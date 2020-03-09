HQH: Amidst The Pandemic, Pick Up This Healthcare CEF

The fund does have a bit of overexposure to biotechnology but this could work in its favor should one of those companies be the one that develops a vaccine.

There is perhaps nothing that has held the attention of the financial media over the past few days like the global spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The outbreak is rumored to have started at the butcher shop in Wuhan, China but has spread quickly and internationally since then. While this has certainly slowed up economic activity around the world, there is one industry that could stand to benefit from it. That is the healthcare industry, which seems obvious, but I will discuss the reasons for this later in the article anyway. Rather than trying to invest in this thesis on your own, it may be advisable to use a closed-end fund so that you get the advantage of professional management and a potentially higher yield. One of the best and most storied funds in this sector is Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) and it will be the topic of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, Tekla Healthcare Investors has the stated objective of providing long-term capital appreciation. Most closed-end funds have long-term capital appreciation as either a primary or secondary objective but few have it as the only objective. In this regard then, this fund is somewhat unique. In addition, the method that this fund uses to achieve this objective is somewhat unique. As the name implies, the fund invests its assets in healthcare companies that its management believes have the potential for above-average long-term growth. The fund's documentation also states that special emphasis will be placed on small emerging companies instead of giant established ones. Most closed-end funds emphasize traditional income investments like real estate or bonds, so this can also be thought of as somewhat unique.

The largest holdings in the fund will likely be familiar to anyone that has some passing knowledge of the sector, or at least some of the companies will. Here they are:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

At least some of these holdings would seem to go against my earlier statement that the fund focuses on smaller and less established firms. This is because companies like Amgen (AMGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Merck & Co. (MRK) are among the largest companies in the industry. There are some smaller ones in the list above too but it seems unlikely that a very small-cap company could be among the largest holdings in the fund because then it would wind up holding a sizable percentage of that company's outstanding equity.

It is worth noting too that this is something of a change from the last time that I covered this fund back in August of 2019. At that time, Celgene (CELG) was by far the largest holding. However, since that time, Celgene was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). Bristol-Myers was not in the fund's portfolio, so it appears that the fund's management may have rolled their Celgene position into Bristol-Myers, indicating that the management still believes in that company.

The remainder of the fund's top ten positions is the same as when I wrote my last report in August, except that Seattle Genetics (SGEN) now occupies a slot in the top ten. When we consider that the fund has a relatively high 48% turnover, this is somewhat surprising as it appears that the fund just held on to its top ten holdings.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. I explained the reasoning for this in several previous articles on funds, thusly:

This is because this is approximately the level at which that position begins to expose the fund's portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that if some event occurs that causes the price of a given heavily-weighted asset to decline then it will end up dragging the entire fund down with it.

As we can see above, there are four positions in the fund that account for more than 5% of total assets but only two of them are significantly above that level. Thus, potential investors in the fund should be sure that they are willing to take on the risks of these companies individually before taking a position in the fund. With that said though, these are both very large and well-capitalized biotechnology firms, so the risks of a bankruptcy or something similar are likely minimal. It is also worth noting that this is an improvement over what it had back in August as it then held three positions with greater than a 5% weighting. Thus, HQH appears to be diversifying its holdings somewhat, which could prove to be a shrewd move given the current conditions in the market.

One thing that we might assume from looking at the above holdings is that the fund has somewhat of a large exposure to biotechnology firms. As we can see here, this is indeed the case:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This is not atypical among Tekla's healthcare funds as many of them have biotechnology as their largest sub-sector allocations. It seems likely that Tekla's capital management teams believe that biotechnology has a greater potential for growth than other healthcare sectors. This is a reasonable view to take given the numerous developments that are frequently made in the area. This tendency does remind me of a biotechnology bubble that occurred back when I first began my investing career. As is often the case with bubbles, during this time, we saw the market assign ludicrous valuations to companies that may not have even had a product. Eventually, this resulted in losses for investors as may be expected. The industry has evolved a great deal since then though and is a safer place to invest than it once was. Thus, we do not have to worry about this situation currently.

With that said though, the fund has somewhat reduced its biotechnology holdings from what it previously held. It previously held a 65.1% exposure to biotechnology whereas it now only has 60.2%. The fund managers explain their reasoning for this large position in biotechnology in the fund's fact sheet, thusly:

Late stage biotechnology pipeline could lead to significant increases in biotechnology sales.

