majority of business development company (“BDC”) stocks I cover (which has been recently discussed in my Marketplace Service “rapid fire” articles). As a direct result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “dovish” rhetoric regarding overall U.S. monetary policy (first a “halt” to further Federal [Fed] Funds Rate increases over the foreseeable future and more recently a quarter-point decrease in July, September, and October 2019, U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month maturities continued to reverse course during the fourth quarter of 2019 and net decreased by (25), (18), (14), and (4) basis points (“bps”), respectively. As readers can see, U.S. LIBOR basically “priced in” the October 2019 quarter-point Fed Funds Rate cut. As such, the FOMC took “prompt action” when it came to last year’s partially inverted yield curve (to combat the growing fear of a future recession).

As stated throughout my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles for years, there is a very strong, direct relationship between the Fed Funds Rate and U.S. LIBOR. Since 74% of MAIN’s debt investments were floating-rate as of 12/31/2019, the 2019 decrease in U.S. LIBOR across all tenors/maturities has continued to have a negative impact on weighted average yields. There has been a bit of a delay on some debt investments as some have quarterly and semiannual LIBOR resets. For instance, as of 12/31/2017 MAIN had a weighted average annualized yield of 9.98%. As of 12/31/2018, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield increased to 10.79% as a direct result of U.S. LIBOR increasing throughout 2018 (as the Fed. Funds Rate gradually increased). As of 12/31/2019, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield decreased to 10.04% and will likely continue to decrease during the first quarter of 2020 due to the FOMC’s very recent “emergency” (50) bps cut to the Fed Funds Rate in early March 2020. Simply put, a shift/reversal regarding this important metric occurred during 2019 which has continued through March 2020 (and very likely over the foreseeable future).

Next, I projected MAIN would report dividend income of $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “2a”). In comparison, MAIN reported dividend income of $12.0 million. As such, I believe MAIN’s dividend income was a very minor underperformance when compared to my expectations. While an attractive amount of dividend income continued to be generated from MAIN’s equity investment in Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC (Gamber-Johnson), GRT Rubber Technologies, LLC (GRT Rubber), and MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser), I continue to remain disappointed by the lack of dividend income from CBT Nuggets, LLC (CBT Nuggets). This particular portfolio company, prior to 2019, was the largest producer of dividend income for MAIN during 2017-the first half of 2018. Since then, dividend income quickly “dried up” beginning in the third quarter of 2018. Recently, MAIN has recorded some proportionately large unrealized depreciation within CBT Nuggets which needs heightened monitoring. As such, the probability of CBT Nuggets generating any dividend income over the foreseeable future is low.

Next, I projected MAIN would report fee income of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “3a”). In comparison, MAIN reported fee income of $2.0 million. I classify this as a very minor outperformance. Due to the fact MAIN originated a slightly higher amount of loans, along with maintaining a slightly larger investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to my expectations, it makes sense a slightly higher amount of upfront/recurring fees where accrued for by MAIN during the fourth quarter of 2019.

When these three accounts are combined, MAIN’s total investment income of $60.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a very minor outperformance (and nearly an exact match) when compared to my quarterly projection of $60.3 million (see red reference “A”).

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report total expenses of $21.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, MAIN reported total expenses of $21.4 million. As such, I believe this was basically an exact match (only a net variance of ($0.1) million). When assessing each individual expense account, MAIN’s interest expense and expenses charged to the external investment manager (a contra expense) were basically an exact match. When combined, MAIN’s compensation and share-based compensation expenses were a very minor outperformance while the company’s general and administrative expenses were a minor underperformance. It should be noted, when compared to some BDC peers who are externally managed, MAIN is internally managed which has continued to generate quarterly cost savings via lower expense ratios. On a quarterly basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NII. On a cumulative basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NAV.

When all the amounts above are combined, the following was my MAIN NII per share projection for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previously Projected MAIN Q4 2019 NII: $39.0 million and $0.613 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q4 2019 NII: $39.2 million and $0.615 per share

As readers can see, my MAIN NII per share projection for the fourth quarter of 2019 was nearly an exact match when compared to the company’s actual results. I would also point out MAIN’s NII for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a decrease of ($0.001) per share when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Let us now discuss MAIN’s valuation accounts.

MAIN’s Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report a total net realized loss, net unrealized depreciation, and an income tax provision of ($3.8), ($12.4), and ($1.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. In comparison, MAIN reported a total net realized loss, net unrealized depreciation, and an income tax benefit of ($0.9), ($23.4), and $1.2 million, respectively. As such, MAIN’s total net realized loss was a minor outperformance (less severe loss), the company’s total net unrealized depreciation was a minor-modest underperformance, and its total income tax benefit was a minor outperformance (taxes switched to a benefit basically due to MAIN’s larger valuation loss versus my projection).

