Changyou.com Limited's (CYOU) CEO Chen Dewen on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2020 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zhao Yujia - Head of Investor Relations

Chen Dewen - Chief Executive Officer

Wei Qing - Chief Games Development Officer

Wang Yaobin - Chief Financial Officer

Hong Xiaojian - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nelson Cheung - Citigroup

Alex Poon - Morgan Stanley

Zhao Yujia

Thank you, operator, and thanks for everyone, for joining us. On the call today are Mr. Chen Dewen, CEO; Mr. Hong Xiaojian, COO; Mr. Wang Yaobin, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer.

For today’s agenda, management will discuss highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Before we continue, please allow me to read you Changyou’s Safe Harbor statements.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Chen Dewen.

Chen Dewen

[Foreign Language] In 2019 we took a number of steps to enhance our capacity to create new high quality games focusing on our goal of developing top games we prioritized R&D for mobile game development including re-organization of roles and responsibilities to improve the R&D process and strengthen team work. We also worked hard on our existing game portfolio while introducing new game content and implementing a variety of operational models. As a result of these measures, our results were satisfactory in terms of player engagement, player retention, and revenues for the year.

For the full year 2019 our total revenue was $455 million. Non-GAAP net income was $179 million. For the fourth quarter of 2019, our total revenue was $135 million. Online game performed well with revenue reaching $132 million. Our non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $63 million in line with our updated guidance.

For PC games the new expansion pack for TLBB PC launched during the fourth quarter [indiscernible]. The new clan introduced in the pack had a high acceptance rate with players. In addition, in October, we rolled out our first online [ph] holiday event for players. We are happy to see that metrics for player engagement and willingness to pay were both very stable in the fourth quarter. TLBB PC revenue rose slightly on a sequential basis, which was better than we expected.

In the first quarter of 2020, we will launch a new expansion pack introducing online event especially designed for the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival. Meanwhile, we will also launch 2020's first promotional event which ranks and rewards our highest paying users in order to stabilized player retention during the holidays. We expect rising TLBB PC revenue in the first quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis.

For Mobile game, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 from legacy TLBB Mobile increased significantly on a sequential basis better than we expect. This was mainly in fact to new content that we introduced and promotional events that we launched during the fourth quarter. Mr. Wei Qing our Chief Games Development Officer will give you an update later on latest programs with the game.

TLBB Honor, which was launched in the third quarter of 2019 saw relatively stable revenue in the fourth quarter. However, because of its relatively narrow content and a high cost of promotions it has not yet generated material focus for the company. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our core strategy of top game and our strategic focus will continue to be on MMORPG mobile games.

We will also seek to make breakthroughs in developing casual games and strategy games. We intend to put more effort into the international market for games. We believe our patience and hard work will in the end be productive and we look forward to bringing more quality game products and better game experience to players around the world as well as in China.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Development Officer to give you an update on the latest program for TLBB Mobile.

Wei Qing

During the fourth quarter of 2019 our schedule we introduced casual gameplay for Legacy TLBB Mobile featuring elements drawn from day-to-day life. In addition, we made a preliminary adjustment of the skill system of all clans and introduced a new PVP gameplay which shows more preference to lower paying players. The combination of one new clan and some promotional events launched during the quarter has led to improvement in player engagement and willingness to pay.

During the first quarter of 2020 we will launch a new expansion pack with another new clan as well as targeted holiday event to stabilize player engagement. Based on our long term operational strategy, we will reduce in game promotional events during the first quarter of 2020. We expect the Legacy TLBB Mobile's revenue in the first quarter of 2020 to drop on a sequential basis particularly in this revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 performed well due to heavier in game promotions.

Now let me turn the call over to our CFO Mr. Wang Yaobin to discuss the financial highlights.

Wang Yaobin

Before I will go through our financial highlights for the fourth quarter, I would like to remind you that as for the company's cinema advertising business ceased operations during the third quarter of 2019, its results of operations have been excluded from the Company’s results from continuing operations in the t condensed consolidated statements of operations and are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

Retrospective adjustments to the historical statements have been made in order to provide a consistent basis of comparison. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented here are related to continuing operations only, and exclude results from the cinema advertising business.

Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the fourth quarter. Total revenue was $135 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter in line with our updated guidance. Online game revenue was $132 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter in line with our updated guidance.

The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the contribution of TLBB Honor, as well as the improved performance of some of the Company's older games, including TLBB PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Online advertising revenue was $3 million, a decrease of 17% year-over-year and an increase of 23% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to fewer PC and mobile games being marketed on the 17173.com website. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to more web games being marketed on the 17173.com website.

Now let me provide some more details of our other financials. From now on most of the features discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of these to non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Gross margin was 75% compared with 83% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 78% in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin of the online games business were 75%, compared with 85% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 78% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating profit was $50 million compared with an operating profit of $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $35 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $63 million, compared with net income of $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $34 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Fully-diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS $1.10, compared with net income of $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $0.64 in the third quarter of 2019.

Next, moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement. As of December 31, 2019, we had net cash of $306 million compared with $671 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the distribution of a special cash dividend of about $503 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter, we had net operating cash inflow of $52 million.

Now let me walk you through our 2019 full year financials very briefly. Total revenue was $455 million, representing an increase of 10% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79% which compares which 83% in 2018. Operating profit was $169 million, compared with $138 million in 2018.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $179 million, compared with $123 million in 2018. Fully-diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $3.31, compared with $2.29 in 2018.

Finally, for the first quarter of 2020 guidance, we expect total revenues to be between $123 million and $133 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 9% to 2%. Within total revenue online game revenue to be between $120 million and $130 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 9% to 1%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $39 million and $44 million. Non-GAAP fully-diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between $0.69 and $0.78. Share-based compensation expense to be around $3 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards.

