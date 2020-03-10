The Asset Allocator: At What Price Do You Get In? (Podcast)
The implicit timeline for most stock-market trades and most stock-market analysis is short-term.
Yet most investors’ personal timelines are long-term. This mismatch means that a lot of stock-market analysis won’t satisfy investors’ personal questions.
Among the key questions investors want to know is when it is prudent to get in the market.
Since we don’t know how low it will go, it’s best to just get in, and get in again, bearing in mind that long-term timeline.
This podcast (6:22) suggests investors not overthink things. Accumulators of capital should buy. The current market crisis may well be the event whose importance to our future wealth we did not fully appreciate as it occurred.