Bigger picture, along with some BDC peers, MAIN experienced a net decrease in valuations within the company’s investment portfolio when compared to the prior quarter (which I previously correctly projected). This decrease was basically “split” between market pricing and an increase in credit risk on a handful of portfolio companies (discussed in the next section of the article). This also includes one new portfolio company being put on non-accrual status during the fourth quarter of 2019, VIP Cinema Holdings, Inc. (VIP Cinema). I projected MAIN would report total net unrealized depreciation of ($12.4) million during the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, MAIN reported total net unrealized depreciation of ($23.4) million. Due to the fact MAIN’s total investment portfolio had a fair value market (“FMV”) of $2.60 billion as of 12/31/2019, I consider an ($11.0) million variance nearly an exact match (some could argue a very minor underperformance on valuing 185 portfolio companies as of 12/31/2019).

I correctly projected some of the company’s portfolio companies would directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the fairly recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I correctly anticipated a continued overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies where credit risk remained low.

When combining all the accounts provided within Table 1 above, this directly led MAIN to report the following EPS during the fourth quarter of 2019 versus my projection:

My Previously Projected MAIN Q4 2019 EPS: $21.3 million and $0.335 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q4 2019 EPS: $16.0 million and $0.251 per share

Along with slightly less accretive ATM equity offerings during the quarter versus my projection, this directly led MAIN to report the following NAV per share as of 12/31/2019 versus my projection:

My Previously Projected MAIN NAV as of 12/31/2019: $24.05 per share (range $23.75-$24.35 per share)

MAIN’s Actual NAV as of 12/31/2019: $23.91 per share

As such, MAIN reported a 12/31/2019 NAV per share that was within the lower half of my projected range. As such, I believe MAIN had a very minor (at or less than 1%) underperformance when it comes to the quarterly change in NAV. Now let us shift topics a bit and analyze the overall “health” of MAIN’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN’s Debt and Equity Investments:

This ratings analysis is something many readers have found to be highly useful in regards to assessing the risk of a BDC’s investment portfolio. As such, I thought it would be valuable/useful to include this analysis within my quarterly assessment article. For readers who are new to my articles (or for existing readers who want a “refresher”), they can find a more detailed explanation of what this analysis provides and/or how this analysis fully impacts a BDC’s operational performance in the following article:

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. This has a direct impact on future results. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 12/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify MAIN’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities (or has significant influence on the decision making of the underlying portfolio company). An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. While FMV is one factor used to assess the risk rating of each investment, it is not the ultimate determinant. The main factor is each portfolio company’s recent and projected operating performance over the foreseeable future. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of MAIN’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company’s portfolio holdings and are typically “harsher” per se in my ratings when compared to most applicable management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC’s “health” at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Above, At, or Near Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 76%, 78%, 76%, and 75% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance, for the most part, during 2019. However, as alluded to in prior BDC articles, there was broader market volatility due to widening spreads during the fourth quarter of 2018 (which has also recently occurring during the first quarter of 2020). This was the main reason for various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2 (a “cautious” factor/trend). However, as stated in prior BDC NII and NAV projection articles, this spread widening “reversed course” during the first quarter of 2019 while remaining relatively unchanged during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019. As of 12/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.95 billion.

I would also point out that I have classified 90%, 90%, 89%, and 87% of MAIN’s control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. When analyzing control investments, this percentage continues to be one of the highest out of the fifteen BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this continues to be a very high percentage. I believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN’s stock price has continued to trade at a substantial premium to most of the company’s BDC peers.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 12/31/2019: 1) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent sharper decrease in valuation); 2) Charps, LLC (Charps); 3) Direct Marketing Solutions, Inc. (Direct Marketing); 4) Gamber-Johnson; 5) GRT Rubber; 6) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 7) IDX Broker, LLC (“IDX”); 8) Jensen Jewelers of Idaho, LLC (Jensen); 9) KBK Industries, LLC (“KBK”); 10) MSC Adviser I; 11) NAPCO Precast, LLC (“NAPCO”); 12) NRI Clinical Research, LLC (NRI Clinical); 13) OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 14) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); 15) PPL RVs, Inc. (PPL RV); and 16) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 12%, 10%, 12%, and 12% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. As of 12/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $318 million. The minor percentage increase during the third quarter of 2019 was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2 (a minor negative factor/trend).

