SITE Centers Corp.: The Potential Is There

A slowdown in the US economy can negatively impact earnings, especially for retail centers such as SITE Centers Corp.

The company has a number of strong relationships that can help it raise capital or find off-market deals.

While the retail apocalypse is still ravaging some shopping malls across the US, there are a few companies out there that are starting to shine. One notable stock is SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

SITE Centers Corp. was born out of a spin-off of 48 weaker-performing assets across the US and Puerto Rico. The spun-off assets formed into what is now called Retail Value, Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Management then took what was left of its assets and laid out a platform for growth through leasing, redevelopment, and acquisition. After a year and a half of operating as a new entity, SITE Centers Corp. has shown some signs of fundamental growth.

Given what management is trying to do, I believe the stock is currently undervalued. In the next couple years, I believe the company will build some momentum to create some upside while also protecting its downside risk.

SITE Centers Corp. is Being Creative with Traditional Retail

Across North America, there are shopping malls closing and retailers filing for bankruptcy. But investors should not believe traditional retail is dying. Most consumers still prefer to make grocery purchases in person. Some shopping malls are re-inventing themselves as a destination for eats and experiences. There are certain parts of the country where traditional retail continues to thrive.

This is where SITE Centers Corp. is pivoting its strategy. It is focusing on affluent neighborhoods where average household incomes are $100,419 and retail spending power averages $1.153 billion. Other characteristics SITC looks for are properties with large volumes of traffic, and mature neighborhoods where land is limited.

All these factors together create opportunities for management to consider rezoning for higher density. It does this by submitting an application to the local municipality to permit new development.

So far, SITE Centers had applied this strategy at Duvall Village. A zoning tax amendment has allowed for new residential and retail uses. This in turn has led to a $10 million land sale to an undisclosed party at a 3% cap rate.

There is a downside to this approach, and it takes time to play out because each local municipality has its own timelines. There have been cases where the zoning change had dragged on for years at the local level, prompting owners to walk away from the projects.

A Successful Re-Leasing Program

SITE Centers' re-leasing program has been a home-run for the company. In mid-2018, SITC had identified 60 anchor spaces for re-leasing. So far, 43 of these spaces have been signed in two short years:

25 of these have opened and are now paying rent.

13 are signed but have not opened (likely undergoing tenant renovations).

5 are in advanced negotiations.

Management had mentioned that these were spaces with anchor tenants paying below market rents. Now that these tenants have left, there is an opportunity for some significant rental increases. In 2019, annualized base rent had grown by 12.71% from seven quarters ago and same-store NOI has been growing on average by 3.12% a quarter:

(Source: SITE Centers Corp. Financials)

This shows there is strong tenant demand for vacant space at SITE Centers Corp.

Acquisitions

Management has also been very strategic in where it acquires new properties. It's using customer traffic data to determine areas where there are value plays. The following acquired properties have high customer traffic with rents that are considered below market:

Tampa, a vintage center with below market rents, enjoys natural traffic near its site. The center is located in the middle of an affluent submarket. Also, customer data shows the average income here is higher than the underlying trade area.

Portland, Oregon, is a collection of 10 different apartment buildings, and there has been significant population growth in the past 10 years. The majority of the retail mix had signed their leases before the population boom. So once the retailers renew, there can be opportunities for some substantial rental increases.

These acquisitions are clearly value plays that will take time to materialize. The increase in rents is going to happen through tenant rollovers and lease renewals and this will spread out over years.

Steady Dividend Payout

SITE Centers Corp. has a conservative dividend payout ratio, which makes it an ideal investment for dividend investors. At its current price of $11.45 (based on early March 2020) and its annual dividends of $0.80, its dividend payout ratio is ~ 6.98%. This is pretty high for a company with A class assets with a development strategy to drive growth.

Looking at the company's ability to pays its dividends, the dividend payout ratio is in the mid-60% range:

(Source: SITE Centers Corp.)

A 60% range is a cushion enough to weather any downside risk.

Management's Ability

Management's ability is a big reason for my bullish stance. I have mentioned before that real estate is a relationship business, and the relationship network here at SITE Centers Corp. is extensive. There were a few deals the company was able to execute on, thanks to its partnerships:

In late 2018, it closed on a joint venture partnership called Dividend Trust Portfolio with institutional investors in China. In exchange for an 80% stake sold to investors, SITC received approximately $500 million to repay debt and re-invest some of it into its development properties. A relationship connection with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) had led to a management agreement with Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). The agreement was to provide advisory and operational services on 83 Shopko leases. The agreement also included a right of first refusal on 10 of the assets. Ultimately, SITE Centers made no offers and walked away with a $100 million fee.

On the sale front, SITE Centers is selling its 15% interest in its joint venture with TIAA-CREF. It will receive $170 million of gross capital to invest elsewhere. This joint venture was completed back in 2007 through its acquisition of IRRETI. With SITE Centers relinquishing its operational responsibilities here, it will allow management to refocus its efforts on its own assets.

Risks: A Shaky Economy

The fundamentals of this retail developer/operator are good. But for the items it can't control such as the economy and the coronavirus, an economic slowdown can negatively impact consumer spending patterns. Below is a list of its top 50 tenants labeled by credit score rating:

(Source: SITE Centers Corp. Q3-2019 Supplemental Info)

To summarize the above table:

21% of these tenants have credit ratings that are ranked investment grade.

of these tenants have credit ratings that are ranked investment grade. 23.4% are considered speculative.

are considered speculative. 55.6% have no credit rating at all or not significant enough to report it.

In total, there are about 79% of tenants where they are either not investment grade or their credit ratings are not available. This is a big unknown. There is always a retail chain going bankrupt each year and a prolonged slowdown will definitely force more stores to file for bankruptcy.

An Undervalued Stock

In comparing SITE Centers with other publicly-traded retail REITs, it has one of the lowest PE ratios in the industry:

(Source: Google Finance and SITE Centers Corp.)

I will note that if you do a Google or Yahoo search for SITC's PE ratio, the ratio is calculated in the mid-30s range. I believe this figure is wrong as it is only factoring in one quarter's worth of earnings. My calculation factors in the entire year's earnings.

For a company with top-notch assets located in high-income areas, the market appears to be undervaluing the company. The company's current strategy is to focus on high traffic areas where there is huge potential to re-lease or renew tenants at significantly higher rents.

In looking at how 43 of its 60 leases were quickly leased out in less than two years shows its strategy is working. Also, its portfolio has an average rental increase of 12.7% from June 2018.

Conclusion: My Bet Is Still on SITE Centers

Despite the economic risks, SITC does have the potential. Its core portfolio of properties is earning rent. Its occupancy rates are good. It has the relationships to leverage new opportunities, so I'm optimistic in where the company is heading.

I think SITE Centers Corp. is a good bet. I'm bullish on this company.