In our guidance we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.00 to US$1.00 as compared with the actual exchange rate of about RMB7.03 to US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Like last quarter we won't take question regarding the going private proposal in the Q&A session for this call.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, before we begin, this time we have a quick reminder to the analysts who are waiting in the queue. For those who speak Chinese please kindly ask questions in Chinese first and then followed by English translation. Thank you.

Operator, we would like to open the call for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thomas Chong

Thanks Management for taking my questions and wish one in good same and good health. My question is about the coronavirus. Can management share about user and time spent in PC and mobile in the past two months? In particular, we also hear that Internet Café's are being shut down because of the virus, just want to see about the impact of virus to our PC and mobile games?

And my second question is about the overseas gaming strategy. We have talked about investment in more resources in overseas expansion. Just want to get a sense about which countries are we more interest penetrated into and what kind of game drivers are we expected to invest more resources? Thank you.

Wang Yaobin

The coronavirus did have some impact for us. There is a positive one and there are also negative one. For good ones because people are more staying at home or working from home, so we saw some metrics like time spent in game and also active users number increase in the fourth quarter. So in the first quarter we believe that PC game revenue will be up.

By government regulations now that we are only allowed to have 50% of employees who work from the company, so we still have a range of lot of employees who work from home. Let me reveal more for example, in the past typically we had widespread impact for more than one month, but now we have some delay expansion pack, new expansion pack update.

As we mentioned that in the fourth quarter we had heavier promotions and in the first quarter 2020 we will reduce that promotional event. So for Legacy TLBB Mobile the revenue will go down in the first quarter.

In 2018 we started overseas launching business in South Korea firstly and we launched street basketball with decent record. This year we plan to launch more games in South Korea market. Later this year we will pass over in European and American markets. Thank you, Thomas.

Thomas Chong

Thank you.

Eddie Leung

So my question is about new entrant. We have seen some leadings of video platforms entering game development, so just wondering if there has been any impact on the retention rate as well as the compensation for the game development staff? Thank you.

Hong Xiaojian

Yes we found out some video company entering into the game industry, but it depends on different gaming companies. Now that content companies our strategic focus will be more on super casual games. So from the very beginning I believe that it will impact more over to those casual game developers rather than the hardcore MMO there.

As we have been working on mostly MMORPG hardcore RPG games, so we don’t think there will be obvious impact to us. From a longer term perspective we believe that the new enterable also go for MMORPG market. But we also believe that it won't impact us so much because we have rich experience in this area and also the MMORPG is big now, it is allows many players to compete. Thank you.

Eddie Leung

Nelson Cheung

Let me translate my questions into English. My first question is about the new games, can management provide an update on the timing of the major new game launch in 2020? And my second question is about the mobile PC game mix, can management share the split of online game revenue reported in gross billing basis? Thank you very much.

Chen Dewen

We have several MMORPG under development and we plan to launch some second half this year or next first half next year. The first one MMO will be TLBB Mobile. The testing results show great potential to improve, so we're still improving the game quality right now. In the second quarter or mid-year we plan to launch a puzzle game called Tetris.

We have another licensed game called Dynasty Warriors. And due to the problem of license approval, we're applying that so we plan to launch it in the third quarter. For overseas markets, we have 3342 [ph] and other two titles will be launched in South Korea market. But due to the coronavirus situation it really depends. We're waiting for the right timing. In terms of revenue, the split is mobile game accounts for 48% and PC game accounts for 52%. In terms of cash received, PC game accounts for 36%, and mobile game accounts for 64%. Thank you.

Nelson Cheung

Thank you and I appreciate it.

Alex Poon

I will translate my question. The first question is regarding organic growth Legacy TLBB has seen very strong growth in 2019. Can this double-digit growth rates be maintained in coming years? And second question is about cost control. Then in the last two, three years OpEx ratio has been coming down and operating margin has reached 37% in Q4. How should we see the coming years? Thank you.

Chen Dewen

Currently speaking, we believe for the stable performance from older games, there are several aspects. First of all, we still believe the new gamer for PC games for older game is declining. And secondly, we believe that for players with more than five years’ experience is increasing. And thirdly, the new competitor for new quality games in the market is less than before. So from our point of view, we believe this quarter-over-quarter increase was not sustainable. And in the future there will be new quality games launched into the market, we believe will attract some of the players.

Wang Yaobin

Over the years, actually we've been optimizing our cost structure for supporting departments. We have been investing continuously in R&D process, and we have been working hard to control costs on the others assets. Actually we are shutting down some subsidiaries with losses over the past year. It's difficult to predict the future cost trends because one is our revenue structure where PC game its cost is quite stable and for games to be launched in the future it depends on the proportion of PC game and mobile game. Thank you.

Alex Poon

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a little follow-up question on the Internet Café closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. So could management explain or remind us of the Internet Café contribution, revenue contribution or closure contribution for the PC game revenue and growth rate? And secondly, regarding the TLBB Mobile, could management explain to us the current plan for the major updates for this year? Thank you.

Hong Xiaojian

From the data we can collect that it is fair to say is for credited games in that café. So currently, personal computer is not very difficult to obtain in China, so we believe most of our players play at home. That is difficult to calculate. What we saw is the active players - number of active players increased during the coronavirus impact. From Legacy TLBB Mobile, typically we launch expansion packs within one to two months and now we are working hard to minimize the impact caused by coronavirus. The current assessment will be 15 days by half a month delay. From PC games because we are not launching many expansion packs more frequently, so it's controllable. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Zhao Yujia

Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.