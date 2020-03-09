February Portfolio Update: 8% Outperformance With Strong Predictions, Careful With New Purchases

I suggest not to buy the dip yet, given the recent Chinese PMI indicator which was weaker than during the financial crisis and the exponential growth in number of diseases.

February 2020 was a very volatile month for the stock market. As the number of Coronavirus cases increased exponentially outside of China, investors started to worry about its financial impact on the worldwide economy. As a consequence, the S&P 500 dropped by 11.23% with the strongest one-week drop since the financial crisis. A perfect time to look at how resilient my portfolio is against a market crash. Astonishingly, my portfolio managed to outperform the market by 7.58% as it lost 'only' 3.65% by doing some stellar predictions. Moreover, I am rebalancing my portfolio to more high-quality stocks with low risk, which should bode well for future returns during market crashes. In this article, I will provide information on my holdings and overall strategy.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Strategy going into Coronavirus crisis and potential recession

For now, I suggest not to buy too many stocks yet as the Chinese PMI was even weaker than during the financial crisis, indicating that the Coronavirus has a much higher economic impact than some anticipated. I thoroughly analysed this PMI indicator and my strategy going forward in this recent article. If the market drops by another 5-10%, I advise to cautiously start buying some high-quality stocks like Accenture (ACN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that can withstand a recession.

I expect things to get worse before they stabilize as the number of ex-China cases is growing exponentially, as shown in the chart below. The chart starts at the date during which 1000 cases were diagnosed with the virus. As you see, this weekend the number of ex-China new cases surpassed the new cases in China at a similar part of the virus circulation. In the mid-term, this virus should fade away as I expect that Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) anti-viral drug Remdesivir will be approved in 3-4 weeks. I wrote an article about this last week. However, this does not mean that the world economy could not fall in a recession. That's why I advise to buy high-quality stocks which don't suffer too much during a recession. I am thinking about buying Accenture and Check Point Software (CHKP) on a further dip.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Johns Hopkins data)

Monthly individual recap

As you can see, return for my individual stocks were all over the place. RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) gained 53% due to a takeover bid, while Compagnies des Alpes (OTCPK:CLPIF) lost 24% as it operates ski locations in France, which will be impacted significantly by the Coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy. Other positions managed to stay pretty steady, showing that picking high-quality stocks can pay off during market crashes.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Compagnie des Alpes: Big impact from Covid-19, long-term buying opportunity?

Compagnie des Alpes was the most impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak, as the whole European leisure sector got dumped by investors. The stock declined by almost 24% in one month. It is fair to assume that CDA's first and second quarter of 2020 will see a strong decline in sales. In contrast, I do not think that this virus will have a long-term impact on the company, as the virus should fade away mid-2020. Therefore, my price target stays at €35.

However, I believe things could get worse before they stabilize. It is hard to see all my profits on the stocks disappear. However, I believe the stock could be a long-term winner. I believe €20 should become a strong bottom given its low P/E and P/book value ratio. Excluding the Covid-19 impact, CDA was experiencing its strongest growth levels in history as a consequence of strong results in its leisure destinations business. This trend could continue after the virus and at that point, the company would be severely undervalued.

Galapagos: Fairly valued, many read-outs could increase the upside. Buy on the dip.

This month, Galapagos (GLPG) investors got reminded that what goes up, must also come down. Apart from some downgrades based on being priced for perfection, there was no catalyst for the 7.3% sell-off. It looks like the stock has increased too much over the past months and needed a pause in this upward trend. I still believe strongly in the company. The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 should be very interesting as the company will report data from GLPG1972 (Phase 2), GLPG1690 (Phase 3) and Toledo. These are three programs which could be huge blockbusters for the future.

Its quarterly report was not that exciting. They still expect to start introducing Filgotinib on the market mid-2020. The most interesting part was that they will disclose the Toledo target, which is expected to have even more potential than Filgotinib ($5bln peak sales estimated) by Galapagos' management team. Investing in Galapagos is not as risky as in other biotechs as the company has €105 per share in cash. I believe Galapagos becomes a buy again if it drops below €170 during the Coronavirus correction. Investors who don't own the stock yet, should take that opportunity. I just keep my shares (cost basis €145) for the long term as I strongly believe in this company.

