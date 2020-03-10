The Asset Allocator: At What Price Do You Get In? (Podcast)

Summary

The implicit timeline for most stock-market trades and most stock-market analysis is short-term.

Yet most investors’ personal timelines are long-term. This mismatch means that a lot of stock-market analysis won’t satisfy investors’ personal questions.

Among the key questions investors want to know is when it is prudent to get in the market.

Since we don’t know how low it will go, it’s best to just get in, and get in again, bearing in mind that long-term timeline.