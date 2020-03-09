When To Start Taking Social Security

I turn 62 this year. After a full working life of contributing to Social Security it is time for me to decide when to start drawing my benefit. I have 3 big options: “Early” (Age 62), “Full Retirement Age” (FRA, 66 years, 8 months) or “Late” (Age 70). Conventional wisdom – at least what I can find in a wide range on online resources - is to wait as long as you can, but there is little detailed analytical backing for this. As a “numbers guy” I wanted some more rigorous support for my decision – knowing that the numbers may not be the sole driver of the decision.

Spoiler alert: I will be starting my payments at age 62.

(Caveats: This is not investment advice. Your circumstances likely vary from mine. There are a large number of complicated strategies involving SSA benefits. Having a spouse is another layer of complexity. There are likely tax consequences. SSA benefits may change in the future. Medicare benefits interact with Social Security. If you continue to work the answer may be different. Your life expectancy may be different. There is no universal definitive answer. Luck has a role in the outcome. If you have any concerns, speak with an expert.)

The goal here is to value as best I can the 3 main options as stand-alone financial instruments. As the beneficiary you have 3 different “things” you can choose from - which one is most valuable as of now in dollars?

Step 1 – Monthly Payment Options

I recently received a “Your Social Security Statement” from the Social Security Administration (SSA) in the mail. This information is also available on the SSA website. I worked and paid into Social Security from age 19. For me (born in 1958) my FRA is 66 years and 8 months. From the mailing: If I start my benefits at FRA, I will get $3,075 per month, $2,216 if I start at 62 and $3,895 if I wait until 70. (Future monthly amounts will be adjusted by the SSA’s measure of inflation.)

Much of the generally available advice and guidance suggests waiting as long as you can because your monthly payment goes up. Some describe this as “making” 8% annually as the payment rises by roughly 8% per year. While I do agree that $3,895 is greater than $3,075, which is greater than $2,216, I do not think that is where the analysis should stop. The earlier you start taking SSA payments, the lower they are, but the longer you get them for. Projecting and cumulating the monthly payments into the future - Exhibit 1 – shows this graphically.

The FRA (blue line) catches up to the age 62 (green line) option at 78 years, 9 months. The age 70 (black line) option passes the age 62 option at 80 years, 6 months. Since my life expectancy is the early 80s right now, one might conclude waiting is the right answer for me but there is more analysis to do.

Step 2 – Factoring in Returns

Simply summing the payments is not the right answer as I can invest the balances of all 3 options over time. What one can make on the 3 balances is a critical variable. Exhibit 2 shows how the analysis changes if one can make 2% annually on balances:

The cross-over ages are pushed later: 81 years 1 month for FRA and 83 for age 70. This makes sense as the early balances earn the 2% and the dollar head start lasts longer. What return percentage one uses is a critical variable. I decided to use 4% as a reasonable return on a lower risk but diversified portfolio. Exhibit 3 shows this:

Now the story is changing somewhat: FRA catches up to 62 at 85 years and 5 months; age 70 catches up at 87 years 2 months. To try to gauge the importance of the return assumption Exhibit 4 shows cross-over ages for a variety of investment assumptions:

The other options do not look particularly better than age 62 but there is more work to do.

Step 3 – Adjusting for Life Expectancy

So far we have only looked at cross-over ages in the general context of life expectancy for me being in the early 80s. Life expectancy is an average, and I need to adjust the payments from each option for the chance that each payment within each option occurs.

Using the SSA’s actuarial life table from their website and computing the probability of dying in each year past 62, I can weight each year-end balance by the chance that is my specific outcome.

An example may help: from the SSA life table there is a 1.33% chance I die in one year past age 62. (Ugh.) At the end of one year I would have a balance of $26,592 from 1 year of payments if I start at age 62. Weighting the year 1 balance by the probability that outcome occurs gives me $353.72. Doing that for every year past 62 for all 3 options gives me a survival-weighted outcome – what is the expected value of all 3 options? Exhibit 5 shows this:

Delaying is suddenly looking better again in terms of expected value. But this is for just the payments – we haven’t factored in the return on balances yet. (Step 2 again)

Redoing the example and using my assumed rate of return of 4% annually would mean that at the end of year one I had a balance of $27,085. Applying the same probability of 1.33% to this outcome yields me a higher contribution to the total expected value of $360.28. Summing these up for every year past 62 gives me the expected value of the 3 options:

62 is looking pretty good, but there is still more to be done.

Step 4 – The Time Value of Money

One of the basic concepts of finance is the time value of money – a dollar in the future is worth less than a dollar now. We need to discount all the balances to the present to compare apples to apples – otherwise we are saying an option that gives me a $100 today is as good as an option that gives me $100 in 20 years. The year-end balances of the various options need to be discounted to the present and then survival-weighted.

Just as with the assumed return rate, the discount rate is critical and will vary for each individual. I decided to use 2% as my discount rate – I have some preference for current dollars versus future dollars and there is some risk in the payment flow but not an enormous amount of either. Exhibit 7 shows this:

This is the basis of my decision to start at age 62.

Starting payments at age 62 may not be for everybody. Other factors may overwhelm the estimated financial value of the options. Your assumptions about returns, discount rates and life expectancies may be different and lead to different dollar values. Waiting until 70 is in some ways an insurance policy against living a long time and is a forced savings mechanism if you would find it difficult to save and invest the early payments.

In the end the 3 different options are quite close in value under a wide range of scenarios, but this should be no surprise as the SSA attempts to set payment amounts relative to age in such a way that the Fund is indifferent to when a retiree starts to draw payments.

In conclusion, waiting until at 70 to get the larger monthly payment is not the only factor to consider. More payments (albeit at lower rates), returns on those payments, life expectancy and the time value of money should be a part of any considered decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.