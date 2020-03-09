Forecasts And Output Gaps In The Wake Of Covid-19 (As Of Early March)
No major economics agency or group has forecasted a recession in their baseline.
However, forecasts are definitely being marked down.
While no recession is forecast (Goldman Sachs has 0% growth in Q2, Deutsche Bank barely negative), the output gap goes negative in the GS baseline (using the CBO estimate of potential).
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 8, 2020, by Menzie Chinn here.
Figure 1: GDP as reported (black), CBO January 2020 projection (blue +), Goldman Sachs baseline forecast (pink +), CBO estimate of potential GDP (gray), HP filter applied to 1986-2019 (brown), SAAR, in billions Ch.2012$, all on log scale. Source: BEA 2019Q4 2nd release, CBO Budget and Economic Outlook, Goldman Sachs (March 4), and author's calculations.
Figure 2: Output gap using CBO January 2020 potential (gray), Goldman Sachs baseline forecast relative to CBO January 2020 potential (pink), HP filter deviation applied to 1986-2019 (brown), and Hamilton filter deviation applied to 1986-2019 (green). Source: BEA 2019Q4 2nd release, CBO Budget and Economic Outlook, Goldman Sachs (March 4), and author's calculations.
Here is Goldman Sachs's decomposition of the impact.
Source: Goldman Sachs, March 4th, 2020.
And here is Deutsche Bank's, including a "worse case" (not "worst case")...