Cisco Systems: Getting cheap at 12x free cash flow, SaaS-investments expected to pay off.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) again was one of the underperformers of my portfolio, losing 13% of its value in February. I lowered my price target from $65 to $60 as the Covid-19 virus could impact the fluency of its transition to software. Cisco's quarterly guidance of -2.5% revenue growth again disappointed investors. However, I believe the market is overreacting on this negative, given the cyclicality of IT investments. At 12x its free cash flow, this dip looks to be a good buying opportunity for value investors. The coming quarters could be really exciting as I expect that its SaaS investments will start paying off. Click here to read my full coverage on the quarterly report.

RIB Software: Acquired, as I expected. Sell the stock.

RIB Software was a great success as it got acquired by Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) for €29 (a premium of 40% above its previous closing price), which I predicted in one of my last articles. I managed to sell at €29.10, giving me a return of more than 30% in only 4 months of being a shareholder. I am a bit disappointed by the acquisition price as I expected the company to keep posting very strong results in the coming quarters. However, the stock is pretty risky and selling this stock fits perfectly in transitioning my portfolio strategy to low-risk businesses. Unfortunately, RIB was my smallest holding.

AMG: Cyclical stock with much long-term potential. Be cautious.

Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCPK:AMVMF) stayed pretty stable in February as it posted in-line quarterly results, but surprised by guiding for an increase in EBITDA in 2020 compared to 2019 even at the current difficult market environment. AMG has suffered significantly under the vanadium and lithium pricing pressure. Recently, these material prices started to recover, which is very positive for the company. However, I still rate the company a 'hold' given its high risk at the current market environment. In the long term, I am a strong believer as the company is a play on the transition to CO²-neutrality and green energy. The anticipated investments in its vanadium recycling business and lithium business should increase its profitability and valuation considerably. However, I would not touch cyclical companies given the recent state of the economy.

Ulta Beauty: Make-up market stabilizing. Good buying opportunity.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) moved steadily over the past month. The company has been struggling as a consequence of a weak US make-up market. As this downturn is only temporary, I initiated my first position and advise investors to do so as well. This high-quality company is valued at 21x earnings and FCF, which is very low for this consistently growing company. Moreover, good news came from competitors Estee Lauder (EL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) who posted a top-line improvement in the USA last quarter. As such, I believe Ulta will surprise investors as well at 03/12. Moreover, the company is expected to start expanding internationally, which could increase its growth numbers. As this company should be quite resilient to a recession, risk-averse investors should think about initiating a position.

Gilead Sciences: Perfect hedge against Covid-19, expecting more upside.

Gilead was the most interesting stock in my portfolio last month. First, the company posted pretty weak results and a steady guidance for 2020. Later, Gilead initiated two Phase 3 trials to test its Coronavirus drug Remdesivir on patients. Results are expected in March and if these are good, the drug could be a game-changer for the whole world and also for the company. I keep my price target at $116 and expect this to be reached when the drug gets approved and the virus is still widely spread at that moment OR when its top-line starts to grow again (anticipated for 2021).

Gilead is definitely a buy at this moment and could be a very good hedge for your portfolio against the Coronavirus, which is discussed in a recent article. The stock is not only interesting because of its Covid-19 drug. Moreover, it has very interesting products in its late-stage pipeline from its partnership with Galapagos and its recent acquisitions from Forty Seven (FTSV) and Kite Pharmaceuticals.

L Brands: Change from declining business to high-growth company. Wait out next earnings report.

L Brands (LB) had a very moving month as well. As I anticipated, the company finally sold part of Victoria's Secret, unleashing the value of Bath & Body Works. As a consequence, they will finally be able to increase its bottom line again. Unfortunately, they sold VS much cheaper than I expected. Consequently, its debt is lowered to a lesser degree which I don't like. Therefore, I reduced my price target from $39 to $31. However, I believe L Brands is a good stock to buy/own given the strong growth numbers of BBW (13% top line growth). Its quarterly results still included VS, which makes it harder to value the company at this point. I will reassess the company when they report first quarter earnings.

Conclusion

Right now, I approach a wait-and-see strategy as I expect a big worldwide financial impact from the covid-19 virus. I will start putting my 25% cash position into work when the stock market drops by another 5-10%. However, I believe it is not the time to start buying high-growth, risky stocks as the economy could fall in a recession. In contrast, I will add more stocks which are resilient to a recession and generate strong, consistently growing cash flows. Last month, I significantly outperformed a very weak market. With my superior strategy, I believe I will be able to repeat this in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.