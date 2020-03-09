11 Years From The Bottom

Long-term investors spooked by the recent turmoil should again note that most of the rolling eleven year periods have been winners for stocks.

Monday marks the eleven-year anniversary from the depths of the stock market correction during the Great Recession. The S&P 500 (SPY) troughed at a closing price of 676 that fateful Monday, March 9th, 2009. The next eleven years have featured an extended economic expansion and a long bull market. This article looks at this strong market run and compares it to rolling periods of similar length for an extended market history stretching back to prior to the Great Depression.

The graph below shows rolling eleven-year price returns for the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices. The data series stretches from January 1939, the first month in which I have a full trailing eleven years of records, through Friday's close. The orange line is the average eleven year change - the ending index level divided by the index level ten years prior - of roughly 221%. That translates into 7.5% annualized price return; throw in a roughly 3% historic dividend yield and you are at the long-run 10%-plus average return for the index.

The trailing eleven-year price return of roughly 439% from the 2009 low is a tremendous gain that more than quadrupled investors money over this period, but it not unprecedented in the dataset. The biggest eleven year price return was 539% during the eleven-year period ending May 3rd, 1999. While there have been periods with similarly impressive eleven year returns, only roughly 2.1% of days in the dataset had trailing eleven year price returns higher than Friday's close.

I showed a version of this chart to a colleague and that person's first instinct was that this chart signaled that the market was overvalued even after the recent ongoing correction. While the market has still seen very strong returns over the last year, the recent gains in the rolling eleven-year returns have more to do with the very negative returns from 4Q08 and early 1Q09 falling out of the calculation period.

From the March 9th, 2009 lows, the S&P 500 had a 65% price return through the end of 2009. Readers should keep in mind that unless that return is repeated over the remainder of 2020 that the trailing eleven year returns will recede as that strong period falls out of the data. Spoiler alert: a 65% price return for the S&P 500 is not happening for the remainder of 2020.

This is a reminder that this has been a record economic expansion and extended equity bull market. While some of the outsized gains of the last decade-plus have been driven by the severity of the 2008-2009 correction, investors should recognize that these types of eleven-year returns are very rare. Over this dataset, a eleven-year period was 5x more likely to experience a falling stock price over ten years (i.e a cumulative price return of less than 100% in the chart) than a gain as great as the current trailing eleven-year period.

For those ready to trade every virus-related headline, remember that over periods of similar length as the current market expansion, you have had roughly a 90% chance of making money. In periods like the last eleven years, you have had the ability to make a lot of money.

This is not a valuation chart, and should not be used as such. It does highlight the historic strength of post-crisis returns. I hope this context proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers. These market anniversaries, and the current spate of market turmoil, naturally lead us to look back towards the last crisis. If we roll this chart forward for another eighty years, we will very likely see mean reversion in returns from recent strength. The extended market gains of the past eleven years are likely to begat subnormal future returns. Over long time intervals, however, investors will still get paid an equity risk premium for owning U.S. stocks.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.