Uncertainty Plagues Sunrun

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has established itself as one of the most dominant residential solar companies in the industry. Despite Sunrun's large presence in this sector, the company is facing challenges in the form of slowing growth and future uncertainty. The company recently experienced a sharp decline after reporting somewhat disappointing Q4 results.

Sunrun reported a net income of $12.5 million and an EPS of $0.10 (missing expectations by $0.05). Sunrun also reported a Q4 revenue of $243.94 million. While this revenue figure beat expectations by $18.16 million, it only represents a 1.6% Y/Y increase. In an industry that is growing at an exponential rate, such tepid quarterly growth is worrisome.

Slow Quarterly Growth

The residential solar industry has grown at an incredible pace over the past decade. At one point, it looked as if the residential solar industry would even become the dominant solar segment. Residential solar is no longer growing at rates seen in years past much to the detriment of Sunrun. If Q4 is any indication, Sunrun is clearly being affected by the slowdown.

While Sunrun is still the residential solar market leader, the company has been slowing down in terms of growth. The company's 1.6% Y/Y quarterly revenue growth is definitely not a great sign for the company. If Sunrun continues to experience such tepid growth, the company could even start to lose market share to competitors like Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), and even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Sunrun was able to rapidly gain market share with the decline of SolarCity. However, the company's market share appears to have stagnated in recent years at around 15%. Given that growth has been one of Sunrun's major selling points, investors should be worried about stagnation. Sunrun's bull case could come under increasing strain if the company stagnates over the next few quarters.

While Sunrun is still a dominant force in residential solar, the company is starting to experience a slowdown. The company's market share has stayed around 15% over the past few years.

Source: Sunrun

Unclear Long-Term Customer Behavior

Much of Sunrun's value is stored in the company's long-term contracts. The company's long-term products (leases, PPAs, etc.), which can last up to 25 years, will supposedly generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the company. Sunrun estimated that the Q4 NPV (net present value) of each customer was ~$8,700 or $1.13 per watt.

Sunrun comes up with this figure through assumptions that are arguably too optimistic. For instance, the company assumes low default numbers, high renewal rates, and a discount rate of 6%. Given how rapidly the residential solar industry is changing and how fast technology is advancing, it seems unlikely that a high percentage of customers will renew their leases or PPAs after 25 years. If customers can get a brand-new solar system with better terms, there is less incentive to renew old solar systems.

The renewal aspect of the company's long-term products alone accounts for a sizable portion of the company's NPV. Moreover, a 6% discount rate is somewhat optimistic for contracts that can last for decades. If 6% is indeed too optimistic, these long-term contracts could again lose far more value.

The graphs below break down how Sunrun views its contract value and NPV.

Source: Sunrun

It is impossible to accurately calculate how these long-term products will eventually play out. This is one of the reasons why investors are so split on long-term solar products. Until the industry generates more data on how customers will act over the long term, Sunrun will remain an incredibly risky company.

Exponentially Improving Solar Technology

The good news for Sunrun is that solar technology continues to improve at an exponential rate. This means that the fundamental technology that Sunrun is working with has enormous potential. Over the past decade alone, multi-silicon solar modules dropped from ~$2 per watt to ~$0.20 per watt. The solar hardware price decline has led to a lower cost for Sunrun.

The graph below clearly shows how far solar technology has come. Solar adoption is growing exponentially while solar prices keep dropping.

Source: Wood Mackenzie

The main question surrounding Sunrun remains the company's business model. Because Sunrun utilizes long-term solar products, the rapid pace of solar innovation may actually hurt the company. Sunrun's solar systems could become outdated far quicker than expected, leading to customer dissatisfaction, higher default rates, and lower renewal rates.

Conclusion

While the long-term solar product currently dominates in segments like residential solar, it is unclear how viable this business model is. Now, with Tesla making a huge push into solar with the innovative solar roof, it will be even harder for Sunrun to compete. If Tesla can offer aesthetically-pleasing roof tiles that also act as solar panels, the traditional residential solar system could become obsolete.

Investors would be wise to stay neutral on Sunrun at its current market capitalization of $2.4 billion and forward P/E ratio of 46. It could take a long time to figure out how Sunrun's long-term solar contracts will play out. If there is a noticeable uptick in customer default rates, the NPV of Sunrun customers will be far lower than what is stated now. However, if Sunrun's assumptions turn out to be correct, the company should see a huge upswing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.