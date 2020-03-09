Goodrich Petroleum: Improved Well Economics And The Potential For Dilution

This is a relatively small maturity, but may cause a fair amount of dilution if Goodrich needs to raise equity in 2020.

It has a $13 million May 2021 second-lien note maturity that will move its credit facility maturity up to December 2020 if the notes haven't been taken care of by then.

Those wells can deliver decent returns at $2.10 realized natural gas prices, although current 2020 strip is well below that.

Goodrich's type curves have also been updated to reflect more recent well-results, leading to a 12% increase in EUR for its 7,500' laterals.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) looks capable of generating positive cash flow in 2020 still, despite Henry Hub strip prices dropping below $2.00. It is fairly well hedged for 2020, but will need improved prices by 2021 due to its relative lack of hedges then.

Goodrich's shares look reasonably cheap based on EV/EBITDA multiples using long-term natural gas prices of around $2.40 to $2.50 Henry Hub. However, it does have some potential issues with limited room under its credit facility and an upcoming (albeit small) second-lien note maturity that may result in it needing to do an equity raise in a depressed market.

2020 Outlook At Current Strip

Looking at Goodrich's 2020 numbers at $1.95 Henry Hub natural gas and $45 WTI oil shows that it could generate around $98 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges. Goodrich's hedges add another $18 million in value at current strip, bringing its total revenue to $116 million after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 140,000 $47.00 $7 Natural Gas [MCF] 53,545,000 $1.70 $91 Hedge Value $18 Total $116

Goodrich's cash expenditures are estimated at $112 million in this scenario, resulting in $4 million in projected positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $12 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $16 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $60 Total Expenses $112

This is a decent result for Goodrich given that it is also growing average daily production in 2020 by around 5% from Q4 2019 levels and around 14% from the 2019 average. Given the weak returns at just over $2 Henry Hub, Goodrich may trim capex and reduce production growth, resulting in more positive cash flow.

Updated Type Curves

Goodrich has updated its type curves to reflect the recent performance of its wells. Its 7,500' lateral type curve has gone from an EUR of 2.5 Bcf per 1,000' to 2.8 Bcf per 1,000'. This has improved its IRR at $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas from 45% to 59%.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

However, the economics are still pretty mediocre at $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas, with a 25% claimed IRR. This also assumes a differential of $0.15 less than NYMEX, while Goodrich is guiding to a negative $0.20 to negative $0.30 differential for 2020.

At sub-$2.00 strip for 2020 and a negative $0.25 differential, it doesn't make much sense to drill (with an estimated IRR in the 15% to 20% range), so Goodrich may slow its development in 2020 or build up some DUCs.

Notes On Valuation

Goodrich is valued at around 3.2x unhedged EBITDAX for 2020, not including its working capital deficit. Including its working capital deficit would bring this up to approximately 3.6x unhedged EBITDAX. This is not particularly cheap, but it does assume a very low natural gas price that is likely to be below longer-term averages.

Using a $2.20 realized natural gas price instead, Goodrich would be valued at only 2.2x unhedged EBITDAX (not including the working capital deficit) or 2.4x unhedged EBITDAX (including the working capital deficit. A 3.0x multiple would value Goodrich's shares at around $8.60 instead.

Debt Concerns

Thus Goodrich could have considerable upside once natural gas prices get back to longer-term averages. There are some risks with Goodrich's debt situation though. Its leverage isn't particularly high based on long-term natural gas prices. At $2.20 realized natural gas (Henry Hub of around $2.40 to $2.50), Goodrich's leverage would be 1.6x EBITDAX, with its working capital deficit counted as debt. For 2020, Goodrich's leverage is projected at around 1.8x (including hedges).

Goodrich may need to find some additional financing late in 2020 though. Its credit facility currently has $93 million outstanding versus a $125 million borrowing base. It also has $13 million in second-lien notes that mature in May 2021. However, its credit facility matures in December 2020 (instead of May 2024) if is second-lien notes haven't been taken care of by then.

I didn't think this would be an issue before, but the current energy environment may complicate Goodrich's situation due to the limited amount of borrowing base room it has. Goodrich's projected net debt at the end of 2020 plus its current working capital deficit adds up to around $122 million. This is very tight to its current borrowing base (although Goodrich can probably continue maintaining some working capital deficit), and there is the possibility that its borrowing base gets trimmed in the current environment.

Goodrich may be prompted to take on a high-interest second-lien term loan to pay off its notes and reduce its credit facility borrowings, or otherwise it could issue equity to raise some funds.

Conclusion

Goodrich isn't a good value if natural gas prices remain below $2, but the same could be said for most natural gas producers as the economics don't work for most . At a reasonable longer-term price of $2.40 to $2.50 Henry Hub gas, Goodrich's leverage gets reduced to 1.6x EBITDAX and it could be worth over $8 per share.

There is some risk that Goodrich will need to take some action such as issuing equity though to address its second-lien notes given the limited amount of borrowing capacity it has though. This would reduce the upside for Goodrich's shares.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.