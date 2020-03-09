Liquidity & Leverage Check Of Portfolio Holdings

An extended credit freeze is not my base case, but still relevant to check given how the market presently looks.

Energy Fuels & NexGen Energy likely has enough capital for the rest of 2020 at least.

Overview

Given the market turbulence we might see going forward, I wanted to review the liquidity and leverage of my various portfolio holdings. This might not help the stock price in the short-term, but I wanted to have a quick look at the underlying exposure if we see credit markets starting to freeze up.

I am specifically interested in the working capital, current ratio, and to some extent total debt even though I think liquidity might be more important than total leverage if we see stress in the credit market. I review these ratios when investing in companies, so I do expect them to be in relatively good shape. More information on the definitions of the various ratios can be seen on this post.

Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) has no debt and had $8.8M in cash as of the end of September 2019. Cash will have decreased some due share buy-backs and operating costs, but likely not significantly. There are virtually no other short-term liabilities.

Total costs during the last fiscal year was $6.1M, where I expect a significant portion to be one-off costs, so Yellow Cake is unlikely to have any liquidity problems going forward.

NexGen Energy

NexGen (NXE) had C$72M in cash in September of 2019, the latest corporate presentation indicated C$44M as of the first of February 2020. Given that NexGen is an exploration and development company, there are no revenues.

Free cash flow during the first 9 months of 2019 were negative $43M, so the company likely has enough capital until the end of the year and would likely slow down the cash burn if we see extended credit turbulence.

Energy Fuels

I wrote about Energy Fuels (UUUU) recently on SeekingAlpha. The latest financials are a bit of date, but the company re-financed during February, so I do expect the company to be funded for the rest of the year at least.

The announced $150M of annual Government support to the U.S. uranium industry will likely be beneficial as well, even though it is unclear at this time how that money will be distributed.

Cameco

Cameco (CCJ) had C$1,065M in cash as of Q4 2019, C$1,530M in working capital, and C$997M in long-term debt. The earliest maturity of the debt is November 2022, so I have little concerns over Cameco’s liquidity and leverage.

Standard Drilling

Standard Drilling (OTC:SDSDF) has no debt and had $22M in cash after the latest VLCC purchase. Due to the way Standard Drilling reports, there is little insights into working capital needs going forward, but the cash position is likely enough for the rest of the year at the very least.

Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) had $38.8M in cash as of the end of Q4 2019, $78.9M in working capital, and $10M in total debt. The company also has about $40M more on the credit line which it can leverage.

Given that we are more than two months into the year and where the price of gold has been, I expect the company will generate somewhere between $7-12M of free cash flows during Q1 2020. So, the situation is likely better now even though there might be timing effects related to FCF.

Sprott

Sprott (OTCPK:SPOXF) had C$71.5M in cash as of Q4 2019, C$78.6M in working capital, and C$20M in total debt. I have no real concern with regards to leverage and liquidity. Sprott together with Yellow Cake are also the companies which would likely be least affected, if we start to see major production issues across industries.

GoGold

GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) has no debt and has decent cash flows out of Parral. The company can likely support some exploration drilling from Parral’s cash flows, but the not the quantity of drills the company is presently running.

The company had $5M in cash as of the end of December and $14M in working capital. The company also re-financed in February which I am still not thrilled about, but the company brought in around C$25M, so there is plenty of liquidity for GoGold in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

There are no short-term liquidity concerns and many companies looks very resilient over the medium-term as well. NexGen specifically but potentially also Energy Fuels are most exposed in the medium-term, due to re-financing needs.

Just to put this is perspective, there is a significant portion of companies today which will struggle if the credit market freeze during just weeks or months.

An extended complete credit freeze and potentially industry wide production outages is naturally a very dire scenario. That is not my base case, but I do think the probability has increased, and it is worth considering how that would impact my investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNGF, SPOXF, GLGDF, SDSDF, UUUU, CCJ, NXE, YLLXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.