When combined, I have classified 88%, 88%, 88%, and 87% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. As such, I believe a vast majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. With that said, I expect a notably more cautious trend will once again appear regarding MAIN’s 3/31/2020 rankings which has already been considered in my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range at the end of this article. In addition, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be analyzed/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 12%, 12%, 12%, and 13% of MAIN’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN still had a fairly low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 12/31/2019 (a positive catalyst/trend). However, to remain non-bias, there was a minor-modest “uptick” within these three lower investment ratings during the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, per a monetary standpoint, investments within the lowest rating classification of 5 doubled from 9/30/2018 - 9/30/2019. This should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Still, to put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for MAIN and thirteen other BDC peers as of 12/31/2019 (NEWT as of 9/30/2019 since the company has yet to provide their annual report [will not be a notable change in figure as of 12/31/2019 though]; in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.1828x; 2) MAIN 1.0719x; 3) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 1.0035x; 4) Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC) 0.9966x; 5) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 0.9948x; 6) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 0.9940x; 7) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 0.9818x; 8) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9816x; 9) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 0.9783x; 10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9765x; 11) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9648x; 12) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9548x; 13) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9541x;14) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 0.9421x; and 15) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) 0.9286x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 4%, 5%, 3%, and 3% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 12/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $86 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($4) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This slight decrease was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 3 to an investment rating of 4 or 5 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 3%, 2%, 3%, and 3% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 12/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $83 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $12 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 or 3 to an investment rating of 4 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 5%, 5%, 6%, and 7% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 3/31/2019, 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 12/31/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $167 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $53 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters. The level of increase during the prior three quarters was a bit alarming as most of this pertained to a rise in credit risk regarding a handful of non-control/non-affiliate portfolio companies.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this lowest rating classification. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2019: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) Guerdon Modular Holdings, Inc. (Guerdon; fairly new non-accrual); 4) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 5) AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC; fairly new non-accrual); 6) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); 7) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene); and 8) VIP Cinema (new non-accrual).

In addition, I would point out Joerns Healthcare, LLC (Joerns), a recent non-accrual during MAIN’s second quarter of 2019, had a partial debt-to-equity restructuring during the third quarter of 2019 (which “triggered” a partial realized loss). Furthermore, MAIN sold the company’s debt investment in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (Pier 1) for a proportionally large net realized loss (a troubled portfolio company that was not on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2019; sold for approximately 25% of its principal balance). Both events stemmed from heightened credit risk on each company’s debt investment. As such, these two events should at least be mentioned in this discussion.

Furthermore, this same analysis in prior periods correctly identified AAC, Guerdon, Joerns, Pier 1, and VIP Cinema as continuing to have weak/weakening operating performance which directly increased the probability certain debt investments would eventually be put on non-accrual status and/or sold for a proportionately large realized loss. Each portfolio company was specifically identified and was given an investment rating 4 or 5 no later than three prior quarters leading up to each company’s respective non-accrual/restructuring/realized loss.

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP (as we recently saw with AAC, Guerdon, Joerns, and VIP Cinema) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs (as we recently saw with Joerns, Pier 1, and VIP Cinema). In addition to Joerns discussed above, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple other debt-to-equity exchanges/restructurings during 2018-2019. This includes Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe; the debt investment was subsequently written-off/sold for a proportionately large loss), GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather; which was subsequently sold), Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo), MH Corbin Holding, LLC (MH Corbin; was taken off non-accrual status post-restructuring), Quality Lease Service, LLC (Quality Lease), and most recently Joerns. This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low.

I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net investment appreciation and, where applicable, consistent dividend income streams. This would positively impact MAIN’s future NAV and NII sustainability.

As of 12/31/2019, the following lower-rated portfolio companies are at heightened risk for eventually putting a debt investment (or investments where applicable) on non-accrual status over the foreseeable future: 1) Digital Products Holdings, LLC (Digital Products); 2) Market Force Information, LLC (Market Force); 3) Mid-Columbia Lumber Products, LLC (Mid-Columbia); 4) American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. (American Teleconferencing); 5) APTIM Corp. (“APTIM”); 6) Barfly Ventures, LLC (Barfly); 7) Bluestem Brands, Inc. (Bluestem); 8) Central Security Group, Inc. (Central Security); 9) Encino Acquisition Partners Holdings, Inc. (Encino); 10) Evergreen Skills Lux S.á r.l. (Evergreen); 11) Grupo Hima San Pablo, Inc. (Grupo Hima); 12) Hydrofarm Holdings LLC (Hydrofarm); 13) Isagenix International, LLC (Isagenix); 14) NBG Acquisition Inc (“NBG”); and 15) Permian Holdco 2, Inc. (Permian).