This is a view that management also held the last time I wrote about this fund. Thus, it appears that they do continue to believe this thesis.

It is also possible that it could be biotechnology firms that profit from the recent spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. I have seen some accusations across the media that the virus itself was biologically engineered. While most credible sources do reject this accusation, it could take biotechnology to stop it in that case. If that proves to be true, it will likely be the biotechnology researchers that are able to market either a vaccine or a cure.

We also see that HQH added some exposure to drug discovery technologies since my last report. This could likewise prove to be quite good given the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the Dow registered its second-highest ever gain as healthcare stocks spiked. While some attribute this to former Vice President Joseph Biden's strong showing in the primaries on Tuesday, we also saw lawmakers agree to $8.3 billion in emergency funding to fight the spread of the coronavirus and rumors that various biotechnology firms and drug discovery companies may be working on a vaccine for the coronavirus and have it ready by the end of the year. The fact that healthcare stocks spiked on this news could be a very real sign that healthcare could be the best sector to use to play this current scare.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

There is very little that has dominated the financial media in recent weeks than the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. This has led to a great deal of fear among many people of getting sick. If the virus continues to spread and turns into a pandemic, healthcare could be the only industry that sees an increase in business from treating these people. Once a vaccine is, ultimately, developed, it seems likely that many people will want to go out and get it. This will also cause the industry to see some revenue generation.

Admittedly though, the virus will likely only have a short-term impact. The long-term fundamentals of the healthcare industry are solid. I have pointed this out in most of my articles on healthcare funds.

One reason for this is population demographics. As likely everyone reading this knows, the baby boomer generation has begun to finally reach the age where they can begin to retire. This is the population that was born in the relatively prosperous years following the end of World War II, when returning soldiers began to start families. As such, the generation is generally considered to consist of those individuals born from 1946 to 1964. Thus, they are currently 55 to 74 years old. Over the next three decades, they will therefore all celebrate their eightieth birthdays. As a general rule, an individual's consumption of healthcare products and services increases dramatically once they reach this milestone. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 72 to 74 million Americans in this age bracket, which makes it larger than any previous generation. Thus, we will likely see the number of elderly people grow over the coming years, increasing demand for healthcare.

This part of my thesis for investing in healthcare is something that certainly will not be changing from update to update as it is a very long-term trend. Nonetheless, it will undoubtedly prove to be a powerful driver of industry growth going forward as the number of people in the twilight years of their lives will be increasing annually.

Distributions

Healthcare is not generally a sector that is well-known for paying out significant distributions. However, closed-end funds do typically pay out all of their investment profits as distributions. As such, HQH does have a fairly substantial yield. Unlike some other funds though, this one does not pay out a fixed regular amount. Instead, this one pays out 2% of its net asset value every quarter, which is the amount that management believes it can earn on a regular basis from its investments. This has naturally resulted in the distribution varying over time. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As of the time of writing, the fund yields 8.69% based on the last four distributions. One thing that may concern potential investors though is that a high percentage of these distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income from its investments to cover the distribution that it pays out. Thus, it may be returning the shareholders' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The important thing is whether or not the distributions are destructive to net asset value. As we can see here, the fund's net asset value has been relatively stable to increasing over the past year:

Source: Morningstar

Thus, it does not appear that the fund's distributions are destructive to net asset value. Therefore, we do not need to worry about the return of capital distributions and should just enjoy the tax-advantaged quarterly checks.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. I have explained why several times in the past.

This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of it. In the case of a closed-end fund like HQH, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund was immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because that scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of March 4, 2020 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), HQH had a net asset value of $23.09. However, the fund only trades hands for $20.16 per share. This price thus represents a 12.69% discount to net asset value, which is a reasonable price to pay for it. Historically, this fund does trade at a discount (as do all of Tekla's funds) but this one is a bit larger than usual due to the current market volatility, so now could be the time to buy in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tekla Healthcare Investors is an excellent fund to use to invest in the healthcare industry at a reasonable price. The fundamentals of the industry are quite strong over the long term and it is recommended that everyone has some exposure to it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.