From the analysis above, I believe MAIN’s investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019, as a whole, remained “in good health” (especially when compared to most sector peers). However, to remain non-bias, there has recently been an uptick in credit risk regarding a handful of portfolio companies where the probability of an eventual non-accrual has increased. This trend has already begun during 2019 as a handful of troubled companies have either been put on non-accrual status, experienced a debt-to-equity exchange, or have been sold for a proportionately large net realized loss. I addition, I expect a notably more cautious trend will once again appear regarding MAIN’s 3/31/2020 rankings which has already been considered in my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range at the end of this article.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to MAIN’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of MAIN alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined MAIN’s quarterly NII was nearly an exact match when compared to my expectations ($0.615 per share actual versus $0.613 per share projected). I also believe it was determined MAIN’s quarterly EPS was a minor underperformance ($0.251 per share actual versus $0.335 per share projected).When including slightly lower accretive NAV impacts versus my projection regarding a lower weighted average price per share received from common stock issuances, MAIN’s NAV per share decrease was slightly more severe versus my expectations ($23.91 per share actual versus $24.05 per share projected; within bottom half of my projected $23.75-$24.35 per share range). As such, I believe MAIN’s quarterly NII was “as expected” while the company’s NAV as of 12/31/2019 was a very minor underperformance.

My quarterly BDC sector comparison article should be available to readers in mid-March 2020.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) attractive quarterly economic return generated in most quarters over the past several years; 2) continued strong cumulative performance regarding many control and affiliate investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 3) fairly low exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have recently sharply decreased due to fears of a global market slowdown directly related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19); 4) fairly low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends and growing negative trends directly related to COVID-19); 5) above average percentage of fixed-rate debt investments versus sector peers in a declining interest rate environment (26% as of 12/31/2019); 6) continued attractive weighted average cost on debt outstanding (4.22% as of 12/31/2019); 7) strong track record of management’s financial expertise/underwriting skills (especially in the lower middle market [LMM]); 8) continued gradual increase in the company’s monthly dividend per share rate (unlike most sector peers; including fairly attractive cumulative undistributed taxable income [UTI] ratio); 9) continued periodic generation of net realized gains (which equate to capital gains per IRC/taxation metrics) which has led to the continued declaration of special periodic dividends; 10) shareholder-friendly internalized management structure which continues to lead to low operating expenses when compared to sector peers; 11) continued generation of dividend income over multiple credit cycles by multiple portfolio companies; 12) recurring dividend income and expense offsets regarding the company’s sub-advisory agreement with HMS Income Fund; and 13) prudent/non-excessive use of the company’s ATM equity offering program (management has not rapidly expanded the company’s investment portfolio at the risk of a notable decrease in credit quality).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) recent “spike” in credit spreads within the high yield debt market (and other similar markets; negatively impacts the vast majority of underlying loan prices/valuations within the BDC sector); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 3) continued unrealized depreciation within a handful of control/non-control investments and recent minor uptick in lower rated investments (minor increase in non-accruals and/or restructurings has started to occur; negatively impacts both NII and NAV); 4) recent notable decrease in received/accrued dividend income from CBT Nuggets (includes recent negative valuation fluctuations; needs to be monitored); 5) continued reversal in U.S. LIBOR has negatively impacted floating-rate debt investments with no/low cash floors (74% as of 12/31/2019); 6) high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities with no direct benefit of recent U.S. LIBOR decrease (73% as of 12/31/2019); 7) recent net decrease in the company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments (10.04% as of 12/31/2019 versus 10.76% as of 3/31/2019) including a continued projected decrease during the first quarter of 2020; and 8) continued very large premium to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (most market participants [including myself] would argue “some” [but not all] of this premium is justified).

MAIN recently closed at $37.80 per share as of 3/5/2020. This was a $14.15 per share premium to my projected MAIN NAV as of 3/31/2020 ($23.65 per share). This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.5983 or a premium of 59.83%.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 70% premium to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020 (amount provided above), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 50% but less than a 70% premium to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 50% premium to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2020. These ranges are a (2.5%) decreased when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately four months ago). This is due to the minor increase in credit risk when it comes to a handful of MAIN portfolio companies, along with the very recent sharp rise in credit spreads due to the growing concerns of a global slowdown/recession from COVID-19.

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD.

As such, I currently believe MAIN is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $40.20 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $35.50 per share. Long-term holders of MAIN should gain some comfort that I continue to believe the company’s dividend sustainability is currently relatively high-high